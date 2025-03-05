AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:46 p.m. EST

Alex Ovechkin gets 885th career goal to move nine away from tying Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 885th career goal midway through the third period of the Washington Capitals’ game against New York Rangers on Wednesday night, moving nine away from tying Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record. The Capitals’ captain scored as he knocked in a loose puck from the left side with 9:32 left in the third period to tie the score 2-2. Ovechkin now has 46 goals in 76 career games against the Rangers. Ovechkin has 32 goals in 46 games this season. He had 15 goals in his first 18 games, then missed 16 games with a fractured left fibula. He returned Dec. 28 and has scored 17 in 28 games since.

Chargers release linebacker Joey Bosa after 9 seasons with the franchise

The Los Angeles Chargers released Joey Bosa. The move Wednesday night ended the linebacker’s nine-season tenure with the franchise. It was expected due to Bosa’s large salary cap number and injury history. Bosa had a cap number of $36.47 million for the 2025 season, but the move will save the Chargers $25.36 million in cap space. Bosa was the third overall pick by the Chargers in the 2016 draft and was the last player on the roster from when the team played in San Diego. Bosa’s five sacks were his fewest in the six seasons he has played at least 12 games as he battled hip and back injuries.

Antetokounmpo joins 20,000-point club as Bucks roll past short-handed Mavericks 137-107

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points to bring his career total over 20,000, Damian Lillard added 34 points and Kevin Porter Jr. had a triple-double as the surging Milwaukee Bucks trounced the short-handed Dallas Mavericks 137-107 The 30-year-old Antetokounmpo has scored 20,010 career points. He’s the 52nd player to reach 20,000. Porter had 10 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists. The Mavericks had only eight available players in their first game since Kyrie Irving tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Monday.

NFL legend Bill Belichick is coaching practices again. Only now he’s a college rookie at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Bill Belichick is back on the practice sidelines again, though now in college at North Carolina. The 72-year-old coach who won six Super Bowls with the NFL’s New England Patriots opened spring practices at UNC this week. He also held his first news conference on campus since his introductory one after his hiring in December. Belichick told reporters that players have responded well to the new staff. That comes as Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi have talked about building what amounts to a mini-NFL model in a college program. UNC’s spring practices run through April 12.

Pritchard, White become 1st Boston duo to score 40+ in same game, 1st duo in NBA history with 9+ 3s

BOSTON (AP) — Payton Pritchard and Derrick White have made NBA history. They have been mostly glue guys during their time with the Boston Celtics, filling in gaps and providing sparks when necessary. But with starters Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis all sitting out against the Portland Trail Blazers, the duo raised their games. Pritchard scored a career-high 43 points and had a career-best 10 3-pointers to lead the short-handed Celtics past the Blazers. White added career highs with 41 points and nine 3s, making Pritchard and White the first Celtics duo to score 40 or more points in the same game and the first duo in league history with nine or more 3-pointers each in a game.

Liverpool stuns PSG with late winner in Champions League and 10-man Barcelona beats Benfica

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Harvey Elliott scored less than a minute after coming on as a late substitute to fire Liverpool to a stunning 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. Runaway Premier League leader Liverpool survived a barrage of attacks in Paris to keep the score at 0-0 going into the final stages. Elliott was sent on to replace Mohamed Salah in the 86th minute and became an unlikely hero when sweeping home a low shot with his first touch of the match. Bayern Munich took a big step toward the last eight with a 3-0 win against German rival Bayer Leverkusen. Ten-man Barcelona beat Benfica 1-0 and Inter Milan won 2-0 at Feyenoord.

Cavaliers hold off Heat 112-107 to extend winning streak to 12 and clinch playoff spot

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Darius Garland had 10 assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers survived some sloppiness in the final two minutes to win their 12th straight game, 112-107 over the banged-up Miami Heat. With the win, the Cavs became the first team to clinch a playoff berth. It wasn’t easy as the Heat, who were missing several rotational players, led 107-106 with 2:55 left. But Miami didn’t score again and Duncan Robinson’s apparent tying 3-pointer with 17.4 seconds left was waved off because he stepped out of bounds. Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 34 for Miami, which was without leading scorer Tyler Herro due to a cold.

Mavericks’ Kidd blasts speculation that a heavy workload contributed to Irving’s knee injury

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd took issue with media speculation that Kyrie Irving’s heavy workload over the last month led to the nine-time All-Star’s season-ending knee injury. Kidd noted Wednesday that the injury came on a “freak accident.” Irving tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Monday in the first quarter of a 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Irving was fouled by DeMar DeRozan on a drive to the basket and his right foot landed on the foot of the Kings’ Jonas Valanciunas.

The Mets have spent more in Steve Cohen’s 4 years than Marlins, Pirates and Rays over the past 21

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets led the major leagues in spending for the third straight season in 2024 and have totaled $1.36 billion in payroll and luxury tax over four years under owner Steve Cohen, exceeding what the Marlins, Pirates and Rays each have spent on players in the past 21 seasons. The Mets established a $333.3 million regular payroll record, according to figures finalized by Major League Baseball this week and obtained by The Associated Press. That topped the previous mark of $319.5 million set by the Mets in 2023, when they became the first team to exceed $300 million. New York totaled $430.4 million last year in payroll and luxury tax to set a cost record. The Mets paid $420 million the year before, including a $100.8 million tax.

Cowboys restructure Prescott and Lamb deals, but any impact on free agency is murky

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have created nearly $57 million in salary cap space by restructuring the contracts of star quarterback Dak Prescott and top receiver CeeDee Lamb. It remains to be seen what the wiggle room will mean next week in free agency. The Cowboys have been conservative at best in that area recently. Dallas might have a bit more of an itch coming off a 7-10 record that ended a three-year run of 12-win playoff seasons. Still, owner and general manager Jerry Jones says he isn’t looking at free agency “as a place to fill a void.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.