AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:16 p.m. EST

Chiefs aim to make history in city where they won their first Super Bowl. Eagles stand in the way

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs try to make history against the Philadelphia Eagles by winning a third consecutive Super Bowl, this time in the same city where they won their first. They beat the Vikings in Super Bowl IV in January 1970. That game was played at old Tulane Stadium, which is close to where the Chiefs have practiced this week at Tulane University. The team’s owner and chairman, Clark Hunt, was not yet 5 years old when he attended that game with his parents. But he nonetheless appreciates the symmetry of trying to hoist a record third consecutive Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans on Sunday night.

Eagles’ path to the Super Bowl was paved by the prowess of their offensive line

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line could prove to be a pivotal factor in the outcome of their Super Bowl matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. All five starters received AP All-Pro votes this season and tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson were named second-team All-Pro. That unit has paved the way for a ground game that ranked second in the NFL this season and was led by All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley. Mailata says the unit’s average height of 6-foot-6 and average weight of 338 pounds has been a considerable factor in its success.

Randy Moss makes an emotional return to the ESPN set following his cancer treatment

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hall of Famer Randy Moss made an emotional return to ESPN’s NFL coverage of the Super Bowl two months after he took a leave from his job to get treated for cancer. Moss was back on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” before Kansas City took on Philadelphia in the Super Bowl. He was greeted with a video that included messages from Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Justin Jefferson, Kevin Garnett and several other big names welcoming him back to ESPN’s set. Moss was moved to tears by the video before getting on with his job of analyzing the Super Bowl.

Bucks announce Giannis Antetokounmpo out of All-Star Game with injury

Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in next weekend’s All-Star Game because of a strained left calf. Bucks coach Doc Rivers confirmed the situation before the team’s game Sunday afternoon. The replacement will be picked by Commissioner Adam Silver. Antetokounmpo was the leader in fan votes for the All-Star Game, which will be played in San Francisco on Feb. 16 with a new mini-tournament format.

FA Cup stunner: Liverpool is knocked out by second-tier Plymouth in fourth round

Premier League leader Liverpool has been knocked out of the FA Cup by second-tier struggler Plymouth after losing 1-0 in a stunning fourth-round upset. It ended any hopes of a quadruple of major trophies for Liverpool. The Reds lead the Premier League by six points with a game in hand, finished top of the revamped first stage of the Champions League and have reached the English League Cup final. Ryan Hardie’s 53rd-minute penalty proved to be the winner for Plymouth. The club from the southwest of England is in last place in the second-tier Championship and recently fired Wayne Rooney as its manager. Liverpool fielded a heavily rotated lineup for the game.

A presidential first: Trump at the Super Bowl, latest chapter in a complicated legacy with football

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump is set to make history as the first president to attend the Super Bowl while in office. His scheduled appearance at Sunday’s game in New Orleans comes amid controversy surrounding the NFL’s removal of “End Racism” slogans from the end zones. Critics suggest the decision follows the Republican president’s actions to cancel federal diversity programs. Trump owned a team in the now-defunct United States Football League. During his first term as president, he was outspoken against players kneeling during the national anthem as part of a social justice movement. As for Sunday’s Chiefs-Eagles matchup, Trump has made comments suggesting an affinity for Kansas City.

Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl is a matchup of some of the brightest and oldest minds in the NFL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Reid and Matt Nagy vs. Vic Fangio. Nick Sirianni and Kellen Moore vs. Steve Spagnuolo. This Super Bowl is a matchup of some of the brightest — and oldest — minds in the NFL. When the Kansas City Chiefs go for a three-peat in a rematch against the Eagles on Sunday, the game will come down to what Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and teammates do on the field against Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Jalen Carter and the rest of Philadelphia’s talented roster. But it starts with the coaches and the coordinators and their schemes. They have to devise the right game plan and make the best play calls.

Super Bowl commercials rely on comedy and nostalgia to avoid potential missteps

This year’s Super Bowl commercials are going for laughs, with advertisers betting that viewers need a diversion from weighty matters. As the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs hit the field in New Orleans, a parade of silly ads will hit the airwaves on Sunday. A Northwestern University marketing professor says most Super Bowl ads were in development during last fall’s U.S. presidential election race, so avoiding controversy was even more of a priority. Many advertisers put their ads online ahead of the game, but some big brands held out to maintain an element of surprise. Marketing experts say the overall lineup features a lot of simple humor and nostalgia but few creative risks.

Heat officially welcome Wiggins, Mitchell and Anderson to the team after last week’s Butler trade

MIAMI (AP) — Things rarely happen in the NBA at 8:57 a.m. on a Sunday. But that was the moment when Miami’s newest acquisitions — Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell and Kyle Anderson — walked into the Heat interview room for the first time. The reason was simple: There’s a lot of work to do. With team president Pat Riley offering the official greeting, the three new Heat players who landed in Miami as part of Jimmy Butler’s trade to Golden State last week practiced with the team for the first time Sunday. All could make their Heat debuts Monday, when Miami plays host to the Boston Celtics.

4 Nations Face-Off ends hockey’s long wait for an international tournament with the NHL’s best

A stripped-down event missing some of the best hockey players from places like Russia, Germany and Czechia isn’t ideal. But it’s been so long since the top players in the NHL shared the ice for international play that the 4 Nations Face-Off involving the U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland is a premier showcase. Everything from the star power to the format to the anticipation of a return to the Olympics in Milan in 2026 has players and coaches thrilled to be a part of it. The lack of any history or tradition is less of a problem than a motivation to create it over the next two weeks.

