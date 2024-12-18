AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:21 p.m. EST

The darker side of the rise of women’s sports: With more visibility comes more online harassment

NEW YORK (AP) — As women’s sports set new records for attendance and viewership this year, longtime fans have watched with both optimism and unease. The meteoric rise in popularity propelled by stars like the WNBA’s Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese has also revealed strong backlash to this success. It’s a cycle female athletes and fans of women’s sports have come to recognize: With the increased and sought-after visibility also comes added scrutiny and, often, harassment and online abuse targeting some players. Much of it has been racially motivated and directed at players of color across the sports landscape.

Donald Trump said he wants to ban trans athletes from competing. The reality is more nuanced

President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign promise to ‘ban’ transgender athletes struck a chord with voters. It’s uncertain, however, what exactly Trump will do once his second term begins in January. The most immediate action could be to remove Title IX protections for trans-athletes that were introduced by the Biden administration. Several ongoing court battles about the participation of trans-athletes could also shape the near future of the issue.

Brr! Winter adds an old-school challenge to the CFP. Visiting teams insist it’s ‘snow’ problem

Besides first-round games at on-campus sites, the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff also serves up something now for this postseason: cold-weather northern venues as opposed to bowl games in warm, sunny climates. Whether that provides a home-field advantage for sixth-seeded Penn State, No. 7 seed Notre Dame and No. 8 Ohio State remains to be seen, but it’s a factor southern schools such No. 11 SMU and No. 9 Tennessee must prepare for. Tenth-seeded Indiana only has to travel a couple hundred miles north to South Bend but December football will be new to the Hoosiers, especially at No. 7 seed Notre Dame.

Caitlin Clark’s No. 22 to be retired during February ceremony at Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark’s No. 22 will be retired in a ceremony Feb. 2 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Clark finished her college career last season as the all-time leading men’s or women’s scorer in NCAA Division I history and is widely regarded as a transformational figure in the women’s game. The flair of her game and long-distance 3-point shots spawned a legion of fans adorned in her No. 22 jersey at games both home and away. Clark grew up in the Des Moines area and said Iowa holds a place in her heart bigger than just basketball.

Lamar Jackson has had problems against the Steelers. Now he’ll finally have a big home crowd to help

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson will finally have help he’s never enjoyed before against Pittsburgh. He’ll face the Steelers in front of a packed stadium that’s actually cheering for him. This weekend’s showdown between the Steelers and Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens is only the second time the star quarterback has faced Pittsburgh at home. The other was in 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic limiting the announced crowd to 4,345. Jackson is 1-4 as a starter against Pittsburgh. He’s never had a passer rating higher than 80.1 in a full game against the Steelers.

Formula 1 team Red Bull drops driver Sergio Perez after four seasons

Formula 1 team Red Bull has dropped Sergio Perez after months of poor results. Perez has not won a race since April 2023, even as his teammate Max Verstappen has dominated F1, and the 34-year-old Mexican was rarely competitive this season. Red Bull announced the move Wednesday, terminating Perez’s contract two years early, and said a replacement will be announced “in due course.” Nicknamed “Checo,” Perez started the 2024 season with four podium finishes from the first five races, but he wasn’t in the top three since. His last race finish higher than sixth was in May. Verstappen won nine races and his fourth consecutive title this year.

No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 9 Indiana take one last spin with 1-year QBs Kurtis Rourke and Riley Leonard

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti pursued Kurtis Rourke in the transfer portal because he wanted a proven winner. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman wanted Riley Leonard because he thought the former Duke quarterback could win a national championship. So the two programs with vastly different histories made the same choice — betting big on veteran quarterbacks with only one-year of eligibility remaining. The reward comes Friday night when the 10th-seeded Hoosiers visit the seventh-seeded Fighting Irish in the first College Football Playoff game ever played on a college campus. The winner advances to a quarterfinal round matchup against second-seeded Georgia.

Wake Forest hires Washington State’s Jake Dickert to follow Dave Clawson as football coach

Wake Forest has hired Washington State’s Jake Dickert to become the Demon Deacons’ next football coach. The school announced the move Wednesday morning, two days after Dave Clawson resigned unexpectedly after 11 seasons that included regular bowl bids and an Atlantic Coast Conference division title. Dickert has guided the Cougars to 20 wins in three full seasons since taking over that program after a stint as the interim coach in 2021. Dickert says “we will have a clear focus on retaining our current roster while adding valuable pieces that fit our program and Wake Forest University.”

Lillard and Antetokounmpo won an NBA Cup together. Now, the next challenge: chasing the big prize

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo stood side-by-side during the postgame celebration after the NBA Cup final. Antetokounmpo was holding the MVP trophy. Lillard was holding the bigger trophy. And it was a moment that Lillard had waited a long time to savor. He’s been a rookie of the year, a 3-point contest champion, an All-Star MVP, even a member of the league’s 75th anniversary team. And while his biggest goal is still winning an NBA championship, the significance of winning the NBA Cup was not lost on the 13-year veteran.

NFL has a record number of playoff clinches and bottom dwellers with 3 weeks to go

There might by more intrigue in the race for the No. 1 pick than in the race to make the playoffs in the final three weeks. There’s already a record number of teams that have clinched a playoff spot with three weeks to play in the NFL season and a record number of teams with three or fewer wins after Week 15 as a league built on parity has become one of haves and have nots. Seven playoff spots have been clinched at this point in the season for the first time ever and the 50% of playoff berths filled are the most with three weeks remaining.

