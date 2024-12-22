AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:23 p.m. EST

College playoffs looks for good matchups after snoozy first round of blowouts

The average final score over the first week of the College Football Playoffs: Winners 36, Losers 17. This bold, new experiment was supposed to bring more programs from more parts of the country into the loop of a largely regional sport that had been dominated by about a half-dozen teams for the last decade. Instead, it will take another 10 days to find out if “more” really means more — or if more just means more blowouts before arriving at what we had before — a group of four contenders battling it out for a title that only they had any realistic chance to win.

Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, baseball’s stolen base king, has died at 65

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Baseball Hall of Famer and stolen base king Rickey Henderson has died. He was 65. Known as baseball’s “Man of Steal,” Henderson had a lengthy list of accolades and accomplishments over his nomadic 25-year career. He was an MVP, 10-time All-Star selection, two-time World Series champion and Gold Glove winner. But it was stealing bases where Henderson made his name. He broke Lou Brock’s single-season record of 118 by stealing 130 bases in 1982 and led the league in steals for seven straight seasons and 12 overall. He broke Brock’s career record when he stole his 939th base on May 1, 1991. Henderson finished his career with 1,406 steals.

John Wall gives broadcasting a try, while still holding out hope for one more NBA shot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — John Wall was at the G League Winter Showcase last year, trying out, hoping to get back in the game. He did the same thing this year, without stepping foot on the court. The No. 1 pick in the 2010 NBA draft and five-time All-Star made his broadcasting debut this weekend, handling the analyst duties for a pair of games at the G League event in Orlando. He has not officially retired as a player but knows the time is coming when he’ll have to figure out what to do next, and broadcasting clearly appeals to him.

Man United loses 3-0 at home to Bournemouth for second straight season as Chelsea held by Everton

Manchester United has been beaten 3-0 at home by Bournemouth for the second straight season in the Premier League to continue Ruben Amorim’s turbulent start at Old Trafford, while title-chasing Chelsea was held to a 0-0 draw at Everton. The optimism that might have been generated by a last-gasp 2-1 derby win at Manchester City last weekend has disappeared for United. Amorim’s team lost 4-3 at Tottenham in the English League Cup quarterfinals on Thursday. Chelsea could have climbed above Liverpool into first place with a win at Everton. Liverpool can now push four points clear by beating Tottenham later Sunday.

Howard throws 2 TD passes to Smith to help Ohio State rout Tennessee 42-17 in CFP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Will Howard threw two touchdown passes to freshman Jeremiah Smith and Ohio State routed Tennessee 42-17 on Saturday night in a first-round College Football Playoff game, setting up a New Year’s Day rematch with No. 1 Oregon at the Rose Bowl. Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson rushed for two touchdowns apiece as the Buckeyes (11-2) gave their fans an early Christmas present that should quiet some of the outcry following the devastating fourth straight loss to Michigan three weeks ago. Howard finished 24 for 29 for 311 yards, his second 300-yard game of the season. Smith had six catches for 103 yards.

Texas beats Clemson 38-24, advances to face Arizona State in College Football Playoff quarters

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jaydon Blue ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns, the last a 77-yard burst in the fourth quarter, and Texas beat Clemson 38-24 on Saturday in the first round of the expanded College Football Playoff. Blue’s fourth-quarter touchdown came after Clemson rallied from down 31-10 to 31-24 on Cade Klubnik’s third touchdown pass. Texas (12-2) advanced to the Jan. 1 Peach bowl to play Big 12 champion Arizona State. Blue also scored on 38-yard cut-and-dash burst in the second quarter. On his second, he dove into the line, shook a tackler, and then outraced three more to the end zone with just 11 minutes left. Klubnik, who grew up in Austin, passed for 336 yards for the Tigers (10-4).

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens draw even atop the AFC North, beating the 1st-place Steelers 34-17

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and Marlon Humphrey scored on a fourth-quarter interception return to help the Baltimore Ravens pull even with Pittsburgh atop the AFC North with a 34-17 victory over the Steelers. Pittsburgh would have clinched the division with a victory, but now the teams are deadlocked after the Ravens won for just the second time in the last 10 games in this series. Baltimore clinched a playoff berth. The Steelers had already done so. Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes for the Steelers but Humphrey’s pick-6 gave the Ravens a big cushion in a series that’s been razor-thin of late.

Mahomes throws for TD and runs for score as Chiefs beat Texans 27-19 to close in on No. 1 seed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 260 yards and a touchdown while running for a score on his ailing ankle, and the Kansas City Chiefs took a big step toward securing the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a 27-19 victory over the Houston Texans. Kansas City improved to 14-1 with its fourth straight win over the Texans, who fell to 9-6. C.J. Stroud had 244 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Texans. One of those TDs went to Tank Dell, who sustained a severe knee injury on the reception and had to be carted from the field.

Tiger Woods and son Charlie share the lead at PNC Championship in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods and his 15-year-old son Charlie are tied for the lead in the PNC Championship. They made five straight birdies on the back nine for a 59 in the scramble format. Also tied for the lead are the last two champions, Bernhard Langer and son Jason and Vijay Singh and son Qass. The tournament concludes Sunday with another scramble at the Ritz-Carlton Club. Woods is playing for the first time since September surgery on his lower back. He says he was rusty and downplayed his game because of the scramble format. This is his fifth straight appearance.

Lindsey Vonn to resume her comeback in St. Anton in January after St. Moritz race canceled

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Lindsey Vonn lost a chance to improve her ranking when the second race of her World Cup skiing comeback at age 40 was canceled due to strong winds and poor visibility. Vonn placed 14th in a super-G on Saturday in St. Moritz to mark her return to the circuit after nearly six years of retirement. Another super-G had been scheduled for Sunday. Vonn now won’t race again until the next speed weekend in St. Anton, Austria on Jan. 11-12 featuring a downhill and a super-G.

