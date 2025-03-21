AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:43 p.m. EDT

George Foreman, the glowering heavyweight who became a lovable champion, dies at 76

George Foreman has died, his family says. The fearsome heavyweight who lost the “Rumble in the Jungle” to Muhammad Ali before authoring an inspiring second act as a 45-year-old champion and a successful businessman was 76. A native Texan, Foreman began his boxing career as an Olympic gold medalist who inspired fear as he climbed to the peak of the heavyweight division by stopping Joe Frazier in 1973. His formidable aura evaporated a year later when Ali pulled off one of the most audacious victories in boxing history in Zaire, baiting and taunting Foreman into losing his belt in one of the greatest fights ever staged.

Aaron Rodgers meets with the Pittsburgh Steelers and leaves without signing, AP source says

Aaron Rodgers has met with the Pittsburgh Steelers. A person familiar with the meeting tells The Associated Press that Rodgers visited on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting was not made public. Rodgers spent several hours in the team’s facility gathering information but left without signing a contract. Pittsburgh has an opening at quarterback after Justin Fields signed with the New York Jets and free agent Russell Wilson appears unlikely to return. The 41-year-old Rodgers spent two turbulent years with the New York Jets after a long stint with the Green Bay Packers that included four MVP awards and a Super Bowl title.

Duke star Cooper Flagg has a smooth March Madness debut in his return from an ankle injury

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman star Cooper Flagg looked comfortable and unbothered in his NCAA Tournament debut as he returned from a sprained ankle. Flagg finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 22 minutes against Mount St. Mary’s. The Blue Devils are the No. 1 seed in the East Region and beat the 16-seed 93-49 to open their push for a sixth national title. Flagg says he had long dreamed about playing in the NCAA Tournament. So he had some jitters about that. But he says he wasn’t worried about his ankle.

Missing madness: NCAA Tournament bereft of buzzer-beaters and major upsets so far

The calendar says it’s March. Most of the madness has been missing so far. There certainly have been upsets. Just ask the owners of the 99.9956% of brackets with at least one blemish. But as the NCAA Tournament winds toward the end of the first round, the bracket has been bereft of the buzzer-beaters and major upsets that have become ubiquitous during March Madness. The best the bracket has so far is a pair of No. 12 seeds over 5s. That’s become almost expected — occurring at 35% clip, according to the NCAA. And the only buzzer-beater was in the First Four on Tuesday.

Ole Miss holds off frantic UNC comeback to beat Tar Heels 71-64 in NCAA Tournament

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sean Pedulla made a critical 3-pointer with 52.8 seconds left, and Mississippi topped North Carolina 71-64 in the NCAA Tournament after the Rebels squandered most of a 22-point lead in the second half. Ole Miss, the No. 6 seed in the South Region, will chase its first Sweet 16 berth since 2001 when it faces No. 3 seed Iowa State on Sunday. The Rebels are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019. They hadn’t won an NCAA tourney game since beating BYU 94-90 in the First Four in 2015, and they hadn’t advanced beyond the round of 64 since 2013.

Lewis Hamilton wins Chinese F1 sprint race for his first Ferrari victory

SHANGHAI (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has won his first race for Ferrari, securing Saturday’s Sprint victory from pole position following an early duel Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen at the Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix. Hamilton got a great start to take the lead into turn one, and managed the gap to Verstappen, until the Dutchman was passed for second on lap 15 by McLaren’s Oscar Piastri. The pair completed the podium. Qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix starts at 3pm local time (0700 GMT).

Number of perfect brackets down to nearly zero through Friday’s early March Madness games

Nearly every bracket has busted. Through Friday’s early games, the number of perfect brackets in the NCAA Tournament was down to 0.0044% out of 34 million, according to the NCAA. ESPN’s tracker listed 1,098 perfect brackets remaining out of 24 million on its site following Ole Miss’ 71-64 win over North Carolina. That game also took out more than 100 brackets in Yahoo Sports’ Men’s Bracket Mayhem, leaving 81 perfect brackets. More than 85% of the brackets had Clemson advancing, but the Tigers lost to McNeese. CBS Sports had a similar attrition rate, down to 0.005% unblemished brackets following the Ole Miss win.

Rick Pitino and John Calipari share a mutual respect. Just don’t call them friends

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rick Pitino and John Calipari are a pair of basketball lifers who are more alike than they care to admit. The Hall of Famers will renew their occasionally acrimonious rivalry on Saturday when Pitino’s second-seeded St. John’s faces Calipari’s No. 10 seed Arkansas for the chance to advance to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. The matchup has been anticipated since the March Madness brackets were announced. It was sealed on Thursday when Arkansas beat Kansas and St. John’s dispatched Omaha in the first round in Providence.

Pitcher Julio Urías suspended through the All-Star break by MLB under domestic violence policy

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías has been suspended through the All-Star break by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence policy with the players’ association. The penalty was the second for Urías under the policy following a 20-game suspension in 2019. MLB said he will be reinstated from the restricted list on July 17. A 28-year-old left-hander, Urías has not pitched since Sept. 1, 2023. He was arrested two days later outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, where he had attended a Major League Soccer game on Sept. 3 involving Inter Miami and Lionel Messi.

Giants and quarterback Jameis Winston agree to 2-year, $8 million deal, AP source says

A person familiar with the deal says the New York Giants and quarterback Jameis Winston have agreed to terms on a two-year, $8 million contract. The 31-year-old Winston joins Tommy DeVito as the only quarterbacks on the Giants’ roster. New York has been in the market in free agency for a veteran, with Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson also mentioned as possible targets. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the deal. Fox Sports first reported that Winston was joining the Giants.

