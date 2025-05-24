AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:59 p.m. EDT

Edwards and Timberwolves strike back with 143-101 win to cut Thunder’s West finals lead to 2-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists in just three quarters to lead the re-energized Minnesota Timberwolves in a 143-101 victory over Oklahoma City in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. The Thunder’s lead in the series was cut to 2-1. Julius Randle added 24 points and rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. had 15 points in 13 minutes to highlight a big boost from the bench for the Wolves. They caused all kinds of cracks in the Thunder’s NBA-best defense after struggling to solve it in two lopsided losses on the road.

Shohei Ohtani likely won’t make big league mound return until after All-Star break

NEW YORK (AP) — On the eve of Shohei Ohtani facing batters for the first time since elbow surgery in September 2023, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the two-way star likely won’t return to a major league mound until after the All-Star break. Ohtani is to pitch batting practice before Sunday night’s series finale against the New York Mets. Roberts says “he’s doing his first simulated game for two innings and in theory you got to build a starter up to five, six innings.” He adds: “And so just the natural progression, I just don’t see it being before that.”

Alex Bregman is out with a significant quad strain as Red Sox call up top prospect Mayer

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman will be out awhile with what manager Alex Cora called a significant right quad strain. The big free agent addition for the Red Sox left their game Friday with tightness in the quad. Turns out it’s a similar injury to his left quad strain in 2021, one that cost him 58 games. Cora said after the Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday that the injury is similar to 2021. The team promoted top infielder prospect Marcelo Mayer to take his place on the roster.

Panthers score 5 in the 3rd period, roll past Hurricanes 6-2 and move a win away from Cup final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Niko Mikkola and Aleksander Barkov each scored twice, and the Florida Panthers scored five goals in a nine-minute span of the third period to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 on Saturday night and move one win from a third consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final. Jesper Boqvist — playing for the injured Sam Reinhart — scored the go-ahead goal early in the third for Florida, which now leads the Eastern Conference finals 3-0. Brad Marchand also scored for the Panthers and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots. Logan Stankoven and Seth Jarvis scored for Carolina, which has now dropped 15 consecutive East finals games

Griffin and Schmid share lead going into final round at Colonial with No. 1 Scheffler lurking

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid matched each other in the third round at Colonial. They will go into the final round Sunday tied four strokes ahead of the field and with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler lurking not much further back. Griffin and Schmid shot 2-under 68s on a day when both birdied the first three holes. That are 13-under 197 after posting the same scores for the third day in a row at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Rickie Fowler shot 67 and is third at 201. Scheffler began the day 10 strokes back, but shot a 6-under 64 that included three late bogeys.

NBA champ, ‘Survivor’ contestant Scot Pollard shares Indy 500 parade float with heart donor’s family

Scot Pollard is serving as the Grand Marshal of the Indy 500 Festival Parade this weekend. The former Kansas star and NBA champion has been working to raise awareness of organ donation ever since he received a life-saving heart transplant. Pollard rode in a float in the parade on Saturday along with the family of the man whose heart is now beating in Pollard’s chest. Pollard says meeting the family has helped him deal with the guilt of wondering whether he deserved such an important gift.

Doubling down: Kyle Larson preps to run Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 after last year’s washout

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson is doubling down on “The Double.” Larson is set to run both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, a task he set out to do last year but never had a chance to complete after weather disrupted the NASCAR star’s plans. A year ago rain delayed the start of the Indianapolis 500. That put Larson, who finished 18th after a pit lane speeding penalty, well behind schedule. He arrived in Concord 249 laps into the 400-lap Cup Series Race and was set to take over for replacement driver Justin Allgaier and finish the race. But lightning and heavy rains forced NASCAR to call the race early.

Austin Cindric not concerned about future with Team Penske after his father was fired this week

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Austin Cindric is not worried about his future with Team Penske after his father Tim Cindric was fired by team owner Roger Penske as the team’s IndyCar president earlier this week following a cheating scandal at the Indianapolis 500. Cindric drives the No. 2 Ford Mustang for Penske in the NASCAR Cup Series and is currently 12th in the points standings with three top-10 finishes in 12 races, including a win at Talladega. Given the family ties with Team Penske it raised some speculation about how it might impact him. When asked if he was given assurances from Penske, Cindric said he didn’t think “it was even in question.”

Judge insists that despite hitting .395 with 18 homers, he doesn’t ‘feel too great at the plate’

DENVER (AP) — Aaron Judge insisted he doesn’t pay too much attention to his numbers, which for the record are eye-opening. He’s hitting .395 with 18 homers and 46 RBIs. Even more, the New York Yankees slugger also hinted he’s not as locked in as one might think. He said he doesn’t “feel too great at the plate” after New York’s 13-1 win over the slumping Colorado Rockies on Saturday. Now that’s a scary thought. After all, he’s flirting with .400 well into May. He has certainly taken a liking to Coors Field in his first regular season visit this weekend, homering in back-to-back games.

Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer gets a ride to Fenway Park for his big league debut

BOSTON (AP) — Marcelo Mayer, Boston’s No. 2 overall prospect, was promoted to the Red Sox and needed to get a ride to Fenway Park to start against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. The reason he didn’t drive himself: He lost his car keys “like three weeks ago.” Mayer was promoted from Triple-A Worcester when third baseman Alex Bregman was placed on the 10-day injured list with a significant right quad strain.

