AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:47 p.m. EDT

Brunson scores 40, Knicks top Pistons 116-113 in Game 6, advance to 2nd-round series with Celtics

DETROIT (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 40 points, Mikal Bridges had 25 points and OG Anunoby added 22 to lead the New York Knicks to a 116-113 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night and into the second round of the NBA playoffs. The third-seeded Knicks will face second-seeded Boston, shooting to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000. Detroit’s Cade Cunningham had 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Cunningham was 0 for 8 on 3-pointers and his backcourt mate Tim Hardaway Jr. was 1 of 6 beyond the arc and scored seven points.

The man who fell over a railing at PNC Park is in critical condition. Police say it was an accident

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man who fell from the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park during a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs remains in critical condition. Pittsburgh Public Safety, which includes Pittsburgh Police and EMS, posted on X says that the “incident is being treated as accidental in nature.” The man appeared to fall while celebrating as Pittsburgh star Andrew McCutchen delivered a go-ahead two-run single. McCutchen said the team is focusing on the man’s health. The fan was tended to for approximately five minutes by members of both the Pirates and Cubs training staffs as well as PNC personnel. The Southern Alleghany School District identified the man as 2022 graduate Kavan Markwood.

Russell not impressed by FIA hinting at relaxing rules against cursing and code of driver conduct

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — George Russell had a frosty response to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem claiming in an Instagram post he’s received “constructive feedback” from drivers that has the governing body considering relaxing the code of conduct that penalizes for cursing. Formula 1 drivers have been furious about Ben Sulayem’s rule that went into effect this year. When they learned of it last season, the Grand Prix Driver’s Association sent Ben Sulayem an open letter that Russell claims went unacknowledged. So the Mercedes driver seemed surprised to learn Ben Sulayem is claiming there’s been an active dialogue.

Vegas moves on with 3-2 win in series clincher, as Wild go 1-and-done yet again

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jack Eichel scored his first goal of the series to give the Vegas the lead late in the second period, and Adin Hill held it up on a 29-save night to spur the Golden Knights onto the second round with a 3-2 victory in Game 6 that ousted the Minnesota Wild. Shea Theodore scored first and Mark Stone scored last for Vegas, which will face the winner of Edmonton-Los Angeles series. Ryan Hartman had two goals for the Wild, including a wraparound with 3:27 left that came 31 seconds after Stone had just given the Golden Knights a two-goal lead.

JJ Redick: Lakers can go farther next season after their roster gets into ‘championship shape’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JJ Redick already says the Los Angeles Lakers need to be in better shape next season after the coach watched his team fade in its first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Redick apparently felt fitness was an issue in the Lakers’ inability to execute in the fourth quarters against Minnesota. The Wolves outscored LA 127-85 in the final periods of the first-round matchup, rallying past the Lakers to win the final three games in a row. A day after the Lakers were eliminated, general manager Rob Pelinka also said he plans to find a top-flight center during the offseason.

Maple Leafs advance to the 2nd round of NHL playoffs by eliminating Senators 4-2 in Game 6

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored a tiebreaking goal with less than six minutes remaining in the third period, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a series-clinching 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night in Game 6 of the first-round matchup. William Nylander had two goals, including an empty-net score in the final seconds, and an assist, and Auston Matthews added a power-play goal in the first period for Toronto. Anthony Stolarz made 21 saves and Brady Tkachuk and David Perron scored for Ottawa. Thomas Chabot had two assists and Linus Ullmark made 19 saves. The Maple Leafs advance to take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

MLB offense rises with temperature, batting average of .242 up from .240 through April last year

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball offense has picked up as the temperature has climbed in much of the U.S., raising the major league batting average above the level from early last season. Batters are hitting .242 through April, up from .240 through the first full month of the 2024 season but down from .248 through April in 2023. MLB’s overall batting average was .239 through the first full week of the season. The average dropped to .228 during the week of April 7, then rose to .243 the week of April 14, .249 the week of April 21 and .262 for the first three days of this week.

Longtime Cubs fan revels in Pete Crow-Armstrong using his group’s song for walkup music

CHICAGO (AP) — John Hauldren has been a Chicago Cubs fan all his life. During the team’s last homestand, he got a text message from a high school friend. It was the first text he had received from him. Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong had just used “Front to Back” — a song from Hauldren’s electronic music group, Levity — as his walkup music in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hauldren, who is from the Chicago suburbs, was in disbelief until he confirmed the moment himself. Levity played Coachella this year, and it is on the bill for Lollapalooza this summer.

Man United and Tottenham take commanding leads in the Europa League semifinals

The rescue act is on for Manchester United and Tottenham. Big wins for both teams in the first legs of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday kept alive their hopes of lifting a major trophy and qualifying for the Champions League. United beat Athletic Bilbao 3-0 at the San Mames in Spain and Tottenham won 3-1 at home against Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt. Both United and Spurs have endured miserable domestic campaigns and are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League. But European club soccer’s second-tier Europa League could yet see one of them salvage their season.

Transgender women soccer players to be banned from women’s teams in England and Scotland

LONDON (AP) — The governing bodies for soccer in England and Scotland say they will ban transgender women from playing on women’s teams following a U.K. Supreme Court ruling last month. The Football Association and Scottish Football Association said Thursday they will bar transgender women from playing the women’s game. The decision comes two weeks after the U.K’s highest court defined a woman for anti-discrimination purposes as someone born biologically female. The FA’s policy had allowed transgender athletes to play on women’s soccer if they had reduced testosterone levels.

