AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:06 p.m. EDT

Luka scores 31, and the Lakers muscle past the Timberwolves 94-85 to even 1st-round series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic had 31 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers fought back to even their first-round series with the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 94-85 victory in Game 2. LeBron James scored 21 points and Austin Reaves added 16 for the third-seeded Lakers, who rebounded from their blowout loss in Game 1 by jumping out to an early 22-point lead and hanging on through a physical matchup with sixth-seeded Minnesota. Julius Randle scored 27 points and Anthony Edwards had 25 for the Timberwolves, who lost most of their offensive fluidity from the opener.

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 27 as the Thunder roll past Grizzlies 118-99 to take 2-0 series lead

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the Memphis Grizzlies 118-99 to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference playoff series. Jalen Williams scored 24 points and Chet Holmgren added 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Thunder. Oklahoma City delivered a strong follow-up to its record-setting 131-80 win on Sunday. The Thunder have won all six games against the Grizzlies this season by double digits. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 26 points and Ja Morant added 23 for Memphis. The Grizzlies will host Game 3 on Thursday.

Siakam, Haliburton’s double-doubles lead Pacers past Bucks 123-115 for 2-0 series lead

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points and 12 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Milwaukee Bucks 123-115 on Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Indiana has won five of the last six playoff games between the teams and never trailed in this one. Game 3 will be played Friday in Milwaukee. Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists, and All-NBA guard Damain Lillard had 14 points in his first game back from deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. Lillard was 4 of 13 from the field in 37 minutes. Indiana sealed the win with an 8-2 run to end the game.

Matthew Tkachuk strikes quickly for Panthers in Game 1 victory over the Lightning

Matthew Tkachuk returned to the lineup and was back to his old self quickly for the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Playing for the first time in more than two months after dealing with a lower-body injury, Tkachuk scored two second-period goals in his return game for the Panthers in their Eastern Conference first-round series opener at Tampa Bay. Those two scores were both power-play tallies, the first putting Florida up 4-1 — the second goal for the Panthers in a 14-second span — and the next one pushing the lead to 5-1 midway through the second period.

Barring a last-minute trade, every team will enter the NFL draft with its 1st-round pick

This year’s NFL draft is on target to achieve a first. Barring a last-minute trade, every team will go into the draft with its original first-round pick for the first time in the common draft era that began in 1967. That’s in stark contrast to recent years when teams were much more willing to trade away or swap first-round picks, with an average of more than seven teams entering the last five drafts without their original first-round picks.

Czech leaders condemn Russian threats against NHL great Dominik Hasek

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech leaders have condemned apparent threats made by former Russian president and prime minister Dmitry Medvedev against NHL great Dominik Hasek for his critical stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Medvedev is currently deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, which is chaired by President Vladimir Putin. He said through his assistant Oleg Osivpov that Hasek suffered from “Russophobia,” should be careful while crossing roads and should not drink beer in unfamiliar places. The remarks, including advice for Hasek to see a psychiatrist, were published by the TASS news agency. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on X that such threats are “absolutely unacceptable.”

From 8-man football to competitive CrossFit, some prospects took a different road to the NFL draft

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Virginia safety Jonas Sanker took an unconventional path to the NFL draft. He attended high school in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he emerged as a star in eight-man football. Sanker’s rapid ascension from fast-break style prep games to college captain to the cusp of a pro career sounds more Hollywood than reality but Sanker has made it this far. He’s not alone in this year’s draft class. Several of this year’s class have taken atypical paths to get to this point.

Wild’s top line more than the Golden Knights can handle through first 2 games

LAS VEGAS (AP) — If the Wild finally break through and win their first playoff series in a decade, Minnesota’s top line likely will be the reason. They were all over the Golden Knights through the first two games of this series, which is 1-1 going back to Minnesota for Game 3 on Thursday night. The Wild tied the series with a 5-2 win on Tuesday night. Matt Boldy had three goals and an assist in the first two games and Kirill Kaprizov produced two goals and three assists. Joel Eriksson Ek, who centers the line, has yet to get on the scoresheet.

US Center for SafeSport fires CEO Ju’Riese Colón, the latest sign of crisis for the Olympic watchdog

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Center for SafeSport has fired CEO Ju’Riese Colón. Colón’s departure is the latest and most visceral sign of a crisis that began after revelations the center had hired an investigator who would later be charged with rape. The center announced Colon’s departure in an email sent to The Associated Press on Tuesday. It brought an abrupt end to a tenure that began in 2019, when she was hired to help the then-2-year-old center, which was established to combat sex abuse in Olympic sports, bring its operation to full speed.

Cavaliers’ Mitchell, Warriors’ Curry and Celtics’ Tatum in the spotlight going into Game 2s

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Boston’s Jayson Tatum have been the driving forces for their teams throughout the season. It is no surprise that all three are in the spotlight going into their respective Game 2s of the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 30 points in the top-seeded Cavaliers 121-100 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday night. It was the 26th time in 55 playoff games that the all-star guard has had at least 30 points. Curry needs three points to become the 11th player in league history to reach 4,000 points in the playoffs. Tatum is listed as doubtful against the Orlando Magic with a bone bruise in his right wrist.

