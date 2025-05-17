AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:37 p.m. EDT

Harley scores on OT power play, Stars beat Jets 2-1 to reach 3rd straight West final

DALLAS (AP) — Thomas Harley scored on a power play 1:33 into overtime and the Dallas Stars advanced to the Western Conference final for the third season in a row, beating the top-seeded Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night. Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets hours after the unexpected death of his father, but also had the tripping penalty with 14.8 seconds left in regulation that set up Dallas to start overtime with a man advantage. Sam Steel, who had scored earlier for Dallas, was on a break when Scheifele lunged forward desperately trying to make a play when he tripped up the forward at the blue line. The Stars move on to face Edmonton in the West final.

Scottie Scheffler storms into a 3-shot lead in the PGA Championship with another major in sight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has gone from a three-shot deficit to a three-shot lead in the PGA Championship. Scheffler pulled away Saturday by playing the last five holes at Quail Hollow in 5-under par. That gives him a 65 and the lead over Alex Noren. It was a wild day at Quail Hollow in which nine players had at least a share of the lead at one point. That included Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. DeChambeau played the last three holes in 3 over and shot 69. He was six behind. Rahm shot a 67 and was five shots back.

Caitlin Clark says flagrant foul for shoving Angel Reese was not ‘malicious’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry has added another chapter. Reese took exception to Clark’s hard foul with 4:38 left in the third quarter as the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky opened their seasons on Saturday. After Reese grabbed an offensive rebound, Clark slapped Reese across the arm, knocking the ball away and Reese to the floor. Reese then jumped up and confronted Clark as Fever center Aliyah Boston jumped in between the two players. Following a replay review, the referees upgraded the foul to a flagrant one and called double technical fouls on Boston and Reese.

Rory McIlroy among some 50 players whose drivers were tested. PGA says it’s standard procedure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The PGA of America says Rory McIlroy was part of some 50 players who had drivers tested before the PGA Championship. Kerry Haigh is the chief championships officer of the PGA of America. He says randomly testing one-third of the 156-man field is normal procedure and this week at Quail Hollow was no exception. McIlroy had to replace his driver because it was no longer conforming. Haigh says that happens to several players from hitting so many shots with the driver. He says results are confidential because players are unaware when a driver doesn’t conform. Intent is never in question.

Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele scores in Game 6 at Dallas after unexpected death of his father

DALLAS (AP) — Winnipeg top center Mark Scheifele scored a goal in the Jets’ must-win Game 6 of the second-round of the playoffs in Dallas after the unexpected death of his father. Brad Scheifele died overnight, hours before Saturday night’s game. Jets captain Adam Lowry says it’s a terrible loss. Coach Scott Arniel says Mark Scheifele knows his father would want him to play. He scored 5 1/2 minutes into the second period for a 1-0 lead. Winnipeg, the top seed in the Western Conference, needed a win to avoid elimination and force a Game 7 at home on Monday night.

Journalism comes from behind to win the Preakness 2 weeks after finishing 2nd in the Kentucky Derby

BALTIMORE (AP) — Journalism has won the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes. The heavy favorite made good on lofty expectations two weeks after finishing second to Sovereignty in the Kentucky Derby. Sovereignty did not take part in the Preakness after his owners and trainer decided against the short turnaround. They will entering him in the Belmont Stakes on June 7. Journalism gives trainer Michael McCarthy a second Preakness victory after Rombauer won it as an 11-1 long shot in 2021. Gosger was second and Sandman third. Journalism became the first horse since War of Will in 2019 to win the Preakness after running in the Derby.

Last-place Orioles fire manager Brandon Hyde, then fall 14 games under .500

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have fired manager Brandon Hyde after a dismal start to the season by a team coming off consecutive playoff appearances. The Orioles were 15-28 and in last place in the AL East when GM Mike Elias made the move. Then they lost again, 10-6 to Washington. Hyde guided the team through an extensive rebuild and won AL Manager of the Year in 2023, but Baltimore’s performance slipped noticeably during the second half of last season, and the Orioles have put themselves in a significant hole in 2025. Third base coach Tony Mansolino will serve as interim manager.

DeChambeau collapses on Green Mile, falling from 1st to tie for 8th at PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — For a brief minute, it seemed Bryson DeChambeau was beginning to lock in on a third major championship. The notorious long-ball hitter had just made birdie on the 15th hole Saturday to get to 8-under par giving him sole possession of the lead at the PGA Championship. And then Quail Hollow’s famous three closing holes known as the Green Mile — and a few unfortunate gusts of win — changed everything. The two-time U.S. Open champion made bogey on No. 16 and double bogey on 17. In a span of about 90 minutes, DeChambeau went from first place to tied for eighth and six shots behind leader and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler entering the final round.

Herta rebounds from Indy 500 qualifying wreck to make the field. Armstrong still has work to do

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colton Herta rebounded from a crash early in Indianapolis 500 qualifying on Saturday to safely make the field with a backup car quickly built up by Andretti Autosport. He wound up 29th on a day in which the top 30 speeds were locked into the race on May 25. Marcus Armstrong was not so fortunate. He crashed in a practice just before the qualifying session, and he was unable to get his own backup car built up by Meyer Shank Racing into the field. So, he will return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday as one of four drivers in a shootout for the final three spots on the 33-car starting grid.

Ohtani throws 50-pitch bullpen session in return from elbow surgery; Kershaw activated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani threw a 50-pitch bullpen session Saturday, another step in his throwing program in his return from elbow surgery. Ohtani advanced from the 35 pitches he tossed in is previous bullpen session on the same day that the Dodgers activated left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who made his season debut against the Los Angeles Angels. To make room on the roster for Kershaw, right-hander Ryan Loutos was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Also, left-hander Blake Snell (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

