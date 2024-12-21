AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:47 a.m. EST

Notre Dame protects home field in new postseason era with 1st playoff win, 27-17 over Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jeremiyah Love tied the Notre Dame record with a 98-yard touchdown run, Riley Leonard added two more scores and the Fighting Irish shut down the highest-scoring team in the College Football Playoff, overwhelming Indiana 27-17 on Friday night. The seventh-seeded Fighting Irish (12-1) won their 11th straight — and their first playoff victory. They’ll face second-seeded Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. Tenth-seeded Indiana (11-2) completed a magical season by finishing with its second fewest points this season on a cold, brisk night in the first CFP game ever played on a campus site. Both of the Hoosiers’ losses came to top-five opponents. Indiana hasn’t won at Notre Dame since 1898.

Penn State and SMU carry the weight of history into their CFP debuts. They’re both trying to shed it

Penn State and SMU head into the College Football Playoff with the weight of history on their shoulders. This is the Nittany Lions’ best shot at making a run at a national title since the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal tarnished the program 13 years ago. SMU is still perhaps best known for being given the death penalty by the NCAA in the 1980s for illegally paying players. Former Nittany Lions give coach James Franklin credit for bringing the program back to prominence. Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee says the work to restore SMU’s reputation began long before he arrived in 2022.

Senate passes RFK Stadium land bill, giving the Washington Commanders a major off-the-field win

The Washington Commanders’ path to returning to nation’s capital is clear after an on-again, off-again saga in Congress ended with a late reprieve. The U.S. Senate passed a resolution early Saturday to transfer the land including old RFK Stadium from the federal government to the District of Columbia. A provision to do so was included in Congress’ initial short-term spending bill before it was torpedoed by President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The House’s slimmed-down bill didn’t include the measure. The land transfer paves the way for the NFL team to potentially build a stadium on the site of the franchise’s former home. The Commanders are also considering other places in the district, Maryland and Virginia to build a stadium in the coming years.

Lindsey Vonn takes a low-risk approach and places 14th in her return to World Cup skiing at age 40

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Lindsey Vonn has finished 14th in a super-G to mark her return to World Cup skiing at age 40. Vonn crossed the line 1.18 seconds behind Austrian winner Cornelia Huetter. It’s the American standout’s first World Cup race after nearly six years of retirement. Vonn says it was “the perfect start” to her comeback as she just wanted “a solid result.” She is planning to race another super-G in St. Moritz on Sunday. Vonn had to cut her career short in 2019 due to a series of crashes and injuries but then she had knee replacement surgery in April and decided to come back.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid working through injuries and mental health struggles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid is trying to believe in the good that can come from asking someone for help. The native of Cameroon who once never believed in seeking help from others had decided over time to shake the once-taboo stigma of therapy and go all-in on the process to steer him through turbulent times in his professional career. Embiid has openly talked at times over the last year of feeling depressed from time on the shelf. Embiid says he’s learned to try and stop feeling bad about himself and just live day-by-day. Embiid is a two-time NBA scoring champion and 2023 MVP for the Philadelphia 76ers.

History looms in NCAA volleyball championship with female coaches poised as first to win a title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Players and coaches who will make history in Sunday’s NCAA volleyball championship still find it hard to believe that a female coach hasn’t won one already. Penn State’s Katie Schumacher-Cawley — who’s recovering from breast cancer surgery — and Louisville’s Dani Busboom-Kelly embrace the opportunity. They helped build the sport as championship players and coaches. Schumacher-Cawley won the 1999 title as a player at Penn State, while Busboom-Kelly was key to Nebraska’s 2006 championship. The NCAA title game on Sunday will play out in a sold-out arena before a national TV audience, the latest example of volleyball’s popularity.

Soccer’s top players have had enough, as FIFA’s new super-sized tournament sparks a revolt

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Top soccer players have had enough. Legal challenges have been mounted and the possibility of strike action hangs over the most popular sport in the world. A newly-expanded Club World Cup, held in the United States next year, has proved the tipping point. Players say they are “at breaking point, that they are at the limit, that it’s actually too much,” Alexander Bielefeld, from global players’ union FIFPRO, told The Associated Press. The Club World Cup has been increased from seven teams to 32, will be staged every four years and has been crammed into an already congested match calendar.

World Series champion Dodgers top MLB luxury tax at $103 million as record 9 teams owe penalty

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers topped a record nine teams owing Major League Baseball’s luxury tax this year with an unprecedented $103 million penalty. The New York Mets owe $97.1 million that raises their tax total under high-spending owner Steve Cohen to nearly $229 million. The World Series champion Dodgers will pay a tax for the fourth year in a row. The Dodgers’ tax payroll of $353 million included $1,032,454 in non-cash compensation for Shohei Ohtani, whose contract calls for use of a suite for games at Dodger Stadium and an interpreter. The Yankees owe $62.5 million, followed by Philadelphia at $14.4 million, Atlanta at $14 million and Texas at $10.8 million.

‘Front-row seats to something amazing’: In 2024, the sports world, again, had unforgettable moments

Patrick Mahomes threw a walk-off pass to win the Super Bowl. Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam to win a World Series game. Stephen Curry said “nuit, nuit” to win an Olympic basketball title in Paris, Noah Lyles won 100-meter gold by about the smallest margin possible, and Sabrina Ionescu won a WNBA Finals game with a 30-foot heave. Sports is a collection of moments. This year, many moments were — once again — spectacular.

Tiger Woods’ immediate goal: Keep his son from beating him in golf for 18 holes

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods turns 49 at the end of the year and he has one pressing goal. That’s to keep his 15-year-old son, Charlie, from beating him in golf over 18 holes. Word is out that Charlie already beat his 15-time major champion father for nine holes. They will be playing with, and not against, each other in the PNC Championship. The event pairs major champions with family members and Woods wouldn’t want to miss it. He says he had his sixth back surgery in September with hopes of recovering in time to play with Charlie in the PNC Championship.

