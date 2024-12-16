AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:55 p.m. EST

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has high-ankle sprain, status for Houston remains unclear, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a high-ankle sprain and his status for this week’s game against Houston remains in question, a person familiar with the results told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce any updates. The testing confirmed what the Chiefs had initially expected. They did not have any usual availability Monday, but are scheduled to resume practice Tuesday ahead of their Saturday matchup with the Texans. Mahomes was hurt late in the Chiefs’ win over Cleveland on Sunday. Carson Wentz finished the game.

Michael Vick talks to Sacramento State and Norfolk State about head coaching jobs

Michael Vick has talked to at least two schools about becoming a college head coach. Sacramento State president Dr. Luke Wood said Monday he has spoken with Vick about the opening at his school, and the Virginian-Pilot reported that Norfolk State has also interviewed the former NFL sensation to be its next coach. Wood says Vick expressed interest in the open job at Sacramento State, which is trying to make the move from the FCS level to the FBS if the school can get an invitation to join either the Pac-12 or Mountain West Conference.

Vikings win 7th straight to forge tie for NFC North lead with 30-12 blowout of reeling Bears

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Jones and Cam Akers had touchdown runs in the second half to complement a smothering performance by the Minnesota defense, and the Vikings moved into a tie for first place in the NFC North by beating the Chicago Bears 30-12 for their seventh consecutive victory. Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 73 yards and a touchdown from Sam Darnold in the first quarter. The Vikings are 12-2, matching Detroit atop the division. The Bears took their eighth straight loss and fell to 4-10.

Cousins and Falcons do just enough to beat Raiders 15-9 and keep pace with Bucs in NFC South

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw his first touchdown pass in five weeks and the Atlanta Falcons did just enough to beat the struggling Las Vegas Raiders 15-9 and keep pace in the NFC South race. The Falcons are 7-7. They ended a four-game losing streak to remain a game behind the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Atlanta owns the head-to-head tiebreaker. Las Vegas is 2-12 after losing its 10th consecutive game. It’s the NFL’s longest active skid, and the Raiders are tied with the New York Giants for the league’s worst record.

The Bucks-Thunder NBA Cup final will have a lot of money at stake

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When the Milwaukee Bucks clinched their spot in the NBA Cup championship game, plenty of the team’s younger and lesser-paid players were exuberant in the locker room. They’ll have a chance at a trophy. They’ll also have a chance at their biggest payday of their careers. The NBA Cup final — the Bucks vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder — is Tuesday in Las Vegas, with $308,983 in additional prize money going to each of the players on the winning team. For the league’s superstars, that money might represent a game’s pay. For much of the league, it’s a colossal sum.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich expresses desire to return to bench in first comments since stroke

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich expressed his gratitude and his desire to return to the bench in his first public statement since suffering a stroke last month. Popovich suffered what the Spurs said was a mild stroke 2 1/2 hours prior to the team’s home game against Minnesota on Nov. 2. Arena and team officials responded to the medical episode immediately and transported him to a nearby hospital. Popovich is expected to make a full recovery, but there is no timetable for his return as San Antonio’s coach. Longtime Spurs assistant Mitch Johnson has served as acting coach in Popovich’s absence.

Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson steps down as football coach after 11 seasons

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson has resigned. Clawson ended his 11-year run Monday by saying he had given ”everything I had” for the program and school. Clawson’s tenure included guiding Wake Forest to 11 wins and a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game in 2021. But the Demon Deacons had gone just 4-8 in the past two seasons. In a statement released by the school, Clawson said “the timing is right” to step into a new advisory role at Wake Forest.

The 49ers have suspended De’Vondre Campbell for final 3 games

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have suspended linebacker De’Vondre Campbell for the final three games of the regular season after he refused to enter a game after losing his starting job. The news came four days after Campbell’s refusal to go into a game against the Los Angeles Rams was decried by coaches and teammates as a selfish act. The Collective Bargaining Agreement allows teams to suspend a player for up to four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the team and fine them one week’s pay.

Detroit Lions lose Montgomery, McNeill, Dorsey for the season as injuries sap Super Bowl hopes

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The banged-up Detroit Lions took some serious hits in their loss to the Buffalo Bills. Lions coach Dan Campbell says running back David Montgomery and defensive tackle Alim McNeill need to have season-ending knee surgeries after both were hurt Sunday. Campbell says Khalil Dorsey had season-ending surgery Sunday night after breaking his leg against the Bills. The Lions will also be indefinitely without cornerback Carlton Davis III, who had a jaw injury in the 48-42 loss to Buffalo that ended their franchise-record, 11-game winning streak.

Dolphins’ Grant DuBose has movement in extremities after scary hit to the head vs. Texans

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose remained in the hospital but had movement in all extremities after being stretchered off the field following a scary helmet-to-helmet hit against the Houston Texans on Sunday. In an update Monday morning, the Dolphins said DuBose remained at a local Houston hospital for evaluation overnight, and that initial tests revealed “positive results” following the collision. DuBose tried to make a catch in the third quarter, but was hit in the head by safety Calen Bullock before his head violently hit the turf.

