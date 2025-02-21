AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:15 a.m. EST

American fans lightly boo ‘O Canada’ before 4 Nations Face-Off title game

BOSTON (AP) — American fans lightly booed the Canadian national anthem and roared out their own Thursday night before the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, a matchup between the United States and Canada that has taken on collateral importance in the wake of cross-border political animosity. A smattering of jeers for “O Canada” were eventually drowned out by the singing fans; “The Star-Spangled Banner” followed, with the sellout TD Garden crowd at full volume in an anthem battle that became the undercard for one of the most anticipated hockey games in decades.

Singer of Canadian anthem at 4 Nations Face-Off changes lyric to protest Trump’s 51st state remarks

The anthem singer who performed the Canadian anthem prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game changed a lyric in “O Canada” from “in all of us command” to “that only us command.” Publicist Adam Gonshor in an email to The Associated Press confirmed Chantal Kreviazuk changed the lyric as a response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks about making Canada the 51st state. Kreviazuk also posted to her Instagram story the phrase “that only us command” written on her left hand with emojis of a Canadian flag and a flexed muscle. The NHL declined comment on the situation. Canada won the game 3-2 in overtime.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama to miss remainder of season after blood clot diagnosis

San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama’s season is over. The Spurs say Wembanyama has been diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder. It is a massive blow to the Spurs, who are contending for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The condition was diagnosed this week after Wembanyama returned from the All-Star Game. Wembanyama’s situation comes about 3 1/2 months after Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a stroke and was forced to take a leave from the sideline. A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Spurs expect Wembanyama to recover fully.

ESPN and Major League Baseball will end their national television deal after 2025 season

ESPN’s coverage of Major League Baseball games — at least in its current form — will conclude at the end of the 2025 season. ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro informed baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Thursday morning that the network was opting out of the final three years of its contract, two people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss financial matters. ESPN and MLB both made statements Thursday night confirming the end of the current rights deal. There was a March 1 deadline for MLB and ESPN to opt out of the final three years of their contract. The sides agreed to a seven-year deal in 2021 that averaged $550 million per season.

Tiger Woods joins another White House meeting as PGA Tour moves closer to Saudi deal

Tiger Woods and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan have taken part of a White House meeting with President Donald Trump that signals more progress in getting a deal done with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the financial muscle behind the rival league, also was part of the meeting. The PGA Tour said in a statement that the parties discussed “the reunification of golf.” It was the second meeting in two weeks at the White House on the future of the sport.

Players 1, umpires 0: Cubs hurler Cody Poteet makes first ABS challenge in spring training and wins

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago Cubs pitcher Cody Poteet believed the 95 mph fastball he threw to Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy was in the strike zone. Plate umpire Tony Randazzo disagreed and called it a ball. Instead of arguing, Poteet simply patted the top of his cap, signifying he wanted to challenge the call. After a few seconds, the verdict was ready on the video board in right-center field. Poteet was correct — it was a strike, just catching the bottom of the zone. The first test of the Automated Ball-Strike System went off without a hitch Thursday, with Randazzo quickly reversing the call.

Zack Martin is retiring after a decorated career at guard for the Cowboys, AP sources say

Two people with knowledge of the decision say Zack Martin is retiring after a decorated career that included seven All-Pro seasons at right guard with the Dallas Cowboys. Martin informed Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones of his decision in a meeting Thursday. The 34-year-old Martin didn’t make it through his 11th and final season with the Cowboys because of an ankle injury that eventually required surgery. Martin made nine Pro Bowls and was a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2010s all-decade team.

WADA drops lawsuit against USADA but still believes it would have won

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency has dropped a lawsuit and an ethics case it had filed against critics in the United States who disagreed with its handling of a doping case involving Chinese swimmers who tested positive for performance enahncers but were not penalized. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said Thursday that a defamation lawsuit filed in Swiss court against the American drug-fighting agency along with an ethics complaint against former U.S. drug czar Rahul Guptha had both been withdrawn. USADA CEO Travis Tygart called the end of the legal action “complete vindication for us both.”

One-armed basketball player makes women’s Division III history with basket

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Being cut cut from her high school basketball team was painful for Baileigh Sinaman-Daniel, but she refused to let that rejection, or being born with one arm, stop her from pursuing her basketball dreams. The 22-year-old Lesley University player has made NCAA history as the first Division III women’s basketball player with one arm to score in collegiate games. Inspired by LeBron James as a child, Sinaman-Daniel emailed hundreds of college coaches seeking a chance to play. Lesley University coach Martin Rather says she is now the team’s hardest-working player. Since her historic first basket, Sinaman-Daniel has scored again and helped lead her team to its best season in 14 years.

Germany’s Paul and Norway’s Ventura part of international leaderboard in Mexico Open

VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — International players have won six of the seven tournaments on the PGA Tour this year. The Mexico Open is keeping up with that trend. The three players sharing the lead at 64 are Jeremy Paul of Germany, Kris Ventura of Norway and Harry Hall of England. The opening round was ripe for low scoring. Hall played in the morning and had to deal with more gusts. Paul had a chance for the lead until he missed the green on his final hole at the par-3 ninth and couldn’t covert a 10-foot par putt. Five other players were one shot behind.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.