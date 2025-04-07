AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:13 p.m. EDT

Hearing on landmark $2.8 billion NCAA settlement could lock in seismic changes for college sports

A federal judge in California has scheduled testimony for Monday in what’s expected to be the final hearing before approval of a landmark settlement involving the NCAA and thousands of athletes. The $2.8 billion House settlement calls for paying damages to athletes who say the NCAA and five biggest conferences prevented them from earning money off their celebrity status. It will also clear the way for schools to pay their athletes millions of dollars. If approved, the deal is expected to go into effect on July 1.

Houston, Florida play for title and put a different spin on the underdog role to wrap March Madness

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Whoever said there were no great underdog stories left in March Madness, or that the title would go to whoever spends the most money — or amasses the best collection of big names from the transfer portal — clearly never checked out Houston. Coach Kelvin Sampson’s squad of defenders and deniers face Florida for the national title Monday night. They wrap up a front-runner’s Final Four that featured all No. 1 seeds but left the two top ones — Auburn and Duke — sitting at home.

Vladimir Putin congratulates Alex Ovechkin on ‘outstanding’ NHL goals record

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Alex Ovechkin for setting an “outstanding record” as the NHL’s all time top goal-scorer. In a message after Ovechkin’s 895th career goal broke a tie for the record with Wayne Gretzky in the Washington Capitals’ game Sunday against the New York Islanders, Putin said the achievement was something Russians would celebrate. “I congratulate you on your outstanding record,” Putin said in a statement released by the Kremlin on Monday. Breaking Gretzky’s record “has become not only your personal success, but also a real celebration for fans in Russia and abroad,” Putin added.

UConn finishes season at No. 1 in AP women’s basketball poll for first time since 2021

UConn has capped its season at No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll one day after winning its 12th national championship. The Huskies received all 31 votes after beating South Carolina 82-59 for the title. The Gamecocks, who started the season at No. 1, were the unanimous second choice. UCLA, Texas and Southern California round out the top five. A record five teams held the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 this year.

Practice is suspended at the Masters because of rain and a threat of severe storms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Practice at the Masters was suspended late Monday morning and spectators were pulled off the golf course because of worsening rain and the threat of thunderstorms. Augusta National had planned to close the course to fans earlier in the morning, but with only light rain falling, spectators were allowed onto the grounds for about 3 1/2 hours. Forecasts called for storms throughout the afternoon, with the potential for severe weather, and 1 to 2 inches of rain. However, the forecast for the rest of the week looked promising, with mostly sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s Fahrenheit.

WNBA mock draft: Paige Bueckers goes No. 1 to Dallas and Seattle selects French star Malonga 2nd

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s no doubt who’s going first in the WNBA draft next Monday with Paige Bueckers the consensus top pick. After that it gets interesting with Olivia Miles’ decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal instead of the draft. The Washington Mystics, with a new coach and general manager, control the direction of the draft with the third, fourth and sixth pick. Here’s a look at how the first round could look on April 14.

Alex Ovechkin breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record brings joy to hockey and beyond sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Ovechkin’s pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goals record became the talk of the league a time of the season usually reserved only for playoff races. The “GR8 Chase” was a bigger deal because the Stanley Cup gets handed out once a year, and this record stood for 31 years until Ovechkin scored his 895th goal Sunday in the Washington Capitals’ game at the New York Islanders. The charismatic Russian superstar going after one of hockey’s hallowed records held by the “Great One” even transcended the sport and became a global story of joy with the world witnessing history.

Women’s college basketball looking for next star with no Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins injured

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Women’s college basketball has been on the rise these last few years, riding the wave of iconic players like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins. With Clark and Reese in the WNBA, Bueckers headed to the league and Watkins sidelined for the foreseeable future with an ACL injury, who will pick up the torch? Could it be UCLA’s Lauren Betts, UConn freshman Sarah Strong or South Carolina freshman Joyce Edwards. Or it could even be the high school sensation Aaliyah Chavez, who who will be playing at Oklahoma next season. While ratings for the tournament leading into the title game didn’t match last year’s record numbers, they were still better than nearly every other year in NCAA history.

McLaren can be beaten, but Verstappen must be perfect: 5 takeaways from F1’s Japanese Grand Prix

McLaren remains the team to beat in Formula 1, but Max Verstappen’s victorious drive for Red Bull at the Japanese Grand Prix Sunday proves only excellence is good enough. 2nd and 3rd placed Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri still have the fastest all-round car for McLaren on the F1 grid. Verstappen’s win has shown just how hard it is to beat them. The four-time champion had to do almost everything perfectly in both qualifying and the race. Even then, McLaren came painfully close to taking the lead when Norris drove over the grass at the pitlane exit while trying to get past Verstappen.

Great starting pitching stretches not enough for the White Sox and Reds early this season

The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox both got brilliant stretches from their starting rotations — and largely wasted them. Chicago’s starters did not allow an earned run through the first four games of the season, but the White Sox split those games and then lost five in a row once their rotation came back to earth. The Reds lost three straight games 1-0 from Tuesday through Thursday. The only other team in the live ball era to lose 1-0 in three straight games was the 1960 Philadelphia Phillies.

