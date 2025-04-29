AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:44 a.m. EDT

Shedeur Sanders was not the only prospect to receive a prank call during the NFL draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Shedeur Sanders was not the only prospect to receive a prank call during the NFL draft. Kyle McCord, the former Syracuse quarterback who was taken by the Eagles last weekend, told Philadelphia-area media that someone tried to prank him while the draft was ongoing. The father of Cleveland Browns top pick, former Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, also told the Detroit Free Press that someone had made a TikTok while calling Graham and showed his number on video. “His phone was getting called nonstop,” Allen Graham told the Free Press via text message. The call to Sanders, who was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round, made headlines Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons said that defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son was responsible.

George Kittle agrees to an extension with the 49ers that makes him the highest-paid tight end ever

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — George Kittle agreed to a four-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers that will make him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history. Kittle announced the deal on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, saying the extension was worth $76.4 million over four years with $35 million guaranteed at signing. The deal keeps Kittle under contract with San Francisco through the 2029 season. The 49ers confirmed the deal with the only remaining member of the original draft class under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

Is the punishment for cursing in F1 too harsh? Racing boss hints at changes after driver backlash

The president of Formula 1’s governing body, the FIA has signaled he’ll make “improvements” to punishments for swearing and criticism which have sparked a backlash from F1 drivers. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has posted on Instagram that after “constructive feedback” from drivers across the various event FIA governs, “I am considering making improvements to Appendix B.” That’s the document which lays out the punishments for a range of offenses ranging from physical violence to political statements, swearing and any comments deemed to cause “moral injury or loss” to the FIA.

Power restored at Madrid Open as tennis tournament resumes with packed schedule. Swiatek wins.

MADRID (AP) — Power has been restored at the Caja Magica tennis complex and the Madrid Open resumed with a packed schedule that included second-ranked Iga Swiatek advancing to the quarterfinals. Swiatek defeated Diana Shnaider 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to stay on track to defend her title in the Spanish capital. Most parts of Madrid regained power Monday night but organizers said the Caja Magica was still without electricity early Tuesday, prompting a delay in the opening of the gates for fans. But the power came back quickly, and organizers did not have to alter the day’s schedule of matches.

PSG tries to knock out third English team in a row when it faces Arsenal in Champions League semis

LONDON (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain returns to England for the third straight round in the Champions League as the French champion travels to Arsenal for the first leg of their semifinal. Both teams are looking for a first Champions League title and PSG will be aiming to avoid a repeat of the 2-0 loss it suffered at Emirates Stadium in the league phase of the competition back in October. PSG has looked like a much-improved team since then in eliminating Premier League champion Liverpool and Aston Villa in the first two knockout rounds.

Troubled SafeSport Center looks for a new leader and tries to chart a different course

DENVER (AP) — The Associated Press spoke to more than a dozen people familiar with the U.S. Center for SafeSport to gauge the next moves it must take to rebuild trust after the ouster of its CEO last week. A consensus emerged that the center is ultimately worth taking the time to repair. Among the ideas include shrinking the scope of its mission to focus mainly on the worst sex-abuse cases and those involving Olympic athletes. The Denver-based center’s interim CEO, April Holmes, is expected to answer some pointed questions she received from Sen. Chuck Grassley earlier this spring that speak to the future of the $23 million-a-year operation.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes world cricket’s wunderkind at the age of 14

A 14-year-old wunderkind has the cricket world in raptures after scoring an electrifying 35-ball century in the Indian Premier League. Vaibhav Suryavanshi broke all sorts of batting records in Twenty20 cricket during the IPL game in Jaipur on Monday night. The precocious batter seemed destined for stardom when he signed with Rajasthan Royals during the IPL auction last year at the age of 13. It took Suryavanshi just three games in the sport’s richest, ritziest league to grab global attention as he smashed 11 sixes and seven fours in his breathtaking 101. And he did it against an experienced Gujarat Titans bowling attack with a combined 694 games of international experience. Now he’s the real thing.

Giro d’Italia cycling race to go inside the Vatican’s walls in homage to Pope Francis

ROME (AP) — It could very well be the biggest sporting event ever held inside the walls of the Vatican. The Giro d’Italia will pay homage to the late Pope Francis by passing through the Vatican gardens behind St. Peter’s Basilica and in front of the Santa Marta hotel where Francis lived during the final stage of the cycling race on June 1. More than 150 cyclists will pedal for three kilometers through an area of the Vatican rarely seen by the general public and live TV images will broadcast the scenes around the world.

Man arrested following death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson won’t face charges

LONDON (AP) — British prosecutors says a man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson has been told he will not face any charges. Johnson played for the Nottingham Panthers and died shortly after his neck had been sliced in a collision with Sheffield Steelers defenseman Matt Petgrave during a game on Oct. 28, 2023. A man was arrested two weeks later and though South Yorkshire Police has not publicly identified him, Petgrave himself said in a crowdfunding appeal for legal fees that he’s the subject of a police investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) says it decided it would not bring criminal charges against the man arrested because “there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offence.”

Elliott to celebrate NAPA’s 100th anniversary with gold car. Credits company for his NASCAR career

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Elliott is convinced he may not have ever made it as a professional racer without NAPA sponsorship. NAPA Auto Parts on Sunday will celebrate its 100th year as a company with gold cars at Texas Motor Speedway to commemorate its anniversary. NAPA joined Elliott in 2014 when he raced in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports and has been his primary sponsor ever since. NAPA was his primary sponsor in the races where he clinched his Xfinity and Cup championships, and for all but six of his Cup Series wins. Elliot isn’t sure where his career would be without the company.

