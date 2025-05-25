AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:40 a.m. EDT

Lando Norris wins Monaco Grand Prix to reduce Oscar Piastri’s F1 standings lead

MONACO (AP) — Lando Norris has cruised to victory at the Monaco Grand Prix to cut teammate Oscar Piastri’s Formula 1 standings lead. Starting on pole position, Norris locked up a wheel into the first corner but still managed to hold off last year’s winner, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. Norris took his first Grand Prix win since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. Leclerc was second after closing in on Norris late in the race. Piastri was third and defending champion Max Verstappen fourth.

Indianapolis 500 kicks off with sold-out grandstands and thunderous chants

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A swarm of people poured through the gates at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Some were shirtless, some wore American flag overalls, others checkered flag mini-skirts. The grandstands for the Indianapolis 500 are sold out for the first time since 2016 and IndyCar expects 350,000 people will be on IMS property for Sunday’s race. One tunnel at the speedway was closed to motorized vehicles four hours before the race to handle the pedestrian volume. Pato O’Ward, a two-time Indy 500 runner-up, and two-time reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou are the co-favorites, listed at +500 by BetMGM.

French Open 2025: Rafael Nadal gets a farewell ceremony at a tournament he won a record 14 times

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal is scheduled to be celebrated in the main stadium of the French Open on Day 1 of the tournament. Nadal is a 14-time champion at Roland-Garros who retired after last season. The tribute to him will take place after the three afternoon matches in Court Philippe Chatrier on Sunday. He won more titles in Paris than any other player won at any major tennis tournament. The 38-year-old from Spain played his last competitive match in the Davis Cup in his native Spain in November, and some were critical of the way he was honored then.

Anthony Edwards and the Wolves strike back with 143-101 win to cut Thunder’s West finals lead to 2-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists in just three quarters to lead the re-energized Minnesota Timberwolves in a 143-101 victory over Oklahoma City in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. The Thunder’s lead in the series was cut to 2-1. Julius Randle added 24 points and rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. had 15 points in 13 minutes to highlight a big boost from the bench for the Wolves. They caused all kinds of cracks in the Thunder’s NBA-best defense after struggling to solve it in two lopsided losses on the road.

Panthers score 5 in the 3rd period, roll past Hurricanes 6-2 and move a win away from Cup final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Niko Mikkola and Aleksander Barkov each scored twice, and the Florida Panthers scored five goals in a nine-minute span of the third period to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 on Saturday night and move one win from a third consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final. Jesper Boqvist — playing for the injured Sam Reinhart — scored the go-ahead goal early in the third for Florida, which now leads the Eastern Conference finals 3-0. Brad Marchand also scored for the Panthers and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots. Logan Stankoven and Seth Jarvis scored for Carolina, which has now dropped 15 consecutive East finals games

Shohei Ohtani likely won’t make big league mound return until after All-Star break

NEW YORK (AP) — On the eve of Shohei Ohtani facing batters for the first time since elbow surgery in September 2023, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the two-way star likely won’t return to a major league mound until after the All-Star break. Ohtani is to pitch batting practice before Sunday night’s series finale against the New York Mets. Roberts says “he’s doing his first simulated game for two innings and in theory you got to build a starter up to five, six innings.” He adds: “And so just the natural progression, I just don’t see it being before that.”

Alex Bregman is out with a significant quad strain as Red Sox call up top prospect Mayer

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman will be out awhile with what manager Alex Cora called a significant right quad strain. The big free agent addition for the Red Sox left their game Friday with tightness in the quad. Turns out it’s a similar injury to his left quad strain in 2021, one that cost him 58 games. Cora said after the Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday that the injury is similar to 2021. The team promoted top infielder prospect Marcelo Mayer to take his place on the roster.

Tommy Paul keeps on truckin’ at French Open after getting his repossessed vehicle back

PARIS (AP) — Tommy Paul was pleased to come back to win his first-round match at the French Open, of course, but perhaps not as thrilled as he was to discuss regaining the truck that was repossessed back home in Florida when he accidentally missed some payments. The 12th-seeded Paul kept on truckin’ with his clay-court results at Roland-Garros by eliminating Elmer Moller of Denmark 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 at Court Simonne-Mathieu on Sunday. Then he explained that his vehicular adventures arose while he was at the Italian Open earlier this month because he changed banks and forgot to properly adjust the automatic payments for his Ford F-150.

French Open: Canadian teen Victoria Mboko wins her first Grand Slam match and looks for more

PARIS (AP) — Victoria Mboko is an 18-year-old from Canada who has won her Grand Slam debut at the French Open. Mboko beat 2024 Wimbledon quarterfinalist Lulu Sun 6-1, 7-6 (4) on Sunday. Mboko has claimed all eight sets she’s played over the past week-plus on the red clay at Roland-Garros. That includes in a trio of triumphs in the qualifying rounds. Mboko dominated at lower-level events at the start of this season and played her first WTA match at the Miami Open in March. She is currently ranked 120th but appears ready to move up quite a bit.

Real Madrid confirms Xabi Alonso is returning as ‘one of the best coaches in the world’

MADRID (AP) — Xabi Alonso is returning to Real Madrid to take over a club that failed to meet expectations this season. The Spanish powerhouse said Sunday the 43-year-old Alonso is replacing coach Carlo Ancelotti, who left after four mostly successful seasons to take a job with Brazil’s national team. Alonso played for Madrid from 2009-14. He recently announced he was leaving Bayer Leverkusen. Madrid began the season by winning the UEFA Super Cup title but mostly struggled since then, failing to lift another trophy and losing all four “clasico” matches against rival Barcelona.

