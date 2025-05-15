AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:51 a.m. EDT

Timberwolves beat Warriors in Game 5 to reach Western Conference finals for 2nd straight year

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Julius Randle scored 29 points on 13-for-18 shooting to send the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals for the second straight time with a 121-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 on Wednesday night. Anthony Edwards had 22 points and 12 assists for the sixth-seeded Wolves, who will face the Denver-Oklahoma City winner next. They could get five days off, if the Nuggets beat the Thunder on Thursday to force a Game 7 in the other West semifinal series.

WNBA set to tipoff season with host of teams looking to challenge for title including Clark’s Fever

There are no shortages of challengers to the reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty or star power across the league. A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are some of the veterans who will share the spotlight with Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers as the league, in its 29th season, hopes to continue its rise in popularity. The WNBA season tips off Friday with expansion team Golden State playing its first game that night. A day later the Liberty will host the Aces where New York will receive its rings and raise the first championship banner in the franchise’s history.

NFL teams have kids in mind with videos for schedule reveals, while Bears draw the most laughs

From Minecraft to Mario Kart, plenty of NFL teams had younger fans in mind while revealing schedules in the growing tradition of videos on the social platform X. The Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts had Minecraft themes. Both poked fun at a fight in a Starbucks between NFL reporters Ian Rapoport and Jordan Schultz that went viral during the NFL combine this year. The winner for comedic effect was the Chicago Bears playing off the common name of new coach Ben Johnson.

Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe and politics: Baseball and the real world collide more often than we think

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Since the game’s early days, baseball mythology has been constructed — often deliberately — to set itself apart. But sometimes things happen that demonstrate otherwise, and reality pokes through. One of those things unfolded this week when Commissioner Rob Manfred decided that permanent bans from baseball expire upon the death of the banned player. In a single moment, he changed the possible posthumous career trajectory of two preposterously talented ballplayers — Pete Rose and “Shoeless Joe” Jackson.

Oilers beat Golden Knights 1-0 in OT in Game 5 to reach Western Conference finals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen scored on a scramble in front of the net at 7:14 of overtime, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night to advance to the Western Conference final for the second year in a row. The Oilers, who last season made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final before losing in seven games to Florida, will play Dallas or Winnipeg in the next round. The Stars, who lead 3-1, will go for the series win Thursday night. Kapanen’s goal backed up another shutout performance from goalie Stuart Skinner, who made 24 saves and drew several chants of “Stu! Stu!” from Oilers fans in the crowd.

White scores 34 to help Celtics stave off elimination with 127-102 Game 5 win over Knicks

BOSTON (AP) — Derrick White had 34 points, including seven 3-pointers, to lead the Boston Celtics to a 127-102 Game 5 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night that kept them alive in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Celtics connected on 22 3-pointers to post their first home victory of the series and first without Jayson Tatum following his season-ending Achilles tendon injury. The Knicks will try again to win the series Friday in New York. If the Celtics win, Game 7 would be in Boston on Monday. Jaylen Brown added 26 points and 12 assists. Luke Kornet finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks.

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl rematch in Week 2, Allen-Jackson showdown in Week 1 highlight NFL schedule

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will be featured in at least eight stand-alone games during the upcoming NFL season. Their Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles won’t be one of them. The teams will meet Week 2 in Kansas City in the late afternoon game on Fox. Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Eagles dominated the Chiefs 40-22 to win their second Vince Lombardi Trophy in February. Philadelphia is getting seven stand-alone games. There won’t be a long wait for a Josh Allen-Lamar Jackson showdown. Allen and the Buffalo Bills visit Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 on “Sunday Night Football.”

Panthers rout the Maple Leafs 6-1 to take a 3-2 series lead

TORONTO (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves, three Florida defensemen scored and the Panthers routed the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. The defending champion Panthers scored three times in a 7:53 span of the second period to pull away for their third straight victory. Game 6 is Friday night in Sunrise, Florida. Jesper Boqvist returned to score his first career playoff goal, and defensemen Aaron Ekblad, Dmitry Kulikov and Niko Mikkola also scored in the first two periods. In the third, A.J. Greer had his first career playoff goal and Sam Bennett added his sixth of the playoffs. Nicholas Robertson had a late goal for Toronto.

Unsweet 16: World’s top 3 golfers make mess of 16th hole at PGA Championship, taking double bogey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele were supposed to be the marquis group to watch during the first round at the PGA Championship. It didn’t look like it on Thursday — at least on the 16th hole at Quail Hollow. The world’s top three players all made double bogey — yes, double bogey — on the 535-yard, par-4 16th hole with Scheffler and Schauffele finding the water on their approach shots from the middle of the fairway and McIlroy making a mess of the hole — literally — when he slipped in the mud while playing from the deep rough from a sidehill lie.

Longtime Lionel Messi teammate Jordi Alba says he’s staying with Inter Miami through 2027

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba have been teammates for 12 seasons. If that’s going to continue after this year, it’ll evidently mean they’re both staying with Inter Miami. Alba has signed a contract extension with Inter Miami, one that has him committed to be with the Major League Soccer club through the end of the 2027 season. He played alongside Messi for nine seasons with Barcelona and they’re in their third season together with Inter Miami — both arriving during the team’s 2023 campaign.

