AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:41 a.m. EDT

Opponents of French players at the French Open deal with insults and whistling and, yes, even gum

PARIS (AP) — In all sports, there are advantages to being at home. Being a visitor playing a French player at the French Open tennis tournament can feel as though the whole world is against you. The crowds don’t just cheer. They boo, they whistle, they make noise between serves, they hurl insults — and, at least once, even gum — at the locals’ opponents. That sort of behavior is why the tournament organizers banned alcohol from the stands in 2024, a policy still in place. For the French players, the atmosphere brings both motivation and pressure — especially as the country’s decades-long title drought continues.

French Open 2025: Casper Ruud is bothered by a painful knee and loses to Nuno Borges

PARIS (AP) — Two-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud has dropped 13 of the last 14 games and lost 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-0 to Nino Borges in the second round at Roland-Garros while bothered by a bad left knee. The seventh-seeded Ruud revealed after Wednesday’s match that he had been playing in pain off-and-on throughout the clay-court season. He reached at least the semifinals each of the past three years in Paris. Ruud was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal in 2022 and Novak Djokovic in 2023. This exit is his earliest at the tournament since bowing out in the second round in his debut in 2018.

SEC’s spring meetings: The future of college sports is in the balance at Florida resort

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Nothing less than the future of college sports is being hashed this week at the Southeastern Conference’s annual spring meetings in Florida. Among the topics are the future of the College Football Playoff, the SEC’s own schedule, the transfer portal and the NCAA itself. All are influenced by the fate of a multibillion-dollar lawsuit settlement that hovers over almost every corner of college athletics.

Female drivers from F1 Academy hoping to reach a new audience with Netflix series

LONDON (AP) — Following on from “Drive To Survive,” which sparked a boom in Formula 1’s audience through its mix of on-track action and behind-the-scenes insight, “F1: The Academy” debuts on Netflix on Wednesday. It’s set to bring unprecedented attention to a women’s-only racing series. The series follows F1 Academy, a competition which can make or break careers and runs as a support series to F1 Grand Prix races. Last year’s champion Abbi Pulling tells The Associated Press that the extra attention is “a huge opportunity” and she couldn’t have afforded to keep racing without F1 Academy.

Big surprise in sumo. The sport has a new champion — and he’s Japanese

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has a new sumo grand champion — or yokozuna — and the big news is he’s Japanese. Onosato weighs 191 kilograms (421 pounds) and he is the first Japanese competitor to reach the top rank since 2017. By comparison, the average weight of an NFL lineman is about 140 kilos, or just over 300 pounds. The ancient Japanese sport has recently been dominated by Mongolians — prior to Onosato, six of the previous seven yokozunas have been from Mongolia.

Shohei Ohtani’s 20th homer of season places him in elite Dodgers company

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shohei Ohtani became the third player in Dodgers history to reach 20 homers in the team’s first 55 games with a two-run drive during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians. The Japanese star joined Gil Hodges (21 in 1951) and Cody Bellinger (20 in 2019) as Dodgers with at least 20 homers in the first 55 games. It is the 64th time a player in the majors did it in the same span, the firsy since the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso in 2023. Ohtani, who a three-time MVP who leads the major leagues in homers, drove a cutter from Tanner Bibee into the left-field stands for a 4-0 lead.

Suspect in Liverpool soccer parade tragedy held in custody for another day

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Police say the driver suspected of attempted murder for plowing into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their team’s Premier League championship is being held an additional day for questioning. Merseyside Police on Wednesday said seven people remain hospitalized as they said the number of injured had risen to nearly 80, as they have learned of more people who were hurt. Police say the 53-year-old British man in custody is also suspected of being high on drugs and driving dangerously. The driver has not been identified, which is typical in Britain when a suspect has not been charged with a crime.

Thunder can clinch NBA Finals spot with a win over the Timberwolves

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder can clinch a spot in the NBA Finals with a win at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder lead the Western Conference finals series 3-1 after a 128-126 victory on Monday night in Minneapolis. Now, the Thunder return home for Game 5 seeking their first NBA Finals trip since 2012. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the newly crowned league MVP, is averaging 30.8 points and 8.3 assists per game in the series. He is coming off a 40-point, 10-assist, nine-rebound performance in Game 4. Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards is averaging 24 points in the series.

Reigning Stanley Cup champion Panthers get second shot at closing out Hurricanes in Eastern final

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Florida Panthers get their second chance to close out the Carolina Panthers in the Eastern Conference final on Wednesday night. The Panthers lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 entering their trip to Carolina for Game 5. Florida is just 4-7 in series-clinching games the past two seasons, including 1-2 in this postseason. Carolina’s 3-0 road win in Game 4 averted a second sweep in three years against the Panthers in the conference final. That win ended a 15-game losing streak in the conference final. Florida has won its past four road games and seven overall in this postseason.

Mets get power boost from journeyman Jared Young after his stint in South Korea

NEW YORK (AP) — After hitting a two-run shot for the New York Mets on Tuesday night, Jared Young was reminded it was his first major league homer in 613 days. He said it certainly felt that long, and it also felt good. Called up from the minors Saturday after spending part of last season in South Korea, the designated hitter from Canada helped power the Mets to a 6-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Young gave New York a 4-2 lead in the first inning with a drive over the right-field fence that marked his third career longball and first in the big leagues since Sept. 22, 2023.

