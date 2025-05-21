AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:21 p.m. EDT

NFL owners vote down proposed tush push ban

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — NFL owners voted against a proposed ban on the tush push on Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The prohibition of the popular and polarizing short-yardage play failed by two votes to reach the required majority, a 22-10 decision that will allow quarterbacks to continue to be aided by teammates when plunging into the line. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the discussions by the owners had not yet been made public.

Penske fires top 3, including Tim Cindric, from IndyCar organization as part of cheating scandal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske has fired team president Tim Cindric, IndyCar managing director Ron Ruzewski and IndyCar general manager Kyle Moyer in the wake of an Indianapolis 500 cheating scandal. Penske said in a statement Wednesday that “nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport and our race teams.” Two-time defending Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden and teammate Will Power were found to have an illegally modified part on their cars ahead of Sunday’s final round of qualifications for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Knicks and Pacers set for Round 9 in their playoff rivalry, with the winner going to the NBA Finals

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — When Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton glared at each other in a WWE wrestling ring last summer, it seemed like a fitting next step in the rivalry between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks that’s already featured headbutts and chokes. The teams go at it again starting Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Knicks’ first trip to the Eastern Conference finals in 25 years, with the winner of their ninth playoff matchup headed to the NBA Finals. The Knicks and Pacers met six times in an eight-year span starting in 1993, then again last year when Indiana won Game 7 at Madison Square Garden in the second round.

NBA to announce MVP award winner, with Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic and Antetokounmpo the finalists

It’s time: The NBA will unveil this season’s Most Valuable Player on Wednesday night. The winner will be Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver’s Nikola Jokic or Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. It’ll be the seventh consecutive time that a player born outside of the U.S. has won the award. Antetokounmpo, of Greek and Nigerian descent, won in 2019 and 2020. Jokic, a Serbian, won in 2021, 2022 and 2024. And Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, who was born in Cameroon but since became a U.S. citizen, won the award in 2023.

Hybrid power is here: Indianapolis 500 could be dramatically reshaped by jolts of electric juice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar teams have spent the past year trying to learn everything they can about the hybrid engines introduced midway through last season. But for the first time on Sunday, they will be used in the Indianapolis 500, and nobody is certain what to expect. The systems give the drivers a jolt of power that can be deployed in short bursts, slow bleeds or all at once, giving them yet another thing to consider at speeds approaching 240 mph. But the units haven’t been without their issues. They make the car heavier and harder to drive, and some drivers have had problems with them in qualifying in practice leading up to race day.

Eric Shanks grew up an Indy 500 fanatic who vows to make race Fox Sports’ biggest event of the year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana native Eric Shanks can’t remember exactly when the rite of passage began of traveling to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His first Indianapolis 500 memory is of the 1985 race, Danny Sullivan’s “Spin and Win” 1985 victory, when Shanks was around 14. When he became CEO of Fox Sports in 2010, Shanks had a wish list of events he wanted for the network. Always at the top was the Indianapolis 500, a property Fox Sports finally landed this year. The network is in its first year of a new broadcast deal with IndyCar and on Sunday televises its first Indy 500.

Man United and Tottenham looking to salvage dismal season in all-English Europa League final

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Manchester United and Tottenham will meet in an all-English final in the Europa League later with both clubs hoping to end a dismal season on a high note. The trophy will offer some relief for the winner while the loser is likely to face a fresh wave of criticism. United is unbeaten in the Europa League this season but is down in 16th place in the Premier League, one spot ahead of Tottenham. The London club was beaten in the 2019 Champions League final by Liverpool.

George Pickens joins CeeDee Lamb in giving Cowboys QB Dak Prescott a new receiving duo

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — George Pickens is joining CeeDee Lamb as the new 1-2 punch at receiver for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys acquired Pickens in a trade with Pittsburgh. Pickens, Lamb and Prescott are on the field together for the first time this week at the team’s organized team activities. Prescott is looking forward to seeing the potential of possibly his best pass-catching duo since Amari Cooper was traded three years ago. The star QB has good reason to look forward to a reset after an injury-shortened season that ended with just the second losing record for Dallas in Prescott’s nine seasons.

Pro tennis tours file motion to dismiss antitrust lawsuit from Djokovic’s players’ association

The professional tennis tours and two other defendants jointly filed a motion in federal court in New York to dismiss the class-action antitrust lawsuit filed by the Professional Tennis Players’ Association, a group co-founded by Novak Djokovic. The PTPA sued the WTA women’s tour, the ATP men’s tour, the International Tennis Federation and the International Tennis Integrity Agency, which oversees anti-doping and anti-corruption efforts in the sport, in March, calling them a “cartel.” The players are seeking a greater share of revenues and also raised various other complaints about how tennis is structured, including limits on prize money and a lack of competition from rival tours or tournaments.

Manny Pacquiao unretiring at 46 to fight WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Manny Pacquiao is coming out of retirement. The 46-year-old boxing great is scheduled to face WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on July 19, nearly four years after his last professional fight. Pacquiao shared details of the bout on Wednesday on social media. Pacquiao’s team announced the comeback last week, just hours after he conceded defeat in a bid for another seat in the Philippines Senate. Pacquiao won 12 titles in a record eight weight classes. He will be enshrined in the International Boxing Hall of Fame on June 8.

