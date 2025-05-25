AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:44 p.m. EDT

Knicks charge back from 20 points down, beat Pacers 106-100 to cut series deficit to 2-1

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter Sunday as the New York Knicks rallied from 20 points down to beat the Indiana Pacers 106-100 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. Jalen Brunson added 23 points and Towns had 15 rebounds as the Knicks cut the series deficit to 2-1. Game 4 will be played Tuesday night in Indianapolis. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 20 points and six assists. Indiana dropped to 0-4 all-time playing on the same day the Indianapolis 500 was held.

Alex Palou makes history as 1st Spanish driver to win the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Palou has become the first driver from Spain to win the Indianapolis 500 by holding off former Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson over the closing laps at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Palou came to the speedway Sunday with four wins through the first five races. But it was No. 6, “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” that he had circled on his calendar. Without an Indy 500 win, Palou said his career resume would never be complete. Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 winner, finished second for Andretti Global in a 1-2 finish for Honda. David Malukas was third for A.J. Foyt Racing and the highest-finishing Chevrolet.

Ohtani faces hitters for 1st time since elbow surgery, throws 22 pitches of live BP at Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani took a significant step Sunday toward making his pitching debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-way superstar faced hitters for the first time since elbow surgery, throwing 22 pitches at Citi Field about 4 1/2 hours before launching a leadoff homer in a 3-1 loss to the New York Mets. With dozens of reporters watching from the stands, Ohtani threw to five batters in a simulated setting — including teammates Hyeseong Kim and Dalton Rushing. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and pitching coach Mark Prior watched closely from the field. Ohtani isn’t expected to pitch in a major league game until after the All-Star break.

Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid score 2 each as Oilers dominate Stars 6-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added two goals and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 6-1 on Sunday, taking a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference final series. Evan Bouchard, with a goal and an assist, and John Klingberg also scored for the Oilers, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added three assists. Stuart Skinner made 33 saves in the Edmonton net. Jason Robertson scored for the Stars, who are hoping to avoid being knocked out in the third round by the Oilers for a second consecutive season. Jake Oettinger stopped 18 shots.

Ross Chastain goes from worst to 1st to win NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Ross Chastain passed William Byron with six laps left and won the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, becoming the first driver to win the event after starting at the back of the field. William Byron won the first three stages and led 283 laps, but surrendered the lead to Chastain, who started in 40th place and led just eight laps in his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the year. It was a huge boost to Trackhouse Racing, and a bitter disappointment for Byron, the Charlotte native who had signed a four-year contract extension Friday with Hendrick Motorsports.

Thunder face rare test of fortitude after Wolves’ recommitment to throwing ‘fastball’ on defense

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder found all kinds of soft spots in the defense and consistently hit those open shots over two decisive wins to start the Western Conference finals. The Minnesota Timberwolves tightened up their pressure with a back-to-basics approach on their home court that fueled a 143-101 victory in Game 3. They aggressively hounded the ball, employed effective switches and limited their drop pick-and-roll coverage to prevent the mid-range shots. The Wolves were also disciplined enough to minimize their fouls. The question for Game 4 is how quickly the Thunder can hit the reset button after such a drubbing.

US wins 1st world hockey title since 1933 with 1-0 OT victory over Switzerland

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tage Thompson scored at 2:02 of overtime to the give the United States a 1-0 victory over Switzerland on Sunday for its second world hockey championship and first since 1933. Thompson, the Buffalo Sabres star from Connecticut, fired a wrist shot past goalie Leonardo Genoni from the top of the right circle for this sixth goal of the tournament. In 1933, the United States beat Canada 2-1 in the final in Prague. The Americans also were formally awarded the title in 1960, when they won the Olympics in Squaw Valley and the worlds did not take place. Utah’s Logan Cooley and Nashville’s Brady Skjei assisted on the goal. Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves to finish 7-0 in the tournament.

Ben Griffin hangs on at Colonial through tough final round, beats Matti Schmid by 1

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ben Griffin has his first individual PGA Tour victory a month after winning a team event. He hung on to beat Matti Schmid at Colonial after breaking a tie with his co-leader for good on the first hole. Griffin shot a 1-over 71 to finish at 12-under 268 in the Charles Schwab Challenge. He beat Schmid by one stroke as both struggled through the final round on a warm day with wind gusts around 30 mph at Hogan’s Alley. Scottie Scheffler couldn’t match the third-round run he made when the world No. 1 was trailing by 10. Scheffler was six back entering the final round and shot 69.

Shelton joins Musetti and Sabalenka in French Open second round, tournament honors Nadal

PARIS (AP) — Ben Shelton beat Lorenzo Sonego for the second straight time at a Grand Slam this year, winning 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 under floodlights to reach the second round of the French Open. The 13th-seeded American celebrated by waving his racket to the crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier while his girlfriend and father applauded. In earlier play Lorenzo Musetti and Aryna Sabalenka eased into the second round without dropping a set. Musetti has reached at least the semifinals in the past three Masters tournaments at Rome, Madrid and Monte Carlo. There were wins for Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen and last year’s French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini.

Lando Norris takes a ‘dream’ Monaco win to reduce Oscar Piastri’s F1 standings lead

MONACO (AP) — Lando Norris has cruised to victory at the Monaco Grand Prix to cut teammate Oscar Piastri’s Formula 1 standings lead. Starting on pole position, Norris locked up a wheel into the first corner but still managed to hold off last year’s winner, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. Norris took his first Grand Prix win since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. Leclerc was second after closing in on Norris late in the race. Piastri was third and defending champion Max Verstappen fourth.

