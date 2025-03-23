AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:45 p.m. EDT

Derik Queen’s buzzer-beating fadeaway gives Maryland a 72-71 March Madness win over Colorado State

SEATTLE (AP) — Derik Queen banked in a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer, and Maryland advanced to the Sweet 16 in a thriller, beating Colorado State 72-71 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Jalen Lake drilled a rainbow 3-pointer over Queen with 6 seconds left for No. 12 seed Colorado State, which was seeking to become the lowest-seeded team to advance to a regional semifinal in this edition of March Madness. The Terrapins advanced to face the West Region’s No. 1 seed, Florida, in San Francisco. Queen led fourth-seeded Maryland with 17 points, Rodney Rice scored 16 and Julian Reese had 15 as each of Maryland’s starters known as the “Crab Five” scored in double figures.

Anger, frustration, sadness and pride: Dan Hurley full of emotion after UConn’s three-peat bid ends

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dan Hurley’s emotions ran the gamut following his team’s 77-75 loss to Florida in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, which ended UConn’s bid for a third straight national championship. There was anger over the officiating, frustration over his team’s self-inflicted mistakes, tears about the end of his seniors’ college careers and pride in what UConn accomplished over the past three years. Hurley knew it was coming to an end at some point, with his team as a No. 8 seed after an up-and-down season. But that didn’t make it any easier when the time arrived.

Florida ends UConn’s bid for third straight national title with 77-75 March Madness win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. and Florida ended UConn’s pursuit of a third straight national championship, with Clayton burying two key 3-pointers in the final three minutes of a scintillating 77-75 victory for the top-seeded Gators in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Clayton, a first-team All-America guard, finished with 23 points. Florida, one of the favorites for this year’s title, survived a strong challenge from coach Dan Hurley’s Huskies, who came in with modest expectations as a No. 8 seed but led for most of the second half. Florida advances to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017 and will play Colorado State or Maryland.

Tiger Woods confirms his relationship with Vanessa Trump in a social media post

Tiger Woods has confirmed his relationship with the former daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump. Woods posted two images of he and Vanessa Trump on social media. In one of them, she is cuddling with him on a hammock. He wrote that “love is in the air.” And then he asked his 6.4 million followers on X for privacy. Woods and Vanessa Trump had been seen together in San Diego last month during the Genesis Invitational. Her daughter Kai and Woods’ two children attend the Benjamin School. Woods also went public with photos when he announced in 2013 he was dating skier Lindsey Vonn.

Alabama rolls by Saint Mary’s 80-66 to reach the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 for a 3rd straight year

CLEVELAND (AP) — Alabama thundered past Saint Mary’s 80-66 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide reached the Sweet 16 for a third consecutive year behind a steady stream of alley-oop dunks that caught the Gaels flat-footed. Chris Youngblood led the second-seeded Crimson Tide with 13 points. Six players finished in double figures for Alabama, including forward Grant Nelson, who had 12 points and eight rebounds after sitting out the majority of a first-round game against Robert Morris due to a knee injury. Saint Mary’s shot just 25% from the field in the first half and never got closer than eight points over the final 25 minutes.

Pedulla scores 20 as Ole Miss adds to SEC run in March Madness, beating Iowa State 91-78

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored 20 points, Jaemyn Brakefield had 19 and Mississippi beat Iowa State 91-78 to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in school history. Mississippi is one of seven Southeastern Conference schools still standing, the most teams any conference has sent to the third round in one season. Ole Miss fans started chanting “SEC!” with over 5½ minutes left and the game well out of reach. Next up for the sixth-seeded Rebels is the winner of New Mexico-Michigan State in a South Region semifinal on Friday in Atlanta.

Texas fires coach Rodney Terry after Longhorns make another quick exit from NCAA Tournament

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas fired basketball coach Rodney Terry after a disappointing first season in the Southeastern Conference and another quick exit from the NCAA Tournament. The move comes two years after Terry led Texas to the Elite Eight in the 2022-2023 season. He was an assistant under former coach Chris Beard and took over the program as interim coach when Beard was fired. But he could not duplicate that season’s success. Texas struggled in its first year in the SEC despite having Tre Johnson, who led the league in scoring as a freshman.

Pochettino believes US has time to fix its problems after crashing out of CONCACAF Nations League

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino appears to recognize the enormity of the problems facing his U.S. men’s national team after it crashed out of the CONCACAF Nations League this week with two dismal losses in a tournament it had won every other time it had been contested. Pochettino also believes he has enough time to solve those problems in the next year before the Americans’ home World Cup. The Argentine coach tried his best to radiate optimism and problem-solving acumen after the U.S. fell 2-1 to Canada in the tournament’s third-place match. The U.S. hadn’t lost a competitive match to its northern neighbors since 1957.

Lindsey Vonn takes 2nd in the final World Cup race of her comeback season, Lara Gut-Behrami wins

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — Lindsey Vonn concluded her comeback season at age 40 with a second-place finish in a World Cup super-G race Sunday that was won by Swiss racer Lara Gut-Behrami. Vonn found her vintage form in flying down the twisting and steep Challenger course at World Cup finals. She pumped her ski poles after glancing at the scoreboard as the large crowd roared. This was Vonn’s first World Cup podium spot since March 15, 2018, when she finished third in a super-G in Are, Sweden. She returned this season after a partial knee replacement. Gut-Behrami earned the season-long super-G crystal globe by overtaking Italian racer Federica Brignone.

Better eat your Wheaties? Kentucky’s Amari Williams credits Weetabix instead for his big game

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kentucky’s Amari Williams apparently just needed a breakfast reminder of his home country to spark him to a stat-stuffing performance. Williams had eight points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three blocks in Kentucky’s 84-75 NCAA Tournament second-round victory over Illinois on Sunday after treating himself to some Weetabix. It’s a breakfast the 7-foot graduate student often eats in his hometown of Nottingham, England.

