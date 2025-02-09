AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:53 p.m. EST

Eagles deny the Chiefs a Super Bowl three-peat with dominant defense in a 40-22 rout

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cooper DeJean, Josh Sweat and the Philadelphia Eagles’ ferocious defense denied Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs a Super Bowl three-peat. It wasn’t even close. DeJean got a pick-6 on his 22nd birthday, Sweat tormented Mahomes and the Eagles routed the Chiefs 40-22 on Sunday to secure the franchise’s second Super Bowl championship. Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score on a tush push, and Vic Fangio’s defense was so dominant that the Eagles didn’t need much from Saquon Barkley. With Donald Trump becoming the first president in office to attend a Super Bowl, the Eagles outplayed Kansas City in every facet.

Eagles answer Mahomes magic with 6 sacks, 3 turnovers of KC QB in Super Bowl blowout

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had one of his worst games as a professional at the worst of times on Sunday night. The two-time NFL MVP was intercepted twice, including a pick-6, and was sacked six times by the Philadelphia defense as the Eagles rolled to a 40-22 victory. Mahomes and the Chiefs were trying to make history as the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. Instead, they were saddled with a lopsided loss in the big game. It reminded many of the 31-9 loss that Kansas City endured against the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl four years ago.

Jalen Hurts quiets any doubters with a Super Bowl MVP

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Hurts has often been judged by his failings more than his successes over the course of his career. Getting benched at halftime of a college football championship game. Being forced to transfer from Alabama to Oklahoma just to be able to regain a starting job. Getting drafted in the second round to be a backup and then having his passing prowess questioned as he quickly became a starter. All those doubts helped fuel Hurts along the way and now he will be forever known as a Super Bowl MVP.

Eagles defense smothers Mahomes and dominates Kansas City in franchise’s second Super Bowl win

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cooper DeJean took one to the house, Zack Baun made a pick in his old professional home and the Eagles defense so thoroughly thrashed Patrick Mahomes that by the time Kendrick Lamar had “Game Over” brightened in the Superdome stands to end his halftime set, it was just as clear, so too, was the Super Bowl. From Broad Street to Bourbon Street, the Eagles defense this season never failed defensive mastermind Vic Fangio. The Eagles overwhelmed Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in 40-22 victory on Sunday to win only the franchise’s second Super Bowl.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley sets the NFL’s season rushing record, including the playoffs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saquon Barkley rushed for 31 yards in the first half of the Super Bowl and set the NFL season rushing record, postseason included, topping the mark of 2,476 yards set by Terrell Davis. The AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Barkley needed only 30 yards to top Davis’ total set in 1998 when he helped the Denver Broncos win the Super Bowl. Also that season, Davis was the last running back to win Super Bowl MVP. Barkley finally got the mark after a slow first half on a 2-yard run on the last play of the half. He had 12 carries for 31 yards for a measly 2.6 yards-per-carry average. He averaged 5.8 yards in the regular season.

No on-field kisses for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at this Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — There was no couple’s celebration for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the Super Bowl. Last year, the two celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs’ title with a kiss on the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. They didn’t get to repeat it. The Chiefs lost 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles. It was the first time the team had lost a playoff game with the singing superstar in attendance. Swift was booed by the heavily pro-Eagles crowd when shown on the video boards early in the game. Swift and Kelce have been a couple since early last season.

Jets tell Aaron Rodgers they’re ‘moving on’ from the QB for next season, report says

Aaron Rodgers is still contemplating whether to continue his playing career. If he does, it appears it won’t be with the New York Jets. The team has told the 41-year-old quarterback it is “moving on from him,” Fox Sports reported Sunday. Rodgers said toward the end of the Jets’ 5-12 season he was undecided on his playing future and wanted to take a mental break. There was also uncertainty as to whether the Jets would even want to move forward with Rodgers. The Jets recently hired general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn, and owner Woody Johnson said at their introductory news conference on Jan. 27 the new regime would have the final say in that decision.

A presidential first: Trump at the Super Bowl, latest chapter in a complicated legacy with football

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Donald Trump made history Sunday as the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl. After flying from Florida to New Orleans, he met with emergency personnel who responded to a New Year’s Day terrorist attack on the city’s historic French Quarter and relatives of the victims. As for the Chiefs-Eagles matchup, Trump thinks Kansas City will win, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes the difference-maker. Trump says in a pregame interview with Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier that “I guess you have to say that when a quarterback wins as much as he’s won, I have to go with Kansas City.”

Review: Kendrick Lamar brings America and ‘Not Like Us’ into history-making Super Bowl halftime show

“Salutations!,” the actor Samuel L. Jackson dressed as Uncle Sam introduced Kendrick Lamar at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. It was a powerful, commanding creative choice by the first solo hip-hop artist to ever headline the coveted slot. As if there were any doubts of the Pulitzer Prize winning rapper’s ability to put on a show. In a review, The Associated Press’ Maria Sherman describes Lamar’s performance as a continued victory lap. SZA was a previously announced guest performer and frequent Lamar collaborator. Lamar performed his Drake diss track “Not Like Us.”

Cooper DeJean celebrates his 22nd birthday with the first birthday TD ever in the Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cooper DeJean became the first player in Super Bowl history to intercept a pass or score a touchdown on his birthday when he returned a poor throw by Patrick Mahomes 38 yards for a TD to give Philadelphia a 17-0 lead over Kansas City in the second quarter. DeJean undercut a route by DeAndre Hopkins and picked off Mahomes before racing in for the first pick-6 in a Super Bowl since Robert Alford had one for Atlanta against Tom Brady and New England eight years ago.

