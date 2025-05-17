AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:24 a.m. EDT

Knicks beat Celtics 119-81 in Game 6 and advance to face Pacers in Eastern Conference finals

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years and ended the one-year NBA title reign of the Boston Celtics with astonishing ease, rolling to a 119-81 victory in Game 6. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby each scored 23 points for the Knicks, who will face the Indiana Pacers, the same team they met in their last conference finals appearance in 2000. Game 1 is Wednesday night in New York. Mikal Bridges scored 22 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 for the Knicks, whose 38-point margin of victory was their largest in a postseason game.

Jhonattan Vegas stays ahead in PGA Championship as Scottie Scheffler looms large

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jhonattan Vegas remains in the lead at the PGA Championship on a day where the drama was everywhere else. Vegas made a double bogey on the last hole for a 70. He leads by two. It’s the name three shots behind that has everyone’s attention. Scottie Scheffler has been scrapping by and not making many mistakes. He shot a 68 and was tied with Max Homa. Rory McIlroy is still wild off the tee. He has a new driver because his regular was deemed nonconforming earlier in the week. Defending champion Xander Schauffele narrowly made the cut with gritty play.

Report: McIlroy’s driver deemed nonconforming ahead of PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — XM Sirius PGA Tour Radio is reporting Rory McIlroy’s driver was deemed to be nonconforming at the PGA Championship. The report says he learned this before the start of the major. McIlroy made the cut on the number Friday at Quail Hollow after a 69. He has declined to speak to the media for two days in a row. The USGA confirms only that it did driving testing at Quail Hollow this week for the PGA Championship. The USGA often tests clubs at U.S. majors and PGA Tour events it is asked. It says the results are confidential.

Auston Matthews breaks through, Maple Leafs beat Panthers 2-0 to force Game 7

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews got his first goal of the series to break a scoreless tie in the third period, Joseph Woll stopped 22 shots, and the Toronto Maple Leafs kept their season alive by beating the Florida Panthers 2-0 in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Friday night. Max Pacioretty added an insurance goal for the Leafs, who improved to 4-2 when facing elimination since the start of the 2023 playoffs. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 15 shots for the Panthers, the defending Stanley Cup champions who oddly are only 8-7 in potential closeout games over the last three postseasons.

Brock Purdy agrees to 5-year, $265 million extension with the 49ers, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $265 million with the San Francisco 49ers, going from the NFL’s biggest bargain to one of the league’s highest paid players. A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that the sides reached agreement on the contract that includes $181 million in total guarantees. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the deal yet. NFL Network first reported the deal. Purdy has made less than $1 million a year for his first three seasons but now will be one of the highest paid QBs in the game.

Gordon has strained hamstring and availability for Game 7 at OKC is in doubt, AP source says

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has a strained left hamstring and his availability is in doubt for Game 7 against the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Sunday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday night because the extent of the injury has not yet been announced. Gordon clutched his hamstring late in Denver’s 119-107 win over the Thunder on Thursday to tie up their second-round series. The winner advances to the Western Conference finals, where they will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Juan Soto greeted with standing jeer in Yankee Stadium return, then touches heart with helmet

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans rose to their feet for Juan Soto’s Yankee Stadium return in a rare standing jeer, and he responded by taking off his helmet, tipping it to the crowd and touching it against his heart. Having spurned the Yankees’ riches for the Mets’ even greater fortunes, he was the center of attention back in the Bronx, wearing bright orange wristbands that could be spotted from the farthest seats during a 6-2 loss to the Yankees. After helping the Yankees reach the World Series in his only season in pinstripes, Soto signed a record $765 million, 15-year contract with the Mets, turning down a $760 million, 16-year offer from the Yankees.

Paige Bueckers looks forward to moving on after getting much-hyped WNBA debut out of the way

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Paige Bueckers’ hometown in Minnesota took on her name for a day as a tribute to her WNBA debut. The team from her home state wasn’t quite as accommodating. Bueckers scored the first points of the season for the Dallas Wings and finished with 10, while fellow UConn alum Napheesa Collier finished with 34 points for Minnesota in the Lynx’s 99-84 victory. All important details, yes. But maybe the biggest is that the first one is out of the way for the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.

The Valkyries bring WNBA basketball to the Bay Area in their franchise debut

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The fans in the packed arena were decked out in matching purple T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase “First of a Lifetime.” After years of hoping the WNBA would come to the Bay Area and more than 18 months after the expansion team was awarded by the league, the Golden State Valkyries made their debut. They hosted the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night. Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase said she has had this day circled on her calendar since the schedule was released and spent the entire day at the arena in anticipation.

White Sox to unveil a graphic installation honoring Pope Leo XIV

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox plan to unveil a graphic installation on Monday that honors Pope Leo XIV. Robert Prevost became the first pope from the U.S. in the history of the Catholic Church when he was elected on May 8. The Chicago-born missionary, who took the name Leo XIV, is a White Sox fan, according to his brother, John. The graphic installation at Rate Field marks the location where the future pope cheered for Chicago in Game 1 of the 2005 World Series. The White Sox beat the Astros 5-3 on their way to a four-game sweep for the title.

