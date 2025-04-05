AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:19 a.m. EDT

Alex Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record with his 894th goal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has tied Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goals record by scoring the 894th of his career. Ovechkin scored his second goal of the Washington Capitals’ 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks with 13:46 left in the third period. Earlier in the night, he got his 893rd to move one away from tying and two from breaking Gretzky’s mark that long seemed unapproachable. The 39-year-old Russian superstar is now one away from breaking it with six left to play this season.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Pretty much every basketball fan has heard of Duke’s Cooper Flagg. Nowhere near as many have heard of Houston’s Joseph Tugler. If the Cougars are going to spring an upset over the Blue Devils in the all-1-seed Final Four on Saturday, it will almost surely be because one of the country’s best defenders, Tugler, figured a way to hold down the country’s best overall player, Flagg. Duke is a 5 1/2-point favorite over Houston, which boasts the nation’s best defense. The winner will play either Florida or Auburn for the national title on Monday.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The journey has been more challenging than usual, but Dawn Staley and defending national champion South Carolina are still getting the job done. The Gamecocks (35-3) overwhelmed Southeastern Conference rival Texas 74-57 on Friday night in the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament, advancing to the title game Sunday against UConn (36-3), an 85-51 winner over No. 1 overall seed UCLA. Coach Geno Auriemma’s Huskies traveled to Columbia, South Carolina, in the regular season and dominated the Gamecocks, winning 87-58 on Feb. 16. This is the seventh time The Associated Press preseason Nos. 1 and 2 teams will play in the women’s NCAA championship game. South Carolina beat UConn in the 2022 title game after the teams began that season ranked 1-2.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd didn’t even need much help from superstar Paige Bueckers to propel UConn into the national title game, leading the Huskies to a remarkably easy 85-51 victory over UCLA in the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Strong finished with 22 points and Fudd scored all of her 19 points in the first half for the second-seeded Huskies, who are one win away from their 12th national championship and first since the team won four straight from 2013-16 led by former great Breanna Stewart. UConn will face defending champion South Carolina on Sunday for the title.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Defending national champion South Carolina left no doubt it would return to the title game, getting 14 points from Te-Hina Paopao and overwhelming Texas 74-57 in the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks are a win away from becoming the first team to secure consecutive titles since UConn won four straight from 2013-16. Now the teams will meet for the championship after UConn routed UCLA later Friday night. Freshman Joyce Edwards added 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for South Carolina, which used its experience and poise to weather an early deficit and took control with its depth at both ends of the floor.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Duke star Cooper Flagg is The Associated Press men’s college basketball national player of the year. Flagg is just the fourth freshman to win the award. He joins Duke’s Zion Williamson, Kentucky’s Anthony Davis and Texas star Kevin Durant. He is also the eighth Duke player to win the award, the most of any school. Flagg received 41 of 61 votes from AP Top 25 poll voters to beat Auburn’s Johni Broome. They were the only two players to receive votes. Both have their teams in the Final Four this weekend.

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto’s home debut with the New York Mets was a huge success. Citi Field is still Pete Alonso’s house, though. Alonso hit an early two-run homer, Soto added an RBI double and the New York Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 behind the pair of power hitters they signed in free agency last offseason. With the Mets back from a 3-3 trip to start the season, fans were fired up for Soto’s first home game since agreeing to a record $765 million, 15-year contract in December. The slugger’s No. 22 jersey dotted the stands in a sellout crowd of 43,945, and T-shirts with Seven Juan Eight written on the front were available for purchase — a clever nod to the 718 area code in Queens.

MIAMI (AP) — Ja Morant showed off an imaginary gun. The NBA hit back with a real fine. A day after Morant again used his aiming-a-gun gesture to celebrate making a 3-pointer, the Grizzlies’ star was fined $75,000 by the league Friday. It’s the second time this week that Morant — who was suspended twice in 2023 for incidents with actual weapons — heard from the league about mimicking the act of using a gun during a game. The first interaction with the league office resulted in a warning, after Morant and Golden State’s Buddy Hield made the gesture at one another during a Grizzlies-Warriors game on Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Brian Harman is in control at the Texas Open as he tries to win for the first time since the British Open two years ago at Hoylake. Harman made eight birdies Friday, all of them from 12 feet or closer. That gave him a 66 and a four-shot lead over Keith Mitchell. It’s the first 36-hole lead for Harman since Bay Hill. And it’s his largest 36-hole lead since he was up by five shots going into the weekend at Hoylake. Mitchell had five birdies and five bogeys in his round of even-par 72.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Top-ranked Nelly Korda won’t be around this weekend to defend her T-Mobile Match Play championship. She needed to defeat Ariya Jutanugarn, but lost 1-up in Friday’s final day of round-robin play and failed to qualify for the round of 16. Korda’s struggles typified the week for the world’s top 10 players. Eight played in this tournament. Only second-ranked Jeeno Thitikul advanced to the knockout stage and will play Nataliya Guseva. The winners of the 16 groups in round-robin play qualified for the beginning of elimination play Saturday morning. The quarterfinals will be in the afternoon.

