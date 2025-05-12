AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:38 p.m. EDT

Jayson Tatum carried off floor with right leg injury and Celtics star will have MRI

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum was carried off the court with a lower right leg injury with 2:58 remaining in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday night. The Celtics had just turned the ball over and as Tatum moved for the loose ball, his leg gave out and he went down. He buried his face in a towel in obvious pain while grabbing at his leg above the ankle after the non-contact injury. Tatum scored 42 points, his high in these playoffs, before he was hurt. The Celtics lost 121-113 to fall behind 3-1 to the Knicks.

Dallas Mavericks win the NBA draft lottery and the chance to pick Cooper Flagg No. 1 overall

CHICAGO (AP) — The ping-pong balls have spoken: Cooper Flagg might be headed to Dallas to start his NBA career. And a fan base that lost Luka Doncic this season might have a new star to cheer for. The Mavericks won the NBA draft lottery on Monday night, giving them the No. 1 pick in next month’s draft — and the first chance to take Flagg, the freshman who led Duke to the Final Four in his lone college season and the consensus player of the year.

Walker, Svechnikov score late as Hurricanes push Capitals to brink of elimination in 5-2 win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sean Walker scored late and Andrei Svechnikov added an empty-net clincher to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Monday night for a 3-1 lead in their second-round playoff series. Walker’s score came at the 16:45 mark of the third period after the Capitals had pulled to within 3-2 on Alex Ovechkin’s one-timer on a 5-on-3 power play. Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist, while Shayne Gostisbehere and Seth Jarvis also scored. Jakob Chychrun also scored for Washington. The series shifts back to Washington for Game 5 on Thursday with the Capitals facing elimination.

Knicks take a 3-1 lead over the Celtics with a 121-113 victory as Tatum is injured in final minutes

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 39 points and 12 assists, and the New York Knicks moved a win away from their first Eastern Conference finals appearance in 25 years and pushed the defending champion Boston Celtics to the brink of elimination with a 121-113 victory Monday night in Game 4. The Celtics will have to make the NBA’s 14th comeback from a 3-1 deficit to extend their title reign and may have to do it without All-Star Jayson Tatum, who was carried off the court with a leg injury with 2:58 left. Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns each added 23 points for the Knicks.

Michael Jordan is joining NBC as a special contributor for its NBA coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Jordan is joining NBC Sports as a special contributor to its NBA coverage when the 2025-26 season begins. NBC made the announcement on Monday morning during its upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall previewing the networks offerings during the upcoming television season. NBC returns to carrying the NBA after a 23-year absence. It had NBA rights from 1990 through 2002 and carried all six of Jordan’s championships as a member of the Chicago Bulls. This is the first time Jordan has joined a network. His appearances and comments during the 2020 “The Last Dance” documentary about his career and the end of the Bulls dynasty in 1998 created plenty of headlines.

Eagles get rival Cowboys for NFL regular-season opener, play Bears on Black Friday on Prime

The Philadelphia Eagles will start defending their championship at home on Sept. 4 against the division rival Dallas Cowboys. The matchup for the annual regular-season kickoff game was revealed by the NFL in the first in a series of announcements this week ahead of the full schedule release. The Cowboys-Eagles matchup will be on Thursday night in the first game in NBC’s package of primarily Sunday night games. The Eagles are also featured in a Saturday doubleheader on Fox on Dec. 20 against the Washington Commanders and on Nov. 28 on Prime Video’s Black Friday game against the Chicago Bears.

Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell questionable for Tuesday’s game after reaggravating sprained left ankle

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable for Cleveland’s pivotal Game 5 of its second-round series against the Indiana Pacers after reaggravating a sprained left ankle. The All-Star guard had an MRI on Monday, which confirmed the sprained ankle. He did not play the second half of the Cavaliers 129-109 loss on Sunday night at Indiana after he appeared to experience pain while warming up during halftime. His status for Tuesday’s game is likely to go down to game time. The No. 4-seeded Pacers, up in the series 3-1, can close it out Tuesday in Cleveland.

Chris Berman signs extension with ESPN that will take him through network’s 50th anniversary in 2029

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Chris Berman has agreed to a new contract with ESPN that will take him through the network’s 50th anniversary in 2029. The multiyear agreement was announced on Monday. Berman celebrated his 70th birthday on Saturday. Berman has been an integral part of ESPN throughout its history after joining the network a month after its launch in September of 1979. Besides being one of the original “SportsCenter” anchors, he has been a key part of the network’s NFL and baseball coverage.

Brazil signs Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti one year before 2026 World Cup

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s soccer confederation has said it has a deal with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti to lead the national team at the 2026 World Cup. The 65-year-old Italian has yet to talk about the deal. He will be Brazil’s first full-time foreign coach in a century. Ancelotti is still under contract with Madrid to next year. The last round of La Liga is on May 25. The CBF says Ancelotti will officially take over Brazil the following day. Brazil’s next two fixtures in South American World Cup qualifying will be at Ecuador and against Paraguay in June.

Journalism opens as the 8-5 morning line favorite for the 150th Preakness Stakes

HALETHORPE, Md. (AP) — Journalism is the morning line favorite for the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes. The Kentucky Derby runner-up opened at odds of 8-5. The Michael McCarthy-trained colt drew the No. 2 post position in a field of nine horses for the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. No. 7 Sandman is the 4-1 second choice in a Preakness that will go on without the Derby winner for a second time in four years. Bob Baffert is entering Goal Oriented looking for a record-extending ninth victory in the race. Fellow Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas can tie Baffert if American Promise wins.

