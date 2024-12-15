AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:43 p.m. EST

Jordan Love throws for 2 TDs and Packers beat Seahawks 30-13 as Seattle QB Geno Smith injures knee

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes to Romeo Doubs and the Green Bay Packers ended Seattle’s four-game winning streak with a 30-13 victory over the Seahawks, who lost quarterback Geno Smith to a knee injury. Josh Jacobs ran for 94 yards and a touchdown for the Packers, who have won eight of 10. Jacobs finished with 136 yards from scrimmage and Brandon McManus kicked three field goals. Smith was hit low by Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in the third quarter and threw his helmet to the ground after he limped off the field. The Seahawks fell into a first-place tie with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West.

Josh Allen has another huge game to lift Bills to a 48-42 victory that snaps Lions’ winning streak

DETROIT (AP) — Josh Allen ran for two scores in the first quarter and threw two touchdown passes in the second half, leading the Buffalo Bills to a 48-42 win over the Detroit Lions. The AFC East-champion Bills have won eight of nine games, taking advantage of Allen’s ability to make plays with his right arm and legs. He extended a league record by throwing for multiple touchdowns and rushing for more than one score for the sixth time in his career. The NFC-North leading Lions had their franchise-record 11-game winning streak snapped. Jared Goff matched a career high with five touchdown passes.

Mahomes throws 2 TD passes, leaves with ankle injury in Chiefs’ 21-7 win. X-rays negative on star QB

CLEVELAND (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes before leaving with an ankle injury, Xavier Worthy ran for a score and the Kansas City Chiefs finally didn’t have to sweat out the final minutes with a 21-7 victory over the mistake-prone Cleveland Browns. Mahomes connected for TDs in the first half with Juju Smith-Schuster and Noah Gray as the Chiefs built a 21-0 lead. The defending Super Bowl champions have 10 wins by seven points or less, with six coming on the game’s final play. Mahomes left in the fourth quarter after he ankle got rolled up on. X-rays were negative. The Browns had six turnovers. Jameis Winston threw three more interceptions.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith exits with knee injury in 3rd quarter against Green Bay

SEATTLE (AP) — Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith left Sunday night’s game against Green Bay with a knee injury. He was hit low by Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who rolled over Smith’s ankle. Smith limped off the field, throwing his helmet as he reached the sideline. He walked off the field a short time later, accompanied to the locker room by trainers. The team said he had a knee injury and his return was questionable. Sam Howell replaced him.

Lakers announce that LeBron James is available against Grizzlies after 2-game absence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers announced LeBron James is available for their game against the Memphis Grizzlies after a two-game break for personal reasons. James did not play last Sunday against Portland or Friday at Minnesota. The Lakers described James’ time away as an excused absence while noting that he’s also been managing some left foot pain. Lakers coach JJ Redick revealed before the game with Memphis that he and the four-time NBA MVP met on the day of the Portland game to discuss his plan for a break.

Miami WR DuBose taken off the field on a stretcher after hit to the head against Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Miami receiver Grant DuBose was taken off the field on a stretcher after a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Houston Texans on Sunday. DuBose tried to make a catch in the third quarter, but was hit in the head by rookie Calen Bullock before his head violently hit the turf. He appeared to clench both fists after the hit — movements consistent with what’s referred to as the “fencing response,” which can be common after a traumatic brain injury — before remaining motionless as medical personnel rushed to his side. Bullock was given a flag for unnecessary roughness for hitting a defenseless receiver on the play.

Jalen Hurts accounts for 3 TDs and Eagles beat Steelers 27-13 for franchise-best 10th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw touchdown passes to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to mute scrutiny of the Eagles’ offense, and Philadelphia won its franchise-record 10th straight game, 27-13 over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Eagles running back Saquon Barkey’s chase of the NFL season rushing record was slowed when he ran for just 65 yards on 19 carries. The Eagles were denied a shot a clinching the NFC East when Washington beat New Orleans earlier in the day. AFC North-leading Pittsburgh lost for the second time in nine games but clinched a playoff spot thanks to losses by Miami and Indianapolis. Hurts also had a rushing TD on a tush push.

Luka Doncic has triple-double with season-best 45 points in Mavs’ 143-133 win over Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luka Doncic had his 80th career triple-double with a season-high 45 points along with 13 assists and 11 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat Klay Thompson’s former Golden State Warriors 143-133 on Sunday night in a second visit to Chase Center in just more than a month. Thompson hit two late 3-pointers for seven total and finished with 29 points after the Mavericks lost 120-117 in his emotional return Nov. 12. His former Splash Brother Stephen Curry had 26 points and 10 assists for Golden State in a game added to the schedule once the teams were eliminated from the NBA Cup. The Warriors lost by a point at Houston on Wednesday. Doncic shot 16 for 23, making 9 of his first 11 shots.

Las Vegas already seems part of the NBA world, which makes expansion decision feel inevitable

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers has heard and seen enough. He’s convinced there will be an NBA team in Las Vegas. It’s no secret that when NBA expansion happens — nobody has revealed exactly when that will be — Las Vegas will be at the front of the list of candidate cities to get one of what will probably be two new clubs, pushing the league to 32 franchises. And given the way the NBA Cup and other NBA events have been received, probably nobody would say that coming to the Nevada desert full-time would be a bad idea.

Saquon Barkley slowed by ‘minor’ injury, loses ground in pursuit of Dickerson’s record

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had a setback in his chase of the NFL season rushing record when he appeared slowed by an undisclosed injury. After topping 100 yards rushing in each of his last four games, Barkley ran for 65 yards on 19 carries in Philadelphia’s 27-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Barkley leads the NFL with 1,688 yards but he must average just over 139 yards over Philadelphia’s final three games to break Eric Dickerson’s record of 2,105 yards for the Los Angeles Rams in 1984. Barkley declined to say what was bothering him, calling it “nothing crazy” and “little minor.”

