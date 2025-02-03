AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:53 p.m. EST

NFL emails reveal extent of Saints’ damage control for clergy sex abuse crisis

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hundreds of internal emails show executives of the New Orleans Saints were far more involved than previously known in providing public relations help to Catholic Church leaders as they confronted a clergy sex abuse crisis. The emails sharply undercut assurances the Saints provided five years ago when they asserted they had provided only “minimal” assistance to the Archdiocese of New Orleans. Survivors of clergy abuse say they’re disgusted by the team’s involvement. The Saints said in a statement Saturday that the team does not condone sex abuse. They also criticized the media for using leaked emails to misconstrue what they called “a well-intended effort.”

Chiefs and Eagles handle the Super Bowl opening night spectacle like they’ve been here, done that

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes treated Super Bowl opening night like a two-minute drill, providing rapid-fire answers to one question after another. Travis Kelce passed on an inquiry about popping the question to Taylor Swift. Been here, done that. That’s how the Kansas City Chiefs handled the annual extravaganza that kicks off Super Bowl week. The Philadelphia Eagles were here two years ago so they weren’t fazed by the silliness either, though their most dynamic player is new to the wild experience that could overwhelm teams that aren’t used to the circus atmosphere. Saquon Barkley got his first taste of this made-for-television spectacle. Nick Sirianni received letters, and a kiss from Chad Johnson. Jalen Hurts even cracked a smile or two.

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett requests to be traded so he can have chance at Super Bowl

CLEVELAND (AP) — Star defensive end Myles Garrett has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns with the hope of better positioning himself to play in a Super Bowl. That’s according to a statement he sent to media outlets. The Browns finished last in the AFC North with a 3-14 record and general manager Andrew Berry said last week that he would not trade Garrett. Garrett is under contract with the Browns for two more seasons under a five-year, $125 million extension he signed in 2020.

Umpire Pat Hoberg fired by MLB for sharing sports gambling accounts with friend who bet on baseball

NEW YORK (AP) — Umpire Pat Hoberg was fired by Major League Baseball for sharing his legal sports gambling accounts with a friend who bet on baseball games and for intentionally deleting electronic messages pertinent to the league’s investigation. MLB opened the investigation last February when it was brought to its attention by the sportsbook, and Hoberg did not umpire last season. While MLB said the investigation did not uncover evidence Hoberg personally bet on baseball or manipulated games, MLB senior vice president of on-field operations Michael Hill recommended on May 24 that Hoberg be fired. Commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday he upheld Hill’s decision. Among the highest-rated umpires at judging the strike zone, Hoberg can apply for reinstatement no earlier than 2026 spring training.

Medics attend to fan who collapsed courtside at Spurs, Grizzlies game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Medics attended to a fan who collapsed courtside before the San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies game. The teams were preparing for the opening tipoff Monday night when attention turned to the courtside seats. Medics were working on the man on the floor as both teams were sent back to the locker rooms and the game was delayed. The man was taken out of the arena on a stretcher after about seven minutes. There was no immediate update on his status. The game started after a 45-minute delay.

Young’s fadeaway with 1.6 seconds left lifts Hawks to slump-busting 132-130 win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Trae Young made a 23-foot fadeaway with 1.6 seconds left and scored 17 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, lifting the Atlanta Hawks to a 132-130 win over the Detroit Pistons. Young helped the Hawks end an eight-game losing streak. Cade Cunningham had 30 points and 14 assists for the Pistons, who failed to attempt a shot on their final possession. Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter had 20 points and rookie Zaccharie Risacher added 17 points. Detroit’s Tobias Harris scored 22, Jalen Duren had 18 points and nine rebounds and Malik Beasley scored 18.

Roger Goodell says perception that officials favor the Chiefs is a ‘ridiculous theory’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell shot down the perception that officials favor the Kansas City Chiefs, saying it’s a “ridiculous theory.” Goodell addressed several topics, including diversity, an 18-game season, international expansion, Tom Brady’s dual role as a broadcaster and co-owner and more during his annual news conference that kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday. The Chiefs are going for a three-peat Sunday in a rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles, who lost to Kansas City 38-35 two years ago. The two-time defending champions have benefited from calls that have gone their way in the playoffs. There were two roughing-the-passer penalties during a 23-14 victory over Houston in the divisional round that viewers considered egregious.

Longtime FSU coach Leonard Hamilton is stepping down ‘with no regrets’ at the end of the season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Longtime Florida State basketball coach Leonard Hamilton is stepping down at the end of the season. Hamilton, who is being sued by several former players over allegations he failed to deliver on name, image and likeness promises, announced his decision Monday following a team meeting. The 76-year-old has coached the Seminoles for 23 seasons, winning an Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title in 2012. The Seminoles also won the 2019-20 regular-season conference title before the pandemic halted postseason play. But the NIL lawsuit has taken center stage the last two months. Hamilton says he is leaving with “no regrets.”

No. 16 Kansas shuts down No. 8 Iowa State in desperation game for both teams in the Big 12 race

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — No. 16 Kansas turned up the defense and shut down eighth-ranked Iowa State in a 69-52 victory that helped to keep the Jayhawks in the Big 12 title race. Kansas moved into a tie with the Cyclones at 7-4 in the league, 2 1/2 games back of Houston and Arizona. Iowa State has now lost three in a row. Zeke Mayo scored 17 points and Hunter Dickinson added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Jayhawks. They bounced back after blowing a 19-point halftime lead at Baylor last weekend.

Trump sticks to hockey, avoids tariff talks during Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers’ visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump mostly stuck to sports and avoided any talk of tariffs as he celebrated the NHL’s defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at the White House. The ceremony was delayed nearly an hour because Trump was talking to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trump made repeated references to Panthers owner Vinnie Viola being a friend. Viola was briefly Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of the Army during the first administration before withdrawing from consideration. The team had a customized “Trump 45-47” jersey framed for him.

