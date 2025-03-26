AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:19 p.m. EDT

In the era of big velocities, some pitchers are still finding other ways to succeed

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers left-hander Cody Bradford says he realized early in his development that he probably wouldn’t ever possess the type of fastball that causes scouts to take a second look at their radar guns. It hasn’t stopped him from finding a home in the majors, even in an era focused on pushing velocities higher and higher. Bradford’s part of a small fraternity of pitchers who have bucked recent trends by maintaining successful careers without throwing particularly hard. The club includes Pittsburgh’s Bailey Falter, Cleveland’s Ben Lively and Cincinnati reliever Brent Suter among others.

A handful of March Madness coaches stand out for their fashion choices amid a sea of casual attire

As the NCAA Tournament heats up, the styles of Notre Dame’s Niele Ivey, LSU’s Kim Mulkey, Alabama’s Nate Oats, South Carolina’s Dawn Staley and a handful of other coaches stand out in a sea of coaches in team polo shirts and quarter-zip pullovers. A few coaches on the men’s side evoke memories of a time when John Wooden, John Thompson and Denny Crum roamed the sidelines immaculately dressed. Most coaches moved to casual sideline attire during the COVID-19 pandemic and many simply never went back to dressing up for games. On the women’s side, some of the male coaches also have adopted a more casual look since the pandemic. But the style of many of the female coaches has become part of the game narrative.

FIFA details Club World Cup prize money with $125M target for the winner in $1BN fund

GENEVA (AP) — The winner of FIFA’s first 32-team Club World Cup in the United States could earn $125 million as details of a $1 billion prize money fund were finally published. FIFA says it allocated $525 million in guaranteed fees for teams taking part in the June 14-July 13 tournament. That ranges from $38.19 million to the top-ranked European team which is likely Real Madrid to $3.58 million for the Oceania representative Auckland City. A further $475 million is earned by results in the 63 games. There’s $2 million paid for winning group stage games up to $40 million for winning the final.

Mikaela Shiffrin thinks about her dad often in a season marked by serious crash, memorable milestone

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — It’s been five years since Mikaela Shiffrin’s father died in a home accident. The American ski racing standout thinks about him often, especially after capturing World Cup win No. 100. She wonders what he would’ve thought of that milestone win. Her father helped nurture her love of skiing. He usually took in her races off to the side and with a camera dangling from a strap around his neck. It’s been a painful season for Shiffrin as she continues to work her way back from a serious giant slalom crash in Killington, Vermont, in November. Her season winds down Thursday after her slalom race at the World Cup finals.

Goalie interference is back in the spotlight as NHL playoff races and emotions about it heat up

Goaltender interference is in the spotlight again in the NHL after the New York Islanders were incensed by their would-be game-winning goal getting disallowed Monday night against Columbus. The topic was discussed and reviewed at length at the league’s annual general managers spring meeting last week. The aim was to educate GMs to pass along to their teams what the situation room’s criteria is and the high bar to change a call on the ice. There was consensus in the meeting room, but back in the real world with playoff spots at stake, goalie interference is an emotional point of contention.

Betts, Lee and Prince are posting up in women’s March Madness. There are fewer players like them

AP All-America center Lauren Betts, Ayoka Lee and Sedona Prince are traditional post players. All have been in the middle of their teams making it to the Sweet 16 in the women’s NCAA Tournament. There just may not be as many players like them in the future. More teams are opting for flexible posts who play on the perimeter and shoot 3s. The 6-foot-7 Betts had 30 points and 14 rebounds for top-seeded UCLA in a second-round win over Richmond. Prince, also 6-7, has helped TCU advance past the second round for the first time. The 6-6 Lee has 33 points and 19 rebounds while playing only 43 minutes in K-State’s two tourney games.

Lamont Butler has performed on Final Four stage before. He wants to get back there with a new school

Lamont Butler doesn’t want to settle for just one shining moment on a Final Four stage. The guy who made the buzzer beater to send San Diego State to the 2023 NCAA Tournament championship game is confident he can get back there as a fifth-year senior with Kentucky. He has his new teammates believing that as entering No. 3 seed Kentucky’s Midwest Region semifinal matchup with No. 2 seed Tennessee on Friday at Indianapolis. New Kentucky coach Mark Pope essentially built a roster from scratch. Nine transfers got accustomed to playing together. Butler emerged as the leader of the group.

Alex Ovechkin scores his 889th career goal to move 6 goals away from breaking Gretzky’s NHL record

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Alex Ovechkin is now six goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record after scoring the 889th of his career in the Washington Capitals’ game Tuesday night at the Winnipeg Jets. Ovechkin beat two-time Vezina Trophy winner and current favorite Connor Hellebuyck to tie the score at 2 with 4 minutes left in regulation. The Capitals lost 3-2 in overtime. The 39-year-old is on pace to pass Gretzky’s mark of 894 on April 15 at the New York Islanders.

Blues post 7 consecutive wins in a push to make the playoffs after a two-year absence

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues just keep on winning. They’ve won seven in a row to improve their chances of returning to the playoffs after a two-year absence. It’s their longest winning streak since November 2022 and the most active consecutive victories of any NHL team. St. Louis has outscored opponents 36-10 and only trailed for 5:24 during this stretch. No team in the league has more points or goals since the season resumed from the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

World Athletics to require chromosome testing of athletes in women’s track and field

NANJING, China (AP) — World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says the track and field’s governing body has approved the introduction of cheek swabs and dry blood-spot tests for female athletes in order to maintain “the integrity of competition.” The planned changes include reinstating a version of chromosome testing that was discontinued in the 1990s, requiring athletes who compete in the female category to submit to a cheek swab or dry blood-spot test for the presence of a gene that indicates whether the athlete has a “Y” chromosome present in males. Coe says athletes will have to take the test just once during their career. No timeline for the introduction of pre-clearance testing has been officially announced.

