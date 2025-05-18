AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:45 p.m. EDT

Great Scottie! Scheffler pulls away to win PGA Championship for 3rd major title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has won the PGA Championship for his third major title. He won by five shots but this one was a nail-biter until the final hour. Jon Rahm made a furious charge and tied Scheffler for the lead on the back nine. But then golf’s No. 1 player was mistake-free and left the blunders to everyone else. Scheffler shot a 71 and picked up the Wanamaker Trophy. That puts him halfway home to the career Grand Slam and leaves no doubt about his status in the game. Bryson DeChambeau was among three players who tied for second.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Thunder roll into West finals with 125-93 rout of Nuggets in Game 7

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, Jalen Williams added 24 and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled into the Western Conference finals, beating the Denver Nuggets 125-93 in Game 7. The top-seeded Thunder will host the sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves starting Tuesday. It’s Oklahoma City’s first trip to the conference finals since 2016. Oklahoma City won a league-best 68 games in the regular season. The Thunder lost to Dallas in the conference semifinals last year as the No. 1 seed in the West. This time, the Thunder had to get past three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and a Denver squad that won the NBA title in 2023.

The NBA’s final 4 is set: Thunder, Knicks, Wolves and Pacers remain, and parity reigns again

There will be a new NBA champion. A lot of them, actually, considering almost all of the players left in these playoffs have not even played in the NBA Finals. The New York Knicks haven’t won an NBA championship since 1973. The Indiana Pacers won their most recent title that year — in the ABA. The Oklahoma City Thunder franchise has one title in its history, that coming in 1979 when the team called Seattle home. And the Minnesota Timberwolves have never even been to the NBA Finals.

Panthers rout the Maple Leafs 6-1 in Game 7 to advance to the Eastern Conference final

TORONTO (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves, Florida scored three times in a 6:24 span in the second period and the Panthers routed the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 in Game 7 on Sunday night to advance to the Eastern Conference final. The defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers will play the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference final, opening on the road Tuesday night. Seth Jones, Anton Lundell and Jonah Gadjovich scored in the second-period burst and Eetu Luostarinen, Sam Reinhart and Brad Marchand — into an empty net — added goals in the third. Marchand, Luostarinen and Aleksander Barkov each had two assists. Max Domi scored for Toronto. Joseph Woll stopped 28 shots.

NHL’s final 4 has a familiar feel with teams known for long playoff runs in the conference finals

The NHL’s playoff final four has a very familiar feel. The Western Conference final is a rematch of the same round last year with the Dallas Stars facing the Edmonton Oilers. The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers are in the East final for a third consecutive spring after beating Toronto in Game 7 of their series. They will face the Carolina Hurricanes for the second time in three years. Panthers-Hurricanes starts on Tuesday and Oilers-Stars on Wednesday.

Team Penske has miserable Indy 500 qualifying day with 1 crashed car and 2 failed inspections

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Qualifying day for the Indianapolis 500 turned into a Team Penske disaster when all three of its cars were denied a chance to run for the pole. It comes a year after the same three drivers swept the front row at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The day got off to a horrible start when Scott McLaughlin crashed in morning practice and the team decided to just accept the 12th starting spot in the field. Then, moments before the shootout began, the cars for two-time defending race winner Josef Newgarden and Will Power returned to the garage. IndyCar announced the cars had failed inspection and would not be allowed to qualify.

Christopher Bell beats Joey Logano in action-packed NASCAR All-Star Race

Christopher Bell passed Joey Logano with nine laps remaining and cruised to victory in an action-packed NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday night. In a slam-bang affair that set a record for lead changes, Bell won by 0.829 seconds over Logano to earn his first All-Star Race victory. Ross Chastain finished third, followed by Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott. The field was bunched for the final time on Lap 217 with the “Promoter’s Caution,” thrown by two-time Daytona 500 winner and Fox Sports personality Michael Waltrip, who dropped the yellow flag on the track. The gimmick to guarantee a late restart was a sidebar to an eventful race.

WNBA investigating racial slurs by fans made at Angel Reese during Indiana game, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is investigating racial comments directed toward Angel Reese by fans during the Chicago Sky’s loss to the Fever at Indiana on Saturday, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press condition of anonymity because the league had not publicly identified who the taunts were directed toward or who made the allegations. The league says “the WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society.” The league also says it is “looking into the matter.”

‘Embarrassed’ Jon Rahm struggles to keep final-round collapse at PGA Championship in perspective

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jon Rahm appeared on the verge of potentially doing what few thought possible — overcoming a five-shot deficit on the final day of the PGA Championship to beat Scottie Scheffler. And then came the collapse. After battling back to tie Scheffler with a birdie on the 11th hole, Rahm turned what seemed like a foregone conclusion of a Scheffler victory into an entertaining back nine — at least for a while. But the two-time major champion missed key birdie putts and played the final five holes in 5 over to tie for eighth — seven shots behind Scheffler. The Spanish star said he was embarrassed a little bit by the finish, but encouraged with the week overall.

