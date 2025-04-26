AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:14 a.m. EDT

Shedeur Sanders falls to day 3 of NFL draft with 5 QBs picked ahead of Coach Prime’s son

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders is still waiting to hear his name called in the NFL draft — after three rounds, 102 picks and five quarterbacks selected ahead of Coach Prime’s highly touted son. The Colorado quarterback was widely considered a first-round talent. But his stunning slide continued Friday night when his name wasn’t called in the second or third round. Sanders was arguably the most recognizable player in the country entering the draft — largely because of his father, Deion Sanders, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and innovative, outspoken Colorado coach. Few if any mock drafts had Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe or Dillon Gabriel getting picked before Sanders, but that’s what happened.

Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon’s mother, Tiffany Saine, dies shortly after his selection

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers first-round draft pick Derrick Harmon’s mother, Tiffany Saine, died shortly after Pittsburgh selected the defensive lineman from Oregon with the 21st overall pick. Harmon said after he was drafted that he planned to visit his mother, who he said was on life support. Saine had endured several brain surgeries and a stroke in recent years. Harmon pointed to his mother as an inspiration for him to keep going as he made his way from Michigan State to Oregon.

Wolves top Lakers 116-104 in Game 3 to take series lead behind both-ways standout Jaden McDaniels

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden McDaniels scored a career playoff-high 30 points and spearheaded Minnesota’s stifling defense on an ailing Luka Doncic while sparking the Timberwolves in a 116-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers for a 2-1 lead in their first-round series. Anthony Edwards scored 29 points and Julius Randle added 22 points as the Wolves outscored the Lakers 13-1 over the final 4:37 of the game after Doncic’s tying baseline jumper. LeBron James did the heavy lifting with Doncic playing through a stomach illness. He scored 38 points including three 3-pointers in a four-possession span in the fourth quarter.

Wagner and Banchero help Magic beat Celtics 95-93 to cut Boston’s lead to 2-1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 32 points, Paolo Banchero added 29 and the Orlando Magic beat Boston 95-93 on Friday night to cut the Celtics’ lead to 2-1 in the Eastern Conference first-round series. Jayson Tatum had 36 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics in his return to the starting lineup after missing Game 2 with a bruised wrist. The defending NBA champions were 33-8 on the road this season but are now 0-3 in Orlando in 2024-25. The Magic host Game 4 on Sunday.

Memphis guard Ja Morant listed as doubtful for Game 4 against Thunder with bruised hip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant is doubtful to play Saturday when the Grizzlies face elimination in Game 4 of their Western Conference series against Oklahoma City because of a bruised hip. Morant was injured when he crashed to the floor in Game 3, an injury that contributed to the team’s 114-108 loss. Despite reports that Morant would be out for Game 4 on Saturday, interim coach Tuomas Iisalo declined to confirm that. Later Friday, the Grizzlies listed Morant as doubtful on their injury report for Game 4, meaning he is unlikely to play.

With 2-way star Travis Hunter, Jaguars want ‘to look like what it looked like at Colorado’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two-way star Travis Hunter hopped on Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s private jet and stared out a window the entire flight to Florida because he was “just excited to get here and be able to come back home and get to work.” He was serious, too. Hunter canceled his return flight to remain in Jacksonville, go house hunting with his fiancé and begin catching passes from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He now wants to “change the atmosphere” in Jacksonville. And the Jaguars believe he can, calling him a “rare player” who “embodies belief” of better days ahead.

Canadiens beat the Capitals 6-3 to cut their series deficit to 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Christian Dvorak broke a tie at 4:17 of the third period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Washington Capitals 6-3 on Friday night to cut their deficit in the first-round series to 2-1. Dvorak fired shot from the far left side that hit Washington forward Brandon Duhaime and deflected past goalie Logan Thompson. Juraj Slafkovsky made it a two-goal game with 6:37 remaining, with Capitals forward Dylan Strome crashing into Thompson on the play and injuring him. Thompson put no weight on his left skate while being helped off, leaving his status Sunday night for Game 4 in Montreal in doubt. Montreal also lost its starting goalie, with Sam Montembeault leaving in the middle of the second period because a lower-body injury.

Oilers beat Los Angeles 7-4 to cut the Kings’ series lead to 2-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evander Kane and Evan Bouchard scored in a 10-second span in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers beat Los Angeles 7-4 on Friday night to cut the Kings’ series lead to 2-1. Kane tied at 4 with 6:42 left on a wild scramble in front of the goal. It was ruled a goal after a review, and Los Angeles then challenged for goalie interference. The challenge failed, giving Edmonton a power play, and Bouchard put the Oilers ahead with 6:32 to go. Game 4 is Sunday night in Edmonton. Bouchard and Connor Brown each had two goals and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Connor McDavid also scored. Calvin Pickard made 25 saves. Adrian Kempe, Kevin Fiala, Drew Doughty and Trevor Moore scored Los Angeles.

Yan Liu has an albatross and a late birdie to hang onto the lead in the Chevron Championship

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Yan Liu had an albatross to offset three front-nine bogeys and rebounded from a late bogey for an even-par 72 and a one-stroke lead over four players Friday in the Chevron Championship, the first women’s major tournament of the year. Top-ranked Nelly Korda rallied late in the afternoon to make the cut in her title defense, following an opening 77 with a 68. She won last year at The Club at Carlton Woods for the last of her record-tying five straight victories. Liu holed her 175-yard second shot on the 505-yard, downwind par-5 eighth with a 7-iron for the albatross. Hyo Joo Kim (71) was a stroke back with Lindy Duncan (66), Sarah Schmelzel (68) and Mao Saigo (68).

PGA Tour rookies Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo remain atop Zurich Classic leaderboard

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — PGA Tour rookies Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo shot a 3-under 69 in alternate-shot play Friday to remain atop the leaderboard in the Zurich Classic, and leave defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry six strokes back. Salinda and Velo had a 17-under 127 at the breezy TPC of Louisiana after breaking the tournament better-ball record with a 58 on Thursday in the tour’s only team event. Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin were a stroke back after a 66. The teams will play better ball Saturday and alternate shot Sunday. McIlroy, making his first start since winning the Masters, and Lowry were tied for 16th at 11 under after a 69.

