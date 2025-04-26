AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:46 a.m. EDT

Shedeur Sanders is still waiting for a call as the NFL draft enters the final day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders is still waiting for a call as the NFL draft enters its final day. The uncertainty surrounding the Colorado star and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is the dominant story in this draft heading into the final four rounds. Sanders arguably had the highest profile in this draft class. Most forecasts had him as the second-ranked quarterback behind No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. Many of the teams with obvious quarterback needs already have drafted someone else at that position. That makes Sanders’ situation even more of a mystery.

Wrexham is on the verge of promotion after Wycombe loses to Leyton Orient

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — The stage is set for Wrexham to seal promotion to the second tier of English soccer after Leyton Orient beat Wycombe 1-0. Wrexham needs victory in its home game against Charlton to clinch the second promotion place in third-division League One. It would be a third straight promotion for the club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, which was a non-league team when the actors bought it in 2021. Third-place Wycombe needed to win to take the battle for promotion to the final round of the season. Reynolds was on hand before Wrexham’s game kicked off — serving drinks at a bar and taking selfie requests.

Family day: Local kid Paul Skenes outduels Yamamoto, shuts down Ohtani in Pirates’ 3-0 win in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Skenes and his parents got a suite at Dodger Stadium on Friday night and handed out tickets for about 35 aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Everybody was eager to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 22-year-old ace from Orange County when he took the mound against Los Angeles’ dominant Yoshinobu Yamamoto. This showdown might have been one of the most challenging nights of Skenes’ incredible young career. He outdueled Yamamoto, pitching five-hit ball into the seventh inning on a career-high 108 pitches. He retired Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts three times apiece. He got the victory in Pittsburgh’s 3-0 win over Los Angeles.

Curry, Warriors will need others to step up if Butler misses Game 3 against Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Jimmy Butler has repeatedly referred to Stephen Curry as Batman to his Robin. So, after Butler went out with a pelvic bruise in Game 2 of Golden State’s first-round Western Conference playoff series with the Houston Rockets Curry was asked who would fill in as Robin if his teammate can’t play. “I’m not too familiar with the comic world,” Curry said. “I don’t have any other references other than we just got to find a way to win.”

Doncic struggles through stomach trouble on lackluster 17-point night as Lakers fall behind T-wolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Last spring, Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks past the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals with a series-ending victory at Target Center. This trip to Minnesota for Doncic in the NBA playoffs is off to a rough start. Doncic managed to play 40 minutes with a stomach illness in Minnesota’s 116-104 victory over the Lakers on Friday night in Game 3 of the first-round series. He finished with just 17 points on 6-for-16 shooting with a team-high five turnovers. Coach J.J. Redick said Doncic was vomiting all afternoon before the game.

Wagner and Banchero help Magic beat Celtics 95-93 to cut Boston’s lead to 2-1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 32 points, Paolo Banchero added 29 and the Orlando Magic beat Boston 95-93 on Friday night to cut the Celtics’ lead to 2-1 in the Eastern Conference first-round series. Jayson Tatum had 36 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics in his return to the starting lineup after missing Game 2 with a bruised wrist. The defending NBA champions were 33-8 on the road this season but are now 0-3 in Orlando in 2024-25. The Magic host Game 4 on Sunday.

Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles settling in quickly with the Nittany Lions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Jim Knowles is making himself right at home after moving closer to home. The Philadelphia native is in his first year as Penn State’s defensive coordinator after leaving the same position at Ohio State. Knowles says he’s learned a lot during the Nittany Lions’ spring drills and believes there’s no reason Penn State’s defense can’t pick up right where it left off in 2024 when it ranked among the best in the country. The Nittany Lions will have to find a way to replace edge rusher Abdul Carter, who was taken third overall by the New York Giants in the NFL draft.

An English rugby team’s stadium plan sparks concern for beavers, bats and UNESCO designation

BATH, England (AP) — The city of Bath in southwest England loves its rugby. But it loves its prestigious UNESCO World Heritage Site designation too. And that’s why Bath Rugby club and some neighbors are at odds. The club wants to add about 3,500 seats to the local stadium called the Recreation Ground to bring capacity to 18,000. Critics are worried that the city’s UNESCO designation could be threatened because of the potential impact on green spaces. Bath is renowned for its Roman roots, Georgian architecture and scenic landscapes. And “The Rec” sits in the heart of it, along the River Avon. Bath’s planning committee has targeted September for a decision.

Memphis guard Ja Morant listed as doubtful for Game 4 against Thunder with bruised hip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant is doubtful to play Saturday when the Grizzlies face elimination in Game 4 of their Western Conference series against Oklahoma City because of a bruised hip. Morant was injured when he crashed to the floor in Game 3, an injury that contributed to the team’s 114-108 loss. Despite reports that Morant would be out for Game 4 on Saturday, interim coach Tuomas Iisalo declined to confirm that. Later Friday, the Grizzlies listed Morant as doubtful on their injury report for Game 4, meaning he is unlikely to play.

With 2-way star Travis Hunter, Jaguars want ‘to look like what it looked like at Colorado’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two-way star Travis Hunter hopped on Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s private jet and stared out a window the entire flight to Florida because he was “just excited to get here and be able to come back home and get to work.” He was serious, too. Hunter canceled his return flight to remain in Jacksonville, go house hunting with his fiancé and begin catching passes from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He now wants to “change the atmosphere” in Jacksonville. And the Jaguars believe he can, calling him a “rare player” who “embodies belief” of better days ahead.

