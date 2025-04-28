AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:12 p.m. EDT

Deciphering the reasons behind Shedeur Sanders’ stunning free fall in the NFL draft

It’s not often that the 144th overall pick is the biggest story of the NFL draft. In a three-day spectacle of cringe that will live in football lore for a long time, University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders fell from a potential top-five overall selection on Thursday to the fifth round on Saturday in an excruciating slide that had his supporters fuming and detractors laughing. The Cleveland Browns finally ended Sanders’ misery with the No. 144 selection. In this analysis, The Associated Press examines some of the potential reasons for Sanders’ free fall, using the quarterback’s own words, his father’s comments, the analysis of pundits and his on-the-field performance.

Commanders and Washington agree to a deal to build at RFK Stadium site, a nearly $4 billion project

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s NFL franchise is set to return to the nation’s capital. Mayor Muriel Bowser says the District of Columbia and the Commanders reached an agreement to construct a new home for the football team in the city on the site of the old RFK Stadium. The project will cost the team and city nearly $4 billion, with the Commanders paying $2.7 billion. Commanders ownership has been considering places in Washington, Maryland and Virginia since buying the team from Dan Snyder in 2022. Washington has played in Landover, Maryland, since moving there in 1997.

Tennis players in the dark as matches at Madrid Open suspended due to major power outage

MADRID (AP) — Play at the Madrid Open tennis tournament has been suspended Monday due to a major power outage reported in Spain and Portugal. The ATP Tour says that two singles matches and one doubles match were underway when power was lost at 12:34 p.m. local time. It adds that “the cut is preventing the use of electronic line calling systems and also left a spider cam dangling over the court inside Manolo Santana Stadium.” Grigor Dimitrov was leading Jacob Fearnley 6-4, 5-4 inside the main stadium when play was stopped. There were also women’s matches scheduled. The tournament said later that “in order to guarantee general safety” all of the day’s matches were postponed.

Penguins split with two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Sullivan

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Sullivan’s nearly decade-long tenure running the Pittsburgh Penguins is over. The team announced Monday that it was parting ways with the two-time Stanley Cup winning coach just over a week after the Penguins missed out on the playoffs for a third straight season. Sullivan’s 409 wins with Pittsburgh are a franchise record. He led the Penguins to back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017 and had two more years left on his contract. Sullivan said recently that he wanted to remain with the club as it tries to retool around future Hall of Famer Sidney Crosby. Instead, general manager Kyle Dubas said “we felt it was the best course forward for all involved” to move on.

Cleveland fan ejected for heckling Red Sox star Jarren Duran, who revealed suicide attempt

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jarren Duran has received plenty of support from his Boston Red Sox teammates and others outside baseball since he revealed in a Netflix documentary that he attempted suicide three years ago. His openness has also exposed him to hecklers, though. Duran said a fan in the front row Sunday near the Red Sox dugout in Cleveland said “something inappropriate” to him after the All-Star left fielder flied out in the seventh inning of a 13-3 victory over the Guardians. Duran stayed on the top step of the dugout and glared at the fan as the inning played out. Moments later, the fan was removed from the stadium by security. After the game, the Guardians released a statement apologizing to the Red Sox and Duran.

NBA acknowledges a foul that wasn’t called at end of Pistons-Knicks game

The NBA acknowledged shortly after the game ended that referees missed Detroit’s Tim Hardaway Jr. getting fouled by New York’s Josh Hart on the final play of the Pistons’ Game 4 matchup against the Knicks. It was a critical missed call: Detroit lost the game by a single point, 94-93. Hardaway’s 3-point shot officially came with 0.3 seconds remaining. Had the foul been called, he would have gone to the foul line for three free throws that could have given Detroit the lead.

Converted reliever Clay Holmes has been a key addition to the Mets’ surprisingly effective rotation

Clay Holmes has made the transition from closer to starter look easy. He’s 3-1 with a 2.64 ERA in six outings. That’s helped the New York Mets surge to baseball’s best record despite injuries elsewhere in the rotation and a pedestrian start by Juan Soto. Soto is batting .248 with three home runs, and he’s not the only high-priced addition to the Mets who hasn’t peaked yet. Frankie Montas hasn’t thrown a pitch, and reliever A.J. Minter just joined him on the injured list. New York boasts a major league-best 2.36 ERA from its starters despite injuries to Montas and Sean Manaea.

Falcons say defensive coordinator Ulbrich’s son was responsible for prank call to Shedeur Sanders

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons say defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son was responsible for a prank call made to NFL draft pick Shedeur Sanders. The Falcons released a statement saying 21-year-old Jax Ulbrich “unintentionally” found Sanders’ phone number on an open iPad while visiting his parent’s home and later made the prank call. The Falcons say Jeff Ulbrich was unaware of the data exposure or the prank call until after the fact. Jax Ulbrich posted a public apology on social media. Sanders, a standout quarterback from Colorado, was perhaps the draft’s biggest story as he had to wait until the fifth round before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns. He received the prank call while waiting.

Bloody fingers are just part of the game in this traditional German sport

PANG, Germany (AP) — Men in short leather pants and embroidered suspenders risked dislocated digits as they vied for the top prize at Germany’s championship in the sport of fingerhakeln or finger wrestling. Around 180 competitors took part in Sunday’s 64th German championship in Pang which is about an hour’s drive southwest of Munich. It’s thought finger wrestling originated as a way to settle disputes. The sport is popular in Germany’s Alpine region and neighboring Austria. There were several winners in different weight and age categories in Sunday’s championship.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr is chasing silverware in the Asian Champions League Elite

Big-spending Saudi clubs including Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are dominating the Asian Champions League Elite, accounting for all but one of the semifinalists in action this week. In three quarterfinals played on the weekend, the three Saudi Pro League teams won with a combined scoreline of 14-1. At least one is guaranteed a place in the May 3 final as four-time champion Al-Hilal meets two-time finalist Al-Ahli in the first of the two semis at Jeddah. Al-Nassr takes on Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale, the only non-Saudi club still in contention for the continental title, on Wednesday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.