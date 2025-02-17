AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:01 p.m. EST

The All-Star break is almost over. It’s time for the stretch run toward the NBA playoffs

The trade deadline is gone. The All-Star break is ending. Luka Doncic is with the Los Angeles Lakers. Jimmy Butler is with the Golden State Warriors. Anthony Davis is with the Dallas Mavericks, though it’s unknown when he’ll play again. The dust has settled. It’s time for the stretch run. Every club has between 26 and 30 games remaining in this sprint to the April 13 finish line. And teams will point to recent history as proof that getting into the playoffs means anything can happen: No. 5, No. 6, No. 7 and No. 8 seeds have made their way to the conference finals in the last two years.

The idea of a US vs. World matchup in the NBA All-Star Game has some player support

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama has already gone up against the U.S. in international events, most notably last year’s Paris Olympics when he led France’s march to the gold medal game against the Americans. He’d like to be in that position more often — maybe even annually. And Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo loves that idea as well. In the ongoing search for what the right NBA All-Star format, there was plenty of talk this weekend in San Francisco about an idea that has picked up some momentum in recent years: The U.S. on one side, the world on the other side.

Yankees’ Stanton hasn’t swung bat in 3 or 4 weeks and is unsure of whether he can play in opener

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hasn’t swung a bat in three or four weeks and isn’t sure whether he will be ready for opening day because of painful tendinitis in both elbows. Speaking before the team’s first full-squad workout, Stanton revealed he played in pain for much of last season as he helped the Yankees reach the World Series for the first time since 2009. He wouldn’t guess whether playing in the American League champion’s March 27 opener against Milwaukee is realistic.

Notre Dame moves up to No. 1 in AP poll for first time since 2019 after UCLA suffers 1st loss

Notre Dame is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll for the first time since 2019. Texas moved up to second for its best ranking since 2017. UCLA had been No. 1 for 12 straight weeks after beating South Carolina in late November but the Bruins are now third in the rankings. USC moved up to fourth and UConn is fifth after routing then-No. 4 South Carolina.

Shaw performs Black Power salute after goal for Man City Women following racist abuse

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw has bowed her head and raised a gloved fist after scoring a goal on her first start for Manchester City Women since pulling out of the team because of racist abuse directed at her on social media. The Jamaica international performed the Black Power salute during City’s 4-0 win over Liverpool in the Women’s Super League on Sunday. Shaw was targeted by online abuse after a league game against Arsenal on Feb. 2. Shaw says it was “definitely good to get back on the scoresheet after a difficult couple of days.”

Angels star Mike Trout moving from center to right field in hopes of staying more healthy

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels oft-injured star Mike Trout is moving from center to right field in hopes of better preserving his health. The three-time AL MVP played in 82 or fewer games in three of the past four seasons while dealing with an assortment of injuries. That doesn’t include the 53 games he played in 2020 because that season was shortened to 60 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trout approached the club about the position switch.

Shaq’s OGs win the 1st NBA All-Star mini-tournament, topping Chuck’s Global Stars 41-25 in the final

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The winning total last year: 211 points. The winning total this year: 41 points. An All-Star Game like none other — since it was three games, not one — still had plenty of flash and not a lot of fire. And in the end, Jayson Tatum had the dunk that decided a crown. Shaq’s OGs won the first All-Star mini-tournament in NBA history on Sunday night, getting 15 points from Tatum and 12 from Stephen Curry to beat Chuck’s Global Stars 41-25 in the final. It was the debut of the All-Star mini-tournament format: four teams, three games, first to 40 points wins.

The All-Star verdicts are in, and the player reaction to the mini-tournament is mixed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The verdicts were mixed, as would be expected. The NBA’s All-Star Game mini-tournament is now complete, Shaq’s OGs getting the win in the four-team, three-game event where the first squad to score 40 points in each game got the victory. Some players liked it. Some didn’t. Some seemed ambivalent. It was entertaining and had moments where things turned competitive, though tended to lean toward more of the same highlight-reel-type play that has been the norm in All-Star Games for years.

William Byron avoids late wrecks to win 2nd straight Daytona 500 for Hendrick Motorsports

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla (AP) — William Byron raced to his second straight Daytona 500 victory, dodging a string of late-race wrecks that knocked out a chunk of contenders and sent the Hendrick Motorsports driver into victory lane Sunday night at Daytona International Speedway. Ninth in the No. 24 Chevrolet with one lap left, Byron became the first back-to-back winner since Denny Hamlin in 2019-20. Byron took advantage of another wreck on the final lap — NASCAR did not drop the caution and let the field race to the finish — and took another, familiar burnout in Daytona International Speedway. The 27-year-old Byron held on to win after two weather delays totaling more than 3 1/2 hours.

Tiger Woods expects golf to ‘heal quickly’ when PGA Tour gets deal with Saudis

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods says golf is in a positive place when it comes to negotiating with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. He expects the game to heal quickly when they get a deal. Woods was at Torrey Pines for his duties as tournament host of the Genesis Invitational. He’s part of the negotiations between the tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. Woods says a deal will get the game going in the right direction. He says the fans want to see all the best players competing against each other and the plan is to make that happen.

