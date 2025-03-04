AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:17 p.m. EST

Mavs star Kyrie Irving has a torn ACL and is out for the season, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the injury says Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the rest of the season. Irving was injured in the first quarter of Dallas’ 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. It’s the biggest setback so far this season among a slew of injuries for the Mavericks. They lost 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis to a groin injury in his Dallas debut following the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because an announcement hadn’t been made.

ACC, Clemson, Florida State approve settlement to end legal fight, change revenue-distribution model

The Atlantic Coast Conference, Clemson and Florida State have approved a settlement that would end their legal fights. The deal would change the league’s revenue-distribution model and revise the long-term costs for a school to leave the conference. Trustees at Clemson and FSU both signed off on the deal in Tuesday meetings. That came after a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity that the league’s Board of Directors had also signed off. The revenue-distribution model will now incorporate TV viewership as a way for the league’s top programs to generate more revenue.

Inside the numbers: LeBron James and his path to 50,000 points in the NBA, including playoffs

Another milestone awaits LeBron James: 50,000 NBA points. He’s one point away from getting to that number, which takes into account his regular season and playoff scoring. By NBA rule, the 99 points he’s scored in play-in tournament games and the 2023 in-season tournament final don’t count, so he’s officially at 49,999 for now. James could get the mark Tuesday night when the Los Angeles Lakers host the New Orleans Pelicans.

Cowboys and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa agree on $80M, 4-year contract, agent says

Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa’s agent says the Dallas Cowboys and his client have agreed on an $80 million, four-year contract with $58 million guaranteed. The agreement came a few hours before the deadline for clubs to apply the franchise tag on one player. Odighizuwa was a consideration for the $25 million tag for defensive tackles. Agent Sam Leaf Ireifej confirmed the deal. It includes a $20 million signing bonus. Odighizuwa was a 2021 third-round pick who blossomed into one of Dallas’ best defensive linemen. He tied star pass rusher Micah Parsons for the club lead with 23 quarterback hits last season.

Derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid to highlight 1st day of last 16 in Champions League

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will renew their rivalry Tuesday as the Champions League returns to familiar territory after a new league phase and playoff stage. The remodeled tournament is back to the round of 16, which used to kick off the knockout stages until UEFA added the extra playoff round this season. In addition to the Madrid derby, the other matches will include Arsenal visiting PSV Eindhoven, Club Brugge facing Aston Villa, and Borussia Dortmund taking on Lille.

Bad Bunny agency announces deal with Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.

MIAMI (AP) — Rimas Sports, the agency co-owned by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny whose leaders have been suspended by the baseball players’ union, has announced a management deal with San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. Rimas said it will work to “expand his portfolio.” Tatis and the Padres agreed in 2021 to a $340 million, 14-year contract negotiated by MVP Sports, an agency headed by Dan Lozano. Rimas Sports says it is a partnership among Bad Bunny and executives Noah Assad and Jonathan Miranda. The company says it represents Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr., Colorado’s Ezequiel Tovar and the New York Mets’ Francisco Alvarez.

Katherine Legge to be the 1st woman in 7 years to compete in NASCAR Cup Series race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Katherine Legge will become the first woman in a NASCAR Cup Series race since Danica Patrick in 2018 when the veteran makes her debut Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Legge will drive the No. 78 Chevrolet for Liv Fast Motorsports. She becomes the first woman since Patrick made her final Cup Series start in the Daytona 500 eight years ago. Legge is a 44-year-old native of England. She has five career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. She most recently raced in a NASCAR race at Road America in 2023. She ran the ARCA race last month at Daytona International Speedway.

The Lakers and LeBron are clearly reveling in what the Luka trade did for their title hopes

The game hasn’t gotten easy for the Los Angeles Lakers since the trade deadline. It just looks that way. Consider this moment from Sunday night’s win over the Clippers: Jaxson Hayes got a defensive rebound, handed the ball to Luka Doncic, who took one step forward and fired a 75-foot two-hand chest pass downcourt to LeBron James — who caught it in stride and capped the play with an easy layup. Touchdown, Lakers. And Doncic and James have had a play like that in just about every game lately, or so it would seem.

The standard in golf is getting higher. That means scores should be getting lower

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The reputation of PGA National being a tough track took a beating last week when Jake Knapp shot a 59 and Joe Highsmith set the 72-hole tournament record at 19-under par. Low scores get way too much attention. Arnold Palmer once tried to turn Bay Hill into a par 70 to keep the winning score in single digits. But golf is no different from other sports. Players are bigger, stronger and better trained. If times are coming down in pool and on the track, it stands to reason scores will be coming down in golf. And they have.

Rivalry games highlight final week of college basketball’s regular season

The college basketball season has wound down toward the end, with some conference tournaments already starting. The major conferences still have a week left in the regular season and that means rivalry games — and some big ones. Atop the marquee is a Southeastern Conference rematch between top-ranked Auburn and No. 7 Alabama. The Tigers have been No. 1in the AP Top 25 for eight straight weeks and beat the Crimson Tide in the teams’ first meeting last month. No. 8 Michigan State also hosts rival No. 17 Michigan, North Carolina is at No. 2 Duke and Arizona State plays at No. 24 Arizona after the teams played a testy game in Tempe last month.

