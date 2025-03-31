AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:55 a.m. EDT

Flagg, Broome, Clayton are among the Final Four players to watch in a showdown between No. 1 seeds

Fittingly for an NCAA Tournament in which big schools from big conferences took record numbers of spots in the first week, then hogged them all for the second week, the Final Four will bring four teams seeded No. 1 to the sport’s biggest stage to play for the title. When Florida meets Auburn in an all-Southeastern Conference clash and Duke faces Houston in a meeting between the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 conferences, it will mark only the second time since seeding began in 1979 that all four No. 1s have made it to the final weekend.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is talking to Aaron Rodgers, but he’s comfortable starting Mason Rudolph

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Mike Tomlin is staying in touch with Aaron Rodgers and is comfortable with Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rudolph was 3-1 for the Steelers in 2023 with the loss coming in a wild-card game against Buffalo. Pittsburgh has a new offensive coordinator since Rudolph last played for the team. The offense had mixed results under Arthur Smith last season. Tomlin, who spoke to Pittsburgh reporters a day earlier, addressed a large group of media members surrounding his table during a 30-minute availability for all AFC coaches.

Stanford hires Frank Reich as interim football coach

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford has hired former NFL head coach Frank Reich as the interim football coach following the firing of Troy Taylor. Football program general manager Andrew Luck made the decision last week to fire Taylor after a report became public that Taylor had been investigated twice for allegedly mistreating staffers. Luck opted to hire his old coach on the Indianapolis Colts for the job for this season. Reich coached six years in the NFL for Indianapolis and Carolina. Stanford is trying to rebuild its struggling football program after four straight seasons with a 3-9 record, including the last two with Taylor in charge.

5 players, 2 coaches ejected after Pistons-Timberwolves skirmish in 2nd quarter

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five players and two coaches were ejected after a fight broke out in the second quarter in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Detroit lost head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, center Isaiah Stewart, forward Ron Holland II and guard Marcus Sasser. Minnesota forward Naz Reid and guard Donte DiVincenzo also were tossed, along with assistant coach Pablo Prigioni. Stewart received a technical foul just moments earlier when he bumped DiVincenzo hard after the whistle. Then Holland was called for a foul as he slapped the ball out of Reid’s hands near the baseline. The two exchanged words, DiVincenzo stepped between them and grabbed Holland’s jersey, and soon all 10 players on the court and multiple coaches were part of the scrum.

Torpedo-shaped bats draw attention after Yankees hit team-record 9 homers in rout of Brewers

NEW YORK (AP) — New torpedo bats drew attention when the New York Yankees hit a team-record nine homers that traveled a combined 3,695 feet. Using a strikingly different model in which wood is moved lower down the barrel after the label and shapes the end a little like a bowling pin, Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, Austin Wells, Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered in New York’s 20-9 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. The bats are allowed under Major League Baseball’s rules.

Trump tariff tumult has ripples for sporting goods, puts costly hockey gear in price-hike crosshair

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The sports equipment industry is no exception to the headaches being caused throughout the U.S. commercial ecosystem by the promise of 25% tarrifs on Canadian imports by President Donald Trump. Many of the products manufactured for sports-loving Americans are made outside of the U.S. That includes costly hockey gear that finds itself in the price-hike crosshair considering how intertwined Canada and the U.S. are within that sport. Hockey equipment in North America is a $1.3 billion business and growing. Added cost from import tax will almost certainly trickle down to the consumer.

Titans coach Brian Callahan says franchise QBs are ‘priceless’ and team is debating options at No. 1

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are debating whether they want to take a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft or trade it for more assets. Titans coach Brian Callahan said Monday at the league’s annual meetings that the team is open to everything. Miami’s Cam Ward is widely considered the top quarterback prospect followed by Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, a two-way star who plays cornerback and wide receiver, are the other top prospects worthy of consideration with the first pick. Callahan sounded like it’s either a QB or trade down for the Titans.

Denny Hamlin reveled in his zest for trash talk after ending a long winless drought at Martinsville

To a familiar mixture of cheers and boos, Denny Hamlin climbed onto his No. 11 Toyota’s doorsill and unfurled a blue flag emblazoned with “11 Against The World.” Waving it at the Martinsville Speedway crowd, Hamlin seemed to be celebrating his 55th Cup Series victory on Sunday while also taunting those who thought he was done winning on NASCAR’s premier circuit. The victory at Martinsville snapped two long droughts for the 44-year-old Hamlin. That’s a 31-race skid without a victory and a 10-year winless streak at the 0.526-mile oval where his six wins are more than any active Cup driver.

Alex Ovechkin scores his 890th career goal to move 5 goals away from breaking Gretzky’s NHL record

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin is now five goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record after scoring the 890th of his career in the Washington Capitals’ game Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres. Ovechkin beat James Reimer on a deflection in front. The 39-year-old is now back on pace to pass Gretzky’s mark of 894 that long seemed unapproachable this spring. He has 37 this season and is on track to reach 40 for a 14th time, also the most in league history, despite missing 16 games because of a broken left fibula.

Jakub Mensik prevents Djokovic from his 100th title, wins Miami Open for first ATP trophy

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jakub Mensik outdueled Novak Djokovic in two tiebreakers 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) to win the Miami Open for his first ATP title. Ranked 54th entering the tournament, the Czech Republic teenager plowed through Djokovic with poise and a stellar 130 mph serve. He collected 14 aces and got broken only once. Mensik bashed a service winner on match point and fell on his back. Mensik’s victory spoiled the party for Djokovic, who was seeking his 100th career title and a record seventh in the Miami Open.

