AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:52 p.m. EST

The Super Bowl three-peat eluded Bradshaw, Brady, Montana and Aikman. Now Mahomes takes his shot

Terry Bradshaw is on the list of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks who fell short of a Super Bowl three-peat. Same with the Hall-bound Tom Brady. Patrick Mahomes is the first to get his team back to the Super Bowl with a chance to win three in a row. Bradshaw wonders what might have been if the Steelers could have gone as far as the Chiefs either time they were two-time champs. Joe Montana remembers the health factor from his time with San Francisco. Teammate Ronnie Lott points to the luck of the bounce. Add it all up, and it’s no wonder eight previous teams didn’t even get the chance Mahomes and the Chiefs will have Sunday night against Philadelphia.

Ben Simmons no longer with the Nets as the sides work toward a buyout

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons’ time with the Brooklyn Nets appears to be over. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft was not with the Nets for their game Friday night against the Miami Heat as the sides work toward a buyout of his contract. Coach Jordi Fernandez said Simmons would remain away from the team, though said he would hold off for now on commenting on the expected parting. He did praise Simmons for fighting his way back from injuries that caused such an ineffective time in Brooklyn. The Nets acquired the three-time All-Star in a trade for James Harden at the 2022 trade deadline but he battled injuries, mostly caused by lower back nerve damage, in Brooklyn.

Anthony Davis is set for his Mavs debut and understands the ire of fans who lost Luka Doncic

DALLAS (AP) — Anthony Davis expects to make his debut for the Dallas Mavericks in their first home game since the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Otherwise, he has no idea what to expect as he plays in front of a fan base still reeling over losing a beloved superstar. Most of the anger is directed at Nico Harrison. Fans protested the day after the trade and could do it again Saturday before Dallas plays Houston. Davis says all he can do is try to show fans why Harrison made the stunning deal.

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill says he wants to stay in Miami and regrets comments made after season finale

Tyreek Hill wants to stay in Miami and he regrets his comments after the Dolphins’ final game of the season that suggested he wanted out. The star receiver said he doesn’t want to play for another team when asked Friday on the “Up & Adams” show about his comments after Miami’s regular-season finale against the Jets, when the Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention. Hill indicated then that his relationship with the Dolphins might be over. He walked back those comments on Friday and offered a public apology to his teammates.

RJ Luis and Kadary Richmond rally No. 12 St. John’s to 68-62 victory over No. 19 UConn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — RJ Luis Jr. scored six of his 21 points in the final 2:16 to help No. 12 St. John’s extend its winning streak to 10 games with a 68-62 victory over No. 19 UConn. Kadary Richmond had all 13 of his points in the second half and Simeon Wilcher added 12 for St. John’s. Liam McNeeley had 18 points for UConn. Solo Ball had 13 points, while Tarris Reed Jr. had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Tiger Woods to play at Torrey Pines, his first PGA Tour event since July

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods has committed to playing the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, returning to one of his favorite venues for his first PGA Tour start since the British Open last July. Woods will be playing 18 holes in competition for the first time since he had a microdiscectomy in September to alleviate pain down his legs, his sixth surgery on his lower back. He will also be playing just over a week after the loss of his mother, Kultida Woods, who died Tuesday at age 80. Woods is the host of the Genesis Invitational, which was moved from Riviera Country Club because of wildfires that devastated the surrounding Los Angeles community of Pacific Palisades.

Thomas Detry nearly aces 16, shoots 64 to take 2-shot lead in Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Thomas Detry nearly aced the par-3 16th hole and shot a 7-under 64 in the second round to take a two-shot lead lead in the Phoenix Open. Detry had eight birdies and a bogey to reach 12 under on another day of perfect conditions at TPC Scottdale. Michael Kim shot a bogey-free 63 to reach 10 under and is tied with Alex Smalley, who shot 65. Jordan Spieth put himself in the mix with eagles on 13 and 15, shooting 65 to reach 9 under in his second tournament since offseason wrist surgery. Argentine Emiliano Grillo set off the biggest roar and the only beer shower of the day, slam-dunking his tee shot on the rowdy par-3 16th hole for an ace.

NASCAR honors ‘The Ironman’ Ricky Rudd and ‘Cousin Carl’ Edwards as Hall of Fame inductees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — One of the toughest drivers in NASCAR history joined one the most enigmatic drivers of the modern era as the newest inductees into the Hall of Fame in a star-studded Friday night ceremony. Ricky Rudd was known as the “Ironman” for his streak of 788 consecutive starts over a 32-year career and was feted for his grit. Carl Edwards, a popular driver who abruptly quit the sport after his second controversial loss of a Cup Series title, was also inducted. He was an enigma during his career and Hall of Famer Tony Stewart used to call Edwards “Eddie Haskell” for his penchant of being polite and friendly in front of cameras and fans, but not so nice to his fellow competitors. In his speech, Edwards lamented not developing better relationships with the other drivers.

At 72 years old and out of the NFL, Bill Belichick makes presence known at the Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — At 72 years old and out of the NFL, Bill Belichick still stole the show during Super Bowl week. He wore all eight of his Super Bowl rings at the event. The grumpy coach who couldn’t be bothered in New England with any meaningful quotes and conversation with reporters has turned into a bit of a media darling since his split with the Patriots. He clowns around and offers insight on “The Pat McAfee Show” and even hosted a pair of podcasts. He even appeared on the NFL Network on Thursday night, where he refused to pick a Super Bowl winner between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Jake Paul punches back at Canelo Alvarez, calling him a ‘money-hungry squirrel’

Jake Paul punched back at Canelo Alvarez on Friday night, a day after the Mexican boxing icon passed up a speculated bout with the YouTube star and agreed to a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season. On social media, Paul said: “The truth is, you could be bought. You’re a money-hungry squirrel chasing your next nut.” Turki Alalshikh, the head of Riyadh Season and the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, announced the four-fight deal Thursday on social media. The 34-year-old Alvarez is the super middleweight champion.

