AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:56 p.m. EST

Mavs’ Kyrie Irving suffers left knee sprain, shoots free throws before leaving game

DALLAS (AP) — KKyrie Irving suffered a left knee sprain and shot free throws for the Mavericks before leaving the floor in obvious pain late in the first quarter of Dallas’ 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Irving was fouled by DeMar DeRozan on a drive to the basket and his right foot landed on the foot of the Kings’ Jonas Valanciunas. He lost his balance and then landed awkwardly on his left leg, and his knee appeared to hyperextend before he fell to the floor. The Mavericks provided no postgame updates on the nature of Irving’s injury.

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 51 as Thunder top Rockets 137-128 for 50th win

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 51 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Houston Rockets 137-128. Gilgeous-Alexander reached 50 points for the fourth time this season, all in the past seven weeks. The NBA’s leading scorer finished with at least 40 for the ninth time. He made 18 of 30 field goals, went 5 of 9 on 3-pointers and hit all 10 of his free throws. Jalen Williams added 24 points for the Thunder. Cam Whitmore matched career highs with 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Reed Sheppard added a career-best 25 points for the Rockets.

Jimmy Johnson retires from Fox Sports after being a face of its NFL coverage for most of 3 decades

Jimmy Johnson has announced his retirement from Fox Sports after being part of its NFL coverage for most of the network’s 31 years. The 81-year-old Johnson made the announcement during an appearance on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd.” He said he had been thinking about retiring for four or five years. He said he would miss the people he’s worked with and called it a great run. Johnson worked alongside hosts Curt Menefee and Terry Bradshaw and analysts Howie Long and Michael Strahan. As a coach, he won consecutive Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys and the college football national championship with Miami in 1987.

Aaron Rodgers’ next destination and Myles Garrett’s future headlined the buzz from the NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matthew Stafford chose to stay in Los Angeles. Deebo Samuel was sent to Washington. Many NFL players will be on the move when free agency begins next week and the foundation for a lot of transactions was built at the scouting combine. While 329 college prospects gathered in Indianapolis to showcase their skills, talk to teams and undergo medical evaluations, front office executives had plenty of conversations about players on their rosters and others they plan to pursue either through free agency or trade. There was a ton of buzz about several star players, including Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Myles Garrett.

San Diego FC will take steps to stop the homophobic chant that marred its inaugural home match

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego FC intends to take steps to discourage its fans from engaging in the homophobic chant that marred the Major League Soccer expansion club’s inaugural home match last weekend. The club again condemned the chant in a statement two days after San Diego’s scoreless draw with St. Louis City. The second half of that home opener at Snapdragon Stadium featured three instances of the offensive chant frequently heard at the Mexican national team’s soccer matches. The club says it will take immediate steps to address the fans’ behavior, and will put out a detailed plan before its next home match.

Officials say ‘technical issue’ prevented video replay of missed knockdown in Davis-Roach fight

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York State Athletic Commission said a “technical issue” prevented officials from seeing replay of Gervonta Davis going to a knee in the ninth round of his fight against Lamont Roach. That’s according to ESPN and other outlets. Had officials seen the knockdown that referee Steve Willis did not call, Davis would have lost a point in that round and the result would have allowed Roach to win the fight and Davis’ lightweight title. Instead, the fight ended as a majority draw. Davis and Roach, who holds a 130-pound title, could fight again. Davis wrote Monday on X that he was “pushing for the rematch.”

Rams coach Sean McVay didn’t think QB Matthew Stafford would leave during recent contract talks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean McVay insists he never seriously thought his partnership with Matthew Stafford would come to an end this month after four seasons together with the Los Angeles Rams. The head coach still acknowledged he’s “been sleeping better the last couple of days” since the Rams and Stafford ended their widely publicized negotiations by agreeing to a restructured contract that gives a substantial raise to the Super Bowl-winning quarterback. The Rams haven’t revealed the size of Stafford’s pay raise, but McVay said the quarterback didn’t add extra years to his contract.

AP spent the IndyCar opener with Andretti leadership, including Jill Gregory in her debut race

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Associated Press was embedded with Andretti Global for the first IndyCar race of the season to watch the team operate under its new leadership. It was Dan Towriss’ first race as the controlling owner of Michael Andretti’s former team and Jill Gregory’s first as the only woman team president in IndyCar. The AP had exclusive access to both Towriss and Gregory for everything but the pre-race strategy meeting.

Legge to become 1st woman since Danica Patrick to compete in Cup Series race. Will race at Phoenix

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Katherine Legge will become the first woman in a NASCAR Cup Series race since Danica Patrick in 2018 when the veteran makes her debut Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Legge will drive the No. 78 Chevrolet for Liv Fast Motorsports. She becomes the first woman since Patrick made her final Cup Series start in the Daytona 500 eight years ago. Legge is a 44-year-old native of England. She has five career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. She most recently raced in a NASCAR race at Road America in 2023. She ran the ARCA race last month at Daytona International Speedway.

LA Kings apologize for selling scarves made in Turkey on Armenian Night

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have apologized for selling scarves made in Turkey during Armenian Heritage Night last month. The Los Angeles area is home to the largest Armenian community outside of Armenia. The neighboring countries are historic enemies stemming from the deaths of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in massacres, deportations and forced marches that began in 1915 in Ottoman Turkey. Historians widely view the event as genocide. Turkey vehemently rejects the label. The Kings are offering refunds or exchanges to people who bought the scarves.

