AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:00 a.m. EST

Prized Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki says he intends to sign with Los Angeles Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prized Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki says in an Instagram post he intends to sign with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. A 23-year-old right-hander whose fastball tops 100 mph, Sasaki will join fellow Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in a move many baseball executives have long expected. The San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays also were pursuing Sasaki, who has until next Thursday to finalize a contract.

Notre Dame and Ohio State arrive in Atlanta and it’s the 2nd visit of the season for Fighting Irish

ATLANTA (AP) — Ohio State and Notre Dame arrived in Atlanta on their charter flights on Friday as the teams moved closer to Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game. The Buckeyes are big favorites but the Fighting Irish may have an advantage. Coach Marcus Freeman’s team has previously played in Atlanta — and in Mercedes-Benz Stadium — this season. In a game that strengthened Notre Dame’s playoff hopes, the Fighting Irish beat Georgia Tech 31-13 on Oct. 19 as quarterback Riley Leonard ran for two touchdowns. Asked if that gives his team an advantage, Freeman said “We hope so.”

Penguins’ Nedeljkovic makes NHL history as he becomes 1st goalie with goal and assist in a game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic remembers admiring the way Marty Turco and Martin Brodeur handled the puck in his childhood. On Friday night, he accomplished something neither of them — or any other goalie — had ever done. Nedeljkovic became the first goalie in NHL history to have a goal and an assist during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres. Nedeljkovic, who halso had 40 saves, had a secondary assist on Glass’ goal with 8:17 left in the second period that gave the Penguins a 3-1 lead. His goal came with 2:42 to play after the Sabres pulled goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for an extra skater. He gathered the puck behind his own net and fired away from behind the goal line and buried the shot from about 180 feet away.

Jimmy Butler returns from suspension, plays Friday for Miami against Denver

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler walked out of the Miami Heat locker room on Friday night wearing a Michael Jordan jersey. It wasn’t a No. 23 jersey. It was a No. 45 — the one Jordan briefly wore when he returned to the Chicago Bulls after coming out of retirement in March 1995. The message was clear: “I’m back.” Temporarily, perhaps. Butler’s seven-game suspension by the Heat for conduct they deemed to be detrimental to the team is now over and he returned to the Heat lineup for the first time in two weeks, scoring 18 points in Miami’s 133-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Breanna Stewart scores first basket in Unrivaled history in debut of 3-on-3 women’s league

MIAMI (AP) — Unrivaled shined brightly on its opening night. The 3-on-3 women’s basketball league co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier debuted Friday night. The co-founders squared off in the opening game and fittingly Stewart scored the first basket in league history _ a baseline jumper. Collier’s team got the last laugh though, rallying to win the inaugural game. The idea for the domestic league was first discussed a couple of years ago and now it’s come to fruition. The Miami venue that was created in about six weeks and seats about 850 fans was full. Those in attendance cheered virtually on every play as they didn’t really have allegiances to either team.

LA’s Olympic venues were spared by wildfires, but the city’s rebuild could impact the Games’ runup

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The deadly wildfires that have ravaged sections of Los Angeles left an indelible imprint on the region’s landscape and psyche. The runup to the city hosting the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics will coincide with massive rebuilding of housing and infrastructure at a time when the region’s resources figure to be stretched to the max. LA28 president and chairman Casey Wasserman has met with President-elect Donald Trump to shore up support, and he says Trump has offered his “unwavering commitment.” The region’s ability to recover will be sorely tested as it prepares to host World Cup soccer games in 2026, the Super Bowl in 2027 and then the Olympics for a third time.

Fox exec calls Brady rumors “a never-ending, merry-go-round” of narratives

Even as Tom Brady goes through his first postseason and prepares to call his first Super Bowl in three weeks as a television analyst, rumors about his future continue to be rampant, much to the dismay of Fox Sports. Fox Sports president of production and operations/executive producer Brad Zager understands the spotlight Brady and the network are under. Still, Zager said Brady is in it for the long haul. Friday’s comments by Zager are the first about Brady by someone from Fox Sports. Brady has not been made available for media interviews this season. He has discussed his first season in the booth during appearances on Colin Cowherd’s show on FS1.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek is in total control during a 6-1, 6-0 rout of Emma Raducanu

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Iga Swiatek has described her performance as perfect after a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open. Saturday’s contest was the only matchup in the women’s third round between two players who have won a Grand Slam title. Swiatek has a total of five such trophies although never has made it past the semifinals at Melbourne Park. She lost in the third round a year ago. Next for Swiatek will be a matchup against Eva Lys, a player who lost in qualifying but made it into the main draw when someone else withdrew. Other women’s winners included Elena Rybakina, Eva Navarro and Daria Kasatkina.

Charley Hoffman, Rico Hoey charge into the lead midway through The American Express

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Charley Hoffman and Rico Hoey both shot a 9-under 63 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course to share the lead Friday after two rounds at The American Express. Hoffman and Hoey were at 16-under 128 midway through this three-course tournament in the Coachella Valley desert, although both Southern California natives have yet to play PGA West’s tougher Pete Day Stadium Course. They were a shot ahead of Justin Lower, Mark Hubbard and Sepp Straka. Jason Day and J.J. Spaun were 14 under. Rickie Fowler charged into contention with 10 birdies and a second-round 62 on the Nicklaus, moving him even with Justin Thomas and Sony Open champion Nick Taylor at 13-under 131. Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris and Doug Ghim were 12 under.

Mavericks beat Thunder 106-98 as OKC All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sits with wrist injury

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 25 points, Spencer Dinwiddie and P.J. Washington Jr. added 16 apiece and the Dallas Mavericks beat Oklahoma City 106-98 as Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed his first game of the season. Gilgeous-Alexander was sidelined by a sprained wrist. The Mavericks snapped a three-game losing streak. Jalen Williams scored 19 points and Lu Dort added 18 for the Thunder (34-7).

