AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:46 a.m. EST

March Madness is coming, and women’s players are urging fans to keep cool in social media posts

Iowa State women’s basketball star Audi Crooks has a love-hate relationship with social media. Sometimes she’ll scroll through her direct messages and find a note from a little girl who sees her as a role model and asks for advice, words of encouragement or to take a picture with her after the next game. Other times, the Big 12’s leading scorer will receive a message criticizing the way she looks, the way she plays or the way she acts. Crooks says keyboard warriors are missing the point of social media and using it to connect with college athletes.

Paul Skenes could be MLB’s ticket to Gen Z. The Pirates ace will face it on his terms

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes is trying to take his burgeoning fame in stride. The 22-year-old became an instant sensation from the moment he made his big-league debut last May. The 6-foot-6 right-hander went on to start the All-Star Game and win the National League Rookie of the Year award. Skenes called the buzz that surrounds him as he enters his second season “cool” and is happy to help grow the game but only up to a point. Skenes pointed out his fame is dependent on his play, and that taking another step forward on the mound while trying to lead the Pirates to the playoffs is his focus.

F1 stamps Cadillac ready to join the grid in 2026. American team will be 11th in global series

Cadillac’s Formula 1 team has received official approval to join the grid in 2026 and its owners insist the team will be ready to compete. Although the grid expansion was approved last November, it was not until Friday that governing body FIA and Formula One Management said the Cadillac F1 effort meets all the requirements to become the 11th team in the series next season. The team will function out of locations in Silverstone, England, the Indianapolis area and in Concord, North Carolina. Team owners say they have a 2026 car built that has already been in the wind tunnel.

Smith, ESPN agree to 5-year extension. The deal is worth at least $100 million, AP source says

ESPN says it has agreed to a five-year extension with Stephen A. Smith after nearly a year of negotiations. ESPN did not announce financial terms but a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press that it is at least $100 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss financial matters. Smith’s contract with ESPN was slated to expire in July. The extension makes Smith ESPN’s highest-paid talent. Fox Sports NFL analyst Tom Brady remains the top sports host or commentator with a 10-year deal that averages $37.5 million per year.

At beginning of tough stretch, Lakers show grit with overtime victory over Knicks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It is fitting that in a town built on movies and television, JJ Redick likes to use a popular directing term to refer to different moments in his first season as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. On Thursday night, the Lakers provided Redick with another memorable callback moment. Los Angeles began a stretch of five games against some of the top teams in the NBA with a 113-109 overtime victory over the New York Knicks. The Lakers have won eight straight and are second in the Western Conference at 40-21.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson expected to miss time after suffering ankle injury in OT loss to Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York star guard Jalen Brunson could miss an extended period of time after suffering an ankle injury during overtime in the Knicks’ 113-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Coach Tom Thibodeau said after the game that Brunson was still being examined by the medical staff. Brunson rolled his right ankle with 1:24 remaining in overtime after landing on the foot of Lakers guard Austin Reaves after being fouled on a drive to the basket. Brunson got help up from teammates and stayed in the game to make both free throws and tie it at 107. He then came out and went to the locker room.

After Curry’s highlight heave in a 40-point game, Green says the ‘NBA is lucky’ to watch the showman

NEW YORK (AP) — Perhaps only Stephen Curry could describe his basket as the first half was ending as a “rhythm shot.” Who else but the most accomplished outside shooter in history could be in rhythm when he’s nearly 40 feet away and not even facing the basket? Curry threw in the turnaround heave from 38 feet with 0.3 seconds left in the second quarter while scoring 40 points in Golden State’s 121-119 victory over Brooklyn on Thursday night. Longtime teammate Draymond Green said after the game he was thinking to himself that “the NBA is lucky, because this man is going into every arena and putting on a show.”

Mikko Rantanen’s future is among the things to watch at the NHL trade deadline

The future of Mikko Rantanen is the biggest question going into the final hours before the NHL trade deadline. The Carolina Hurricanes could flip the point-a-game, top-line forward they acquired in late January to another contender or opt to keep him in the hopes of making a run at the Stanley Cup. The risk is the 28-year-old Finn could walk for nothing in free agency July 1. Stay or go is also a question for pending free agent Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand and Kyle Palmieri of the New York Islanders. The Islanders already traded Brock Nelson 15 hours before the deadline.

Bengals All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson receives permission to seek a trade, AP sources say

Two people with knowledge of the move say All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson received permission from the Cincinnati Bengals to seek a trade. Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks this past season. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss personnel moves. ESPN first reported the move after receiving a statement from Hendrickson. Hendrickson had 17 1/2 sacks last season for the second straight year. His 57 sacks since joining the Bengals in 2021 are third-most in the league over the past four seasons.

If Lake Placid becomes the Olympic sliding site, New York’s Rockefeller Center will be a big part

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Picture this: A sliding athlete wins an Olympic medal in Lake Placid next winter, then is chauffeured down to New York for an award ceremony at Rockefeller Center a few days later with thousands of people there to cheer on both moments. It could happen. The element of incorporating New York into the Olympics is just one of the unique details inside Lake Placid’s plan if the two-time Olympic host gets asked to be the site of the sliding events for next winter’s Milan-Cortina Games.

