AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:13 p.m. EST

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward will not work out at NFL scouting combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, the top two quarterbacks in this year’s NFL draft, are both opting out of workouts at the league’s annual scouting combine in Indianapolis. Both confirmed their previous decisions in Indianapolis. They join a long list of top quarterbacks who have not worked out over the years. The list includes Caleb Williams, Bryce Young and Joe Burrow, each of whom went No. 1 overall in their respective drafts. Quarterbacks, running backs and receivers are all scheduled to do their on-field work Saturday.

Investigator on SafeSport case gets arrested, and now a survivor is facing trauma once again

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Center for SafeSport’s recent firing of an investigator who was arrested for sex crimes is having a negative ripple effect for some of the people whose cases he handled. One such person is Jacqui Stevenson, who received an email earlier this month from the center notifying her that it fired the investigator after learning of his arrests. Stevenson tells The Associated Press the email reopened wounds that were healing after her case had been closed, and her abuser given a year of probation. Now, she looks at all her conversations with the investigator, Jason Krasley, in a different light, and also worries this might reopen the case and allow her ex-coach to refute the allegations against him.

Jose Mourinho banned for four matches and fined after Turkish referees comment

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has been given a four-match ban and fined by the Turkish Football Federation following his comments about Turkish referees after a match at Galatasaray on Monday. The Turkish federation fined the 62-year-old Portuguese coach 1.6 million Turkish lira ($44,000) after he criticized the match officials in a media conference following a 0-0 Super Lig draw. Mourinho served one of his suspended four games on Thursday when he was absent from the bench for Fenerbahce’s 4-1 Turkish Cup win at Gaziantep. Fenerbahce says it is appealing the ban.

NFL coaches value face-to-face interviews with draft prospects at the scouting combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — DeMeco Ryans has experienced the NFL scouting combine as a player, assistant coach and head coach. He values the opportunity to meet draft prospects this week. A second-round pick by Houston in 2006, Ryans was a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker in six seasons with the Texans and four with the Philadelphia Eagles. He began his coaching career as an assistant with the San Francisco 49ers from in 2017 before going back to Houston to serve as head coach. A total of 329 college players were invited to the combine to showcase their skills in front of general managers, coaches, scouts and other team personnel. They’ll endure medical evaluations and rounds of interviews with various teams.

What happens after a PGA Tour player shoots a 59? Jake Knapp is about to find out.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — If form holds, Jake Knapp will probably shoot something around a 69 on Friday at PGA National in the second round of the Cognizant Classic. That’s the average score — well, 68.64, to be exact — for those coming back to work on the PGA Tour a day after joining golf’s under-60 club. Knapp set a course record at a defenseless PGA National on Thursday with a 12-under round of 59, the 15th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

Dale Whitnell makes two holes-in-one in same round at South African Open

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Dale Whitnell has made two holes-in-one in a round that started with him worrying about just making the cut at the South African Open. The 36-year-old Englishman aced the par-3 second and 12th at the Durban Country Club on Friday. Whitnell’s wild 9-under 63 second round included an eagle, seven birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey. He says “I’ve never had one in tournament play. To have two in one day is pretty special.”

Tank Davis is a big favorite in front of another big crowd in Brooklyn for title bout against Roach

NEW YORK (AP) — Gervonta Davis is set to fight before another huge crowd Saturday night in Brooklyn. Lamont Roach wants to show he’s more than just the other name on the marquee. He is moving up in weight to challenge for the unbeaten Davis’ WBA lightweight title. Davis drew more than 19,000 fans for his last fight at Barclays Center in 2022 and more are expected Saturday. Critics would like to see Davis against tougher tests but his fans keep showing up no matter who or where he fights. “Tank” is a massive favorite against Roach, the WBA’s champion at 130 pounds who is moving up to 135 to face Davis.

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards likely to be suspended after picking up 16th technical foul

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will likely be suspended for one game after being ejected and picking up his 16th technical foul of the season during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Edwards also could draw a fine after throwing the ball into the stands after being ejected. NBA rules state a player receives a one-game suspension after picking up 16 technical fouls in a season. For every two additional technicals, the suspension will increase by one game.

In dominant triple-double performance, Pelicans’ Zion Williamson provides reminder of his talent

PHOENIX (AP) — The injuries have taken on toll on Zion Williamson during his six-year NBA career. So have the losses. But on nights like Thursday, there are tantalizing reminders of how good the 2019 No. 1 overall pick could become. Williamson finished 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his first career triple-double in the New Orleans Pelicans 124-116 win over the Phoenix Suns. The Pelicans have won three straight games, matching their longest streak of the season. Williamson’s big night was an encouraging moment in a tough season. Even after their three-game winning streak, the Pelicans have a 16-43 record and are far out of the playoff hunt.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers say they’re reinstating Jon Gruden into their ring of honor

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers say they’re reinstating former coach Jon Gruden into their ring of honor. The move comes less than four years after they removed him from the ring over his use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in emails to an NFL executive while he was a television analyst. Gruden resigned from his job as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders when reports of his comments surfaced early in the 2021 season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.