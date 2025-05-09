AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:53 p.m. EDT

Donovan Mitchell scores 43 and Cavaliers beat the Pacers 126-104 to cut series deficit to 2-1

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 43 points and nine rebounds, and the finally full-strength Cleveland Cavaliers beat Indiana 126-104 on Friday night to cut the Pacers’ lead to 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The road team has won all three games in the series, and the Pacers will have another chance to break that trend Sunday in Game 4. With NBA Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley, All-Star guard Darius Garland and key backup De’Andre Hunter all suited up, Mitchell got the support he needed. Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 23 points.

Marchand scores in OT, Panthers top Maple Leafs 5-4 to cut series deficit to 2-1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brad Marchand scored on a deflected shot at 15:27 of overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Friday night to cut their deficit in the Eastern Conference semifinal series to 2-1. Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe and Jonah Gadjovich scored for Florida, which got 27 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky. Evan Rodrigues had two assists for the Panthers. They are 13-2 in their last 15 playoff overtime games. John Tavares scored twice, and Matthew Knies and Morgan Rielly also scored for the Maple Leafs. Joseph Woll stopped 32 shots. Game 4 will be in Sunrise on Sunday night.

Timberwolves say fan ejected for conduct toward Draymond Green at Thursday’s playoff game

The Minnesota Timberwolves say they are investigating if a fan directed racially charged comments toward Golden State’s Draymond Green during the fourth quarter of a playoff game between the teams on Thursday. The incident preceded Green making a brief postgame statement saying he has grown tired of what he believes is the perception of him being an “angry Black man.” The Timberwolves say a fan was ejected following an incident with Green. The Timberwolves did not detail what happened, other than the fan violated “the NBA Fan Code of Conduct.” Green got his fifth technical foul of these playoffs earlier in Thursday’s game.

Red Sox owner John Henry flies to Kansas City to meet with disgruntled slugger Rafael Devers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rafael Devers has made his feelings known. And now Boston Red Sox owner John Henry has shared his opinions with the disgruntled slugger. A day after Devers told reporters about his refusal to play first base, Henry, team president Sam Kennedy and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow flew to Kansas City on Friday to meet with Devers and manager Alex Cora. Boston has an opening at first base after Triston Casas ruptured his left knee tendon and had season-ending surgery. Red Sox management approached Devers about filling in at first, and Devers declined. Devers was moved from third base to designated hitter this spring.

FIFA confirms Women’s World Cup will increase to 48 teams in 2031 when US is expected to host

GENEVA (AP) — The Women’s World Cup will increase to 48 teams in 2031 when the United States is expected to host the tournament, FIFA confirmed Friday. FIFA has wanted to expand the women’s tournament from 32 teams to match the men’s World Cup which has 48 teams for the first time next year, when the U.S. will co-host with Canada and Mexico. The decision follows one month after FIFA said it had just one candidate bidding for each of the 2031 and 2035 women’s tournaments — the U.S. followed by the United Kingdom. FIFA is expected to confirm these two hosts next year. Brazil will host a 32-team Women’s World Cup in 2027.

Shedeur Sanders takes the field for the first time as the Browns begin their rookie minicamp

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Shedeur Sanders began the process Friday of trying to show he can be a factor in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition. Sanders took the field for his first practice as the Browns opened a two-day rookie minicamp. He got the same amount of snaps as third-round pick Dillon Gabriel during the 90-minute practice. Coach Kevin Stefanski said both quarterbacks did a nice job.

Mitchell shows staying power at soggy Truist with 2nd-round 67; McIlroy 5 strokes off the lead

FLOURTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Keith Mitchell followed a career-best round with a 3-under 67 and maintained a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Truist Championship. Mitchell led the way with a 61 on Thursday and offset two bogeys with five birdies, including a three-hole run on Nos. 3-5, for a 12 under total at the halfway mark at Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course. Shane Lowry carded a 5-under 65 and was second, while Sepp Straka was another stroke back after a 67. Defending champion Rory McIlroy shot a 3-under 67 and was in a large group at 7 under.

Pope Leo XIV is a White Sox fan — and the organization is embracing the occasion

CHICAGO (AP) — It’s the biggest victory for the struggling Chicago White Sox in a long time. Pope Leo XIV is a White Sox fan — and the organization is embracing the news. Elected on Thursday, Robert Prevost is the first pope from the United States in the history of the Catholic Church. And Prevost’s brother, John, says the Chicago-born missionary cheers for the White Sox. White Sox manager Will Venable calls it a “proud moment for Chicago.” The White Sox say they sent a jersey and a hat to the Vatican after the announcement. The organization also congratulated the new pope in a scoreboard graphic that was shown before the first pitch of its game against Miami.

UNC: Belichick’s girlfriend ‘welcome’ at football facilities after report she had been banned

North Carolina says the girlfriend of football coach Bill Belichick is “welcome” at its football facilities amid a report that 24-year-old Jordon Hudson had been banned. In Friday’s statement, the school said Hudson isn’t a school employee but will “continue to manage” activities related to Belichick’s personal brand outside of his coaching duties. That statement followed a report from the video podcast by sportswriter and broadcaster Pablo Torre. It comes a week after Belichick defended Hudson for interjecting during a CBS interviewer’s questions about their relationship. Belichick won six Super Bowls as a head coach but is a first-time college coach.

Judges indicate they may throw out order allowing 23XI, Front Row to race as NASCAR chartered teams

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A three-judge federal appellate panel indicated it they might overturn an injunction that allows 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports to race as chartered teams in NASCAR this season while the two teams sue the stock car series over alleged antitrust violations. NASCAR says the injunction forced the series into an unwanted relationship with unwilling partners, and that it harms other teams because they earn less money. Overturning the injunction would leave the two teams able to race as “open” teams without any of the perks of being chartered.

