AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:17 p.m. EST

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are going for a three-peat in a Super Bowl rematch. This time, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have Saquon Barkley. The Eagles and Chiefs will face off for the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in three years on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. Kansas City aims to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row. Mahomes led Kansas City to a 32-29 win over Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC championship game on Sunday, eliminating Buffalo for the fourth time in five years.

Chiefs have 2 more calls go their way in another playoff win

Another Kansas City Chiefs playoff win. Another game where officiating steals some of the spotlight. Patrick Mahomes rallied Kansas City to a 32-29 victory over Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC championship game, sending the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl for the fifth time in six years with a chance to become the first team to threepeat. But much of the talk centered on two more calls that went Kansas City’s way. In the first half, Xavier Worthy was credited with a catch when he wrestled the ball away from Bills safety Cole Bishop for a 26-yard gain to Buffalo’s 3. The ball appeared to hit the ground and the CBS broadcast crew expressed confusion about the ruling.

Super Bowl footballs are ready to go within hours of the matchup being set

Workers at a factory in rural Ohio were up all night churning out footballs for this year’s Super Bowl. Wilson Sporting Goods makes the footballs used by every NFL team along with many top college programs and high schools. But this time of year in the village of Ada, Ohio, it’s all about making the footballs for the big game. Work begins as soon as the teams are set. Each ball is cut, stitched and sewn by hand and stamped with the Super Bowl logo and team names. The first shipment of game balls is sent to each in less than 24 hours.

Jimmy Butler set to return from 2nd Heat suspension of the month

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler is back from suspension. Again. Butler is expected to play for the Miami Heat against the Orlando Magic on Monday night, after completing his second suspension of the month. He was suspended for Miami’s most recent two games after missing a team flight to Milwaukee last week. Butler has missed 14 of Miami’s last 19 games entering Monday, including nine of the last 12 because of the suspensions — the first a seven-game ban for conduct that the team deemed detrimental, followed by the two-game suspension.

Florida coach Todd Golden cleared in Title IX investigation regarding stalking allegations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida has cleared men’s basketball coach Todd Golden following a four-month Title IX investigation into allegations of sexual exploitation, sexual harassment and stalking. The school released a statement saying no evidence was found and ended its investigation amid No. 5 Florida’s best season in a decade, with the Gators having won 18 of their first 20 games. The complaint against Golden accused him of sending photos and videos of his genitalia, making unwanted sexual advances on Instagram and requesting sexual favors. The Independent Florida Alligator first reported the allegations in early November.

Vanderbilt ranked in women’s AP Top 25 for 1st time in 11 years; UCLA, South Carolina still 1-2

Vanderbilt is back in The Associated Press women’s basketball Top 25 for the first time since 2014, ranked No. 23 this week. The Commodores topped then-No. 19 Alabama as the Crimson Tide were one of a dozen ranked teams to lose last week. The top four teams remained the same as UCLA, South Carolina, Notre Dame and USC all avoided upsets last week. The Bruins received 31 first-place ballots and South Carolina got one. Texas returned to the top five and Ohio State and Duke both jumped back into the top 10.

Fans see Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama exceed expectations. What they don’t see is his work off the court

PARIS (AP) — San Antonio Spurs Hall of Famer Tony Parker says Victor Wembanyama can be the best player in the NBA. Wembanyama is putting up stats this season like nobody else in the history of basketball. Unprecedented numbers. And he’s still learning. He came into the league as the most highly touted prospect since LeBron James and has exceeded probably even the loftiest expectations. He’ll almost certainly be picked as an All-Star for the first time later this week. He’s this season’s Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner and he’ll get MVP votes. All this, in just his second season.

LaJoie to run limited schedule with RWR and be analyst for Prime Video’s portion of NASCAR schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie will run a limited Cup Series schedule with Rick Ware Racing this year and also be an analyst for Amazon Prime Video’s portion of the Cup Series schedule. LaJoie will drive No. 01 Ford Mustang for Ware as he works to build his Stacking Pennies Performance Brand. RWR did not announce how many races LaJoie will enter but the 33-year-old will attempt to qualify for next month’s season-opening Daytona 500. LaJoie’s No. 01 does not have a charter so he will need to claim one of the four open spots in the Daytona 500 field by either time trials or his qualifying race.

3 injured by car driven into a crowd in Philadelphia after Eagles playoff game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A car has hit and injured three pedestrians in a crowd of people celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game win. Philadelphia police say a driver is in custody and the collision does not immediately appear to be intentional. Multiple news reports citing police say the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the car struck the large crowd near the historic Center City area around 9:30 p.m. Sunday after the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders 55-23 and will face the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

Kelsey Plum headed to Los Angeles and Jewell Loyd to Las Vegas in blockbuster 3-way deal: AP source

Kelsey Plum is headed to Los Angeles as part of a three-way trade that will send Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity on Sunday night because no official deal has been announced. Plum helped the Aces win consecutive WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023. She averaged 17.8 points and 4.2 assists last season. Loyd had requested a trade out of Seattle last month. The Sparks traded the No. 2 pick in the draft and Li Yueru to Seattle. Los Angeles also received the No. 9 pick. The Aces got the 13th pick in the draft.

