AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:39 a.m. EST

Guerrero plans to become free agent after season, fails to reach long-term deal with Blue Jays

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. plans to become a free agent after the season following the passing of his deadline to reach a long-term agreement with the Toronto Blue Jays. A four-time All-Star at age 25, Guerrero said during the offseason he would cut off negotiations when he reported for spring training. He says: “We never got to the point where I felt like I wanted to do the deal.” Guerrero has a $28.5 million, one-year contract. He hit .323 last season with a .940 OPS, 30 homers and 103 RBIs.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama brings books to games; that’s not all that makes him different

As if the NBA needed more proof that San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama is different, the latest example came Sunday in a locker-room video posted by the league. Wembanyama was getting settled in and Denver’s Nikola Jokic was puzzled by the Spurs’ star bringing a book to the game. Turns out, he reads before every matchup. Even at All-Star weekend, Wembanyama didn’t change who he is. San Antonio knows, and has known, that Wembanyama is the face of the Spurs. The rest of the league has probably figured out that he’s one of the faces of the league — the game globally, too

Judge disagrees with Soto’s conclusion that Mets have better chance for titles than Yankees

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Judge naturally takes issue with Juan Soto’s conclusion that the New York Mets have a better chance to win World Series titles than the Yankees. Soto left the Yankees as a free agent in December for a record $765 million, 15-year contract with the Mets, turning down the Yankees’ $760 million, 16-year offer. Judge says: “That’s his opinion. He can say what he wants. I definitely disagree with him.” The Yankees captain adds, “We’re going to be battling back and forth for quite a few years.”

The Auburn loss stung, but there’s no time to dwell on it with what looms for No. 4 Alabama

Fourth-ranked Alabama’s loss to rival Auburn marked the first of seven straight games against ranked teams to close the regular season. This week’s schedule includes matchups against No. 15 Missouri and No. 17 Kentucky. No. 14 Michigan State is the only other ranked team to have as many as five more AP Top 25 opponents still ahead. The week’s national schedule includes the Spartans and No. 7 Texas A&M each having two games against ranked foes. There’s also a marquee matchup in the Big 12 between No. 5 Houston and No. 8 Iowa State.

Notre Dame moves up to No. 1 in AP women’s basketball poll, has busy week ahead

Notre Dame ascended to No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll Monday, becoming the third team to reach that spot this season. It’s the first time since the 2020-21 season that there have been that many teams to hold the top spot in one year. South Carolina was the preseason choice and UCLA held the No. 1 ranking for 12 weeks before losing its first game of the season last week to rival USC.

Transport strike affecting Olympic test event underscores risks facing Milan-Cortina Games

ROME (AP) — A transport strike during an official test event for the Milan-Cortina Olympics highlighted why organizers are negotiating with trade unions to avoid a similar scenario during next year’s Winter Games. The strike left organizers of a short-track speedskating event having to call in emergency buses to transport schoolchildren to the arena on Milan’s outskirts. Milan-Cortina CEO Andrea Varnier says “it was interesting to have a test like that and have to come up with an emergency plan.” He adds that “we’re hoping that there’s good will between everyone involved during the games so that there are no strikes.”

Why can’t Kyle Larson win the Daytona 500? Jeff Gordon believes defeats are ‘getting in his head’

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Owen Larson called it when he said his dad wouldn’t win the Daytona 500 because “he probably needs to try really hard because he’s not good at superspeedway racing.” The 10-year-old was right in his assessment. Kyle Larson can win just about anywhere in any type of car. But when it comes to Daytona and Talladega, NASCAR’s 2021 Cup Series champion is a disaster. Larson dropped to 0 for 22 at Daytona International Speedway when he finished 20th in Sunday night’s Daytona 500. Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon is a three-time Daytona 500 winner who believes the lack of success on superspeedways is “getting in his head.”

Yankees’ Stanton hasn’t swung bat in 3 or 4 weeks and is unsure of whether he can play in opener

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hasn’t swung a bat in three or four weeks and isn’t sure whether he will be ready for opening day because of painful tendinitis in both elbows. Speaking before the team’s first full-squad workout, Stanton revealed he played in pain for much of last season as he helped the Yankees reach the World Series for the first time since 2009. He wouldn’t guess whether playing in the American League champion’s March 27 opener against Milwaukee is realistic.

Tobe Awaka has a double-double as No. 19 Arizona snaps 2-game skid with a 74-67 win at Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Tobe Awaka had 14 points and 12 rebounds as No. 19 Arizona moved into second place alone in the Big 12 Conference with a 74-67 win at Baylor. Caleb Love and Henri Veesaar each had 13 points for the 18-8 Wildcats. Their back-to-back losses last week to Kansas State and No. 5 Houston dropped them six spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll earlier Monday. VJ Edgecombe scored 24 points for the 16-10 Bears. Norchad Omier had his 82nd career double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Cam Ward has answer for anyone who thinks he quit on Miami after breaking TD record in bowl game

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Cam Ward says not playing in the second half of Miami’s bowl game was a predetermined decision and that he’d do it the same way again. The quarterback could be the first player taken in the NFL draft. He accepted the Davey O’Brien Award on Monday night as the top college quarterback. He hasn’t decided if he will throw at the NFL combine next week. Ward was showered with online criticism suggesting that he quit on the Hurricanes after he didn’t play the second half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl in December. They lost to Iowa State after he broke the NCAA Division I record for career touchdown passes.

