AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:05 a.m. EDT

Rory McIlroy wins Masters playoff to complete the career Grand Slam

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy turned another major collapse into his grandest performance of all, hitting a wedge into 3 feet for birdie in a sudden-death playoff Sunday to finally win the Masters and take his place in golf history as the sixth player to claim the career Grand Slam. What should have been a coronation along the back nine at Augusta National turned into a heart-racing, lead-changing jaw-dropping finish at golf’s greatest theater that ended with McIlroy on his knees sobbing with joy and disbelief. Right when it looked as though he would blow another major, he delivered two majestic shots when nothing less would do.

Justin Rose played a memorable round at the Masters. It wasn’t enough to deny Rory McIlroy the title

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Justin Rose played one of the best rounds of his career, and it wasn’t quite enough to deny Rory McIlroy his long-sought title at the Masters. Rose shot a final-round 66 that he capped with a memorable 20-footer for birdie at No. 18, and then wound up in a playoff when McIlroy missed a par putt of his own at the finishing hole. But playing 18 again, Rose made par and McIlroy rolled in a 3-footer for birdie to win the green jacket. It was the second time Rose had lost a playoff at the Masters. He lost on the first playoff hole eight years ago, when Sergio Garcia made birdie and he made bogey.

After a wayward Sunday at the Masters, Bryson DeChambeau is ‘super excited’ about tweaking his gear

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau believed his game was in good enough shape to win the Masters. He certainly thought he could do it after he leapfrogged Rory McIlroy to take the lead two holes into thes final round Sunday. But all was not right with golf’s quirky, long-hitting technician. DeChambeau couldn’t hit his irons where he was looking and couldn’t keep pace with the leaders. He fell behind McIlroy as quickly as he jumped in front on Sunday, and a double bogey on the par-4 11th pretty much ended his chances. He finished four shots behind McIlroy and Justin Rose, and McIlroy won the green jacket in a playoff.

NBA’s West spots set, with the Nuggets, Clippers and Timberwolves in and the Warriors play-in bound

The final game to end in the NBA regular season was a big one for seeding in the Western Conference, with the Los Angeles Clippers beating the Golden State Warriors 124-119 in overtime Sunday to clinch the No. 5 seed. The Warriors fell to No. 7 and will host No. 8 Memphis on Tuesday, with the winner earning the No. 7 seed. The West bracket wasn’t set until a final day that had numerous teams in the running for numerous positions. Denver got the No. 4 spot and home-court advantage against the Clippers. Minnesota is No. 6 and will play the Lakers.

In Year 20, the Spurs’ Chris Paul starts all 82 games. And he made some history in the process

In Year 20, Chris Paul started all 82. And he made some NBA history in the process. Paul was in the San Antonio Spurs’ starting lineup for their season finale on Sunday, making him the first player to ever make 82 starts this deep into a career. The previous mark on that front was held by Utah’s John Stockton, who started all 82 games in his 19th and final season. Paul — who turns 40 in less than a month — is one of three players to have a season with 82 appearances at his age. He joins Stockton and Michael Jordan.

Antetokounmpo and most other top Bucks resting for regular-season finale with Pistons

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and most of the Milwaukee Bucks’ other top players will sit out Sunday’s regular-season finale with Detroit as both teams already are locked into their respective playoff positions. Other Bucks ruled out for Sunday’s game after playing Friday at Detroit include Brook Lopez, Kevin Porter Jr., Bobby Portis, Taurean Prince, Gary Trent Jr. and Ryan Rollins. The Pistons ruled out Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Ausar Thompson. Stewart also didn’t play Friday.

US-based Original Six Red Wings, Rangers, Bruins, Blackhawks eliminated from playoffs for 1st time

The Original Six teams based in the United States have a rich history, combining to hoist the Stanley Cup 27 times. And now, they share an unwanted distinction. Detroit, Boston, Chicago and the New York Rangers will all miss the playoffs in the same year for the first time in NHL history. The Red Wings have won 11 league championships to trail Montreal’s 23 and Toronto’s 13 and the Canada-based franchises have earned spots in the playoffs that start Saturday. Detroit was slowly improving under general manager Steve Yzerman until this year.

Thunder smash NBA record for scoring differential in a season

Oklahoma City had a regular season like none other in NBA history. The Thunder — who went 68-14 — finished the season outscoring teams by 12.9 points per game, smashing the previous mark that had stood for more than a half-century. The Los Angeles Lakers outscored teams by 12.3 points per game in 1971-72, and that was the record until now. For the season. the Thunder outscored opponents by 1,055 points.

Payton Pritchard scores 34 points in Celtics’ 93-86 regular-season ending victory over Hornets

BOSTON (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 34 points and the Boston Celtics swept consecutive home games against the Charlotte Hornets with a 93-86 victory despite blowing a 21-point first-half lead in a regular-season ending matchup of all reserves. Sam Hauser added 15 points for Boston (61-21), which begins the defense of its NBA title in the playoffs next weekend. Pritchard scored 12 in the final quarter. Josh Okogie and Jusuf Nurkic each scored 14 points for the Hornets (19-63), who lost their seventh straight. Neither team played any of their regular starters.

Pacers rally from 23-point deficit in 4th quarter to defeat Cavaliers 126-118 in double overtime

CLEVELAND (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored 21 points, RayJ Dennis had seven in the second overtime and the Indiana Pacers rallied for a 126-118 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers after trailing by 23 points with 7:35 remaining in regulation. Tony Bradley added 14 points. His hook shot with 4:41 remaining in double overtime put Indiana up by two and gave it the lead for the first time since there was 4:21 left in the first quarter. Jaylon Tyson scored a career-high 31 points for Cleveland, which ended the regular season with three straight losses after clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.