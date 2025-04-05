AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:59 p.m. EDT

Houston rallies to beat Duke 70-67 in the Final Four and advance to face Florida for the NCAA title

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Houston’s suffocating defense wiped away a 14-point deficit over the final eight minutes and erased Cooper Flagg and Duke’s title hopes Saturday in a 70-67 stunner over the Blue Devils at the Final Four. Duke made a grand total of one field goal over the last 10:30 of this game. The second-to-last attempt was a step-back jumper in the lane by Flagg that J’Wan Roberts disrupted. The last was a desperation heave by Tyrese Proctor that caught nothing at the buzzer. The Cougars, who never won a title, not even in the days of Phi Slama Jamma, will play Florida on Monday night for the championship.

Clayton leads Florida to NCAA title game, scoring 34 points in 79-73 victory over SEC rival Auburn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 34 points and Florida beat Southeastern Conference rival Auburn 79-73 in the Final Four on Saturday night, sending the Gators to the national championship game for the first time since their titles in 2006 and 2007. The All-America guard for the Gators (35-4) had a driving layup with 2:24 left, on the possession right after Australian big man Alex Condon drew a charge against Johni Broome The Gators will have the chance Monday night to win the SEC’s first title since Kentucky in 2012, the only one since they won in back-to-back seasons. Florida takes an 11-game winning streak into the title championship game against Houston. Auburn (32-6) was the top overall seed.

Florida’s Clayton delivers again to outduel Auburn’s Broome in Final Four matchup of All-Americans

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Two All-Americans, one chance to give their their team a chance to win a national championship. Florida’s NCAA Tournament continues thanks to more magic from guard Walter Clayton Jr. in the Gators’ 79-73 win Saturday night at the Final four. For Auburn and forward Johni Broome, their season ended in tears and frustration wrapped up in missed shots, missed dunks and a sleeve covering a sore right elbow

Dawn Staley has South Carolina one win away from a 3rd NCAA Tournament title in 4 years

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dawn Staley and South Carolina are one win away from joining an elite group of programs in women’s basketball history with a third national championship in four seasons. Only two other schools have accomplished that feat, UConn and Tennessee. The Huskies, led by coach Geno Auriemma, stand in the way with the teams set to play Sunday for the NCAA title. It’s been nine years since Auriemma’s team won a championship, which capped off a run of four consecutive titles from 2013-16. That win was the most recent of the record 11 national titles that Auriemma has won in his four decades at the school.

Shohei Ohtani throws second bullpen since resuming mound ramp up

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shohei Ohtani threw a 26-pitch bullpen session before the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the Philadelphia Phillies, another step toward his mound return. Recovering from right elbow surgery on Sept. 19, 2023, the two-way star threw his second bullpen session since resuming his pitching ramp up. He paused after his mound session on Feb. 25 to prepare for opening day as a hitter, then threw a bullpen on March 29. He incorporated splitters on Saturday. When Ohtani is ready for game pitching, the Dodgers plan to use a six-man rotation.

Wayne Gretzky has been helping Alex Ovechkin long before this record goal chase

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wayne Gretzky made his first in-person appearance during Alex Ovechkin’s pursuit of the NHL career goals record in time to watch him tie it with No. 894. But Gretzky has been advising and helping Ovechkin from afar for much longer. Gretzky provided help when Ovechkin stalled out short of 800 goals, and he tried to keep him loose with the record approaching. Now, the “Great One” will follow the chase to New York on Sunday as Ovechkin takes his first opportunity at getting No. 895 and the record all to himself.

Trinity Rodman scores early in her return from 8-month injury absence, and US women beat Brazil 2-0

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Trinity Rodman scored in the fifth minute of her return from a lengthy injury absence, and the U.S. women’s national team beat Brazil 2-0 in a friendly rematch of the Paris Olympics gold-medal match. Captain Lindsey Heaps scored a second-half penalty goal for the Americans in the first of two California friendlies in four days against Brazil, who lost 2-1 in Paris as the U.S. secured its fifth Olympic gold medal. returned in style with her 11th goal for the U.S., finishing off a brilliant run by Alyssa Thompson. Rodman had been sidelined by back problems for eight months.

Brian Harman survives the wind and leads Texas Open

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Brian Harman was never happier with a round at even-par 72. The Valero Texas Open was a beast in the third round with 30 mph win that made the TPC San Antonio play so difficult that only six players broke par. Harman played bogey-free over the final 13 holes and leads by three shots. He’s aiming for his first victory since winning the British Open in 2023. Andrew Novak hit a tee off the wall and onto the green for birdie at the 16th. He shot 69 and was three back. Tom Hoge shot 68 and was four behind.

Carla Bernat Escuder leans on her Spanish roots to win Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Carla Bernat Escuder has won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur by coming from two shots behind with a 68 at the home of the Masters. She knows the tournament usually starts on the back nine and that’s what stands out. The Spaniard hit a brilliant flop shot on No. 10 to save par and was on her way. Defending champion Lottie Woad made a double bogey on the same hole and never caught up. The charge came from Asterisk Talley. She got within one shot of the lead but couldn’t give herself a good look at birdie on the 18th.

Hamlin looks to back up Martinsville win with one at Darlington Raceway, where he’s won four times

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Denny Hamlin is coming off a victory and heading to one of his most successful tracks in Darlington Raceway. That does not mean he’s coming in overconfident. Hamlin said he’s continually self-scouting, no matter how successful he’s been because he wants to ensure he’s doing all he can to make the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team perform at its best. Count on the 44-year-old Hamlin to bring that renewed confidence to Darlington, where he leads all current drivers with four victories.

