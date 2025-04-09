AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:52 a.m. EDT

Hurricane Helene hit Augusta National last summer. What it left is noticeable, not necessarily bad

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Augusta National looks as pristine as ever on the eve of the Masters. It’s hard to believe that six months ago, Hurricane Helene laid waste to this part of Georgia. The fairways and greens are perfectly manicured, the azaleas once again in bloom. All that are missing are the hundreds of trees that failed to survive the storm. It shouldn’t affect the way the course plays, but the changes are noticeable. There are wide, sweeping views across the property that didn’t exist a year ago. And in some respects, that makes it look a bit more like Alister MacKenzie and Bobby Jones would have seen as they designed the course in the 1930s.

Trans athletes are under more scrutiny than ever. Some have found a safe space in gymnastics

PITTSBURGH (AP) — As the rhetoric around transgender athletes grows more heated, one organization is trying to create a safe space. The National Association of Intercollegiate Gymnastics Clubs allows trans and non-binary athletes to self-select their gender at its annual national meet. A dozen gymnasts opted into the category at the recently completed 2025 nationals. Ray Hung, a student at Northeastern University, is non-binary trans masculine. Hung called the NAIGC a “shield” for trans gymnasts. NAIGC director of operations Ilana Shushansky says the organization’s mission is to create an environment for gymnasts to compete into adulthood in a place that feels comfortable and supportive.

Octavio Dotel, who once held record of pitching for 13 major league teams, dies in DR roof collapse

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Former major league relief pitcher Octavio Dotel was among the dead after a roof collapsed at a nightclub in his native Dominican Republic where he was attending a merengue concert. Dotel pitched for 13 major league teams in a 15-year career and won a world championship with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was 51. Dotel signed with the New York Mets in 1993 as an amateur free agent and made his major league debut in 1999. He turned into a reliable and at times dominant reliever while appearing in 758 games from 1999-2013.

Grizzlies’ Jaylen Wells breaks his wrist on hard landing that sent rookie to the hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Memphis starting guard Jaylen Wells broke his right wrist on a hard fall on his arm and head from a midair collision at the end of a fast-break dunk during a victory over Charlotte. The injury likely ends the rookie’s season right before the Grizzlies go into the playoffs. Wells was down for eight minutes before being lifted by medical personnel onto a stretcher with his head strapped in to restrict motion and taken to a hospital. Wells was at the rim when he was inadvertently undercut from behind. The contact caused Wells to lose his balance in the air.

Nuggets fire coach Malone and won’t extend GM Booth in stunning move as postseason looms

Michael Malone, who coached the Denver Nuggets to the NBA title in 2023 and has led the team to eight consecutive winning seasons, was fired in a stunning move that comes with less than a week in the regular season. General manager Calvin Booth is also out. His contract won’t be renewed. The Nuggets said David Adelman will become the coach for the remainder of the season. They are 47-32 this season with three games left but have dropped four consecutive games and are in a logjam of teams fighting for home-court advantage in Round 1 of the playoffs.

After 2 years in an Argentine prison, former Masters champ Angel Cabrera is back at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Angel Cabrera is back at Augusta National, walking the fairways at the Masters six years after his last appearance and less than two after he was paroled from an Argentine prison. The former U.S. Open and Masters champion was accused in 2021 of making threats against a former partner, and pleaded guilty the following year when another ex-girlfriend came forward with similar accusations. Cabrera was sentenced to three years and 10 months but parole in August 2023. He was allowed back on the PGA Tour Champions and won just last weekend, sending him to Augusta with feelings of both hope and gratitude.

How Declan Rice defied Arsenal’s set-piece coach to score sensational free kicks

It seems like Arsenal’s set-piece coach cannot take credit for Declan Rice’s two amazing free kicks against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Rice bent one free kick around a defensive wall to put Arsenal in front and then whipped another into the top corner to set up a 3-0 win over Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinals. The England international says it might never have happened had he listened to Nicolas Jover, the man credited with turning Arsenal into set-piece kings this season. Rice says the coach had signalled to cross the ball before he scored the first goal direct from a free kick.

LeBron James becomes first professional male athlete to have likeness depicted in a Ken doll

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Basketball great LeBron James has become the first professional male athlete to have his likeness depicted in a Ken doll. Mattel Inc. unveiled the LeBron Ken doll to kick off the toy manufacturer’s “Kenbassador” series. Last year, nine female athlete Barbies, including tennis star Venus Williams, were introduced. In an Associated Press-produced video of James seeing the doll for the first time, the “King” expressed his approval. He alternately called the doll “dope,” and “cool.” The doll costs $75 and goes on sale Monday.

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are back in the fold at the Masters. It’s a rare occasion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are getting a rare chance to compete against all the best players. That’s where the world of golf is at the moment with the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf unable to come to any kind of agreement. The Masters is the first time in nine months Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are playing for a major prize against Rahm and DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith. Rahm says it doesn’t make the Masters any more special. DeChambeau says his dream hasn’t changed. He wants to win a Masters green jacket.

Canucks make NHL history with 3 goals in last minute of regulation, beat Stars 6-5 in OT

DALLAS (AP) — Kiefer Sherwood set an NHL record three weeks ago by accumulating the most hits in a season. He helped the Vancouver Cancuks made history on Tuesday night with a big comeback in the final minute of regulation. Sherwood scored with 1:16 left in overtime after the Canucks became the first NHL team to score three times in the final minute of regulation – all 6-on-5 scores – as Vancouver rallied to stun the Dallas Stars 6-5.

