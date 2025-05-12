AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:37 a.m. EDT

Brazil signs Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti 1 year ahead of 2026 World Cup

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s soccer confederation has said it has a deal with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti eyeing the 2026 World Cup and possibly beyond. The 65-year-old Italian has yet to talk about the deal. He will be Brazil’s first full-time foreign coach in a century. Ancelotti is still under contract with Madrid until the last round of the Spanish league on May 25. The CBF said in a statement that he will officially take over Brazil the following day. Brazil’s next two fixtures in South American World Cup qualifying will be at Ecuador on June 5th and five days later against Paraguay in Sao Paulo.

Eagles get rival Cowboys for NFL regular-season opener on Sept. 4

The Philadelphia Eagles will start defending their championship at home on Sept. 4 against the division rival Dallas Cowboys. The matchup for the annual regular-season kickoff game was revealed by the NFL in the first in a series of announcements of notable games this week ahead of the full schedule release. The Cowboys-Eagles matchup will be on Thursday night in the first game in NBC’s package of primarily Sunday night games.

The NBA draft lottery: 14 ping-pong balls, and the right to pick No. 1 overall on the line

Sometime around 6 p.m. EDT Monday, locked inside a secure room with no way of communicating with the outside world, team executives and others will watch 14 ping-pong balls start to bounce inside a machine. The balls will be numbered, 1 through 14. One will be drawn, then a second, then a third, then a fourth. And with that, the people inside that room will find out, an hour or so before the rest of the world, which team won the No. 1 pick in next month’s NBA draft. The NBA draft lottery is Monday night in Chicago, with the winner getting the chance to pick No. 1 overall.

Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell to get MRI of ankle he injured in Game 4 of Eastern semis against Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell was set to have an MRI of the ankle that he injured in a Game 4 blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs. Mitchell did not play in the second half. He appeared to experience pain while warming up during halftime. He finished with 12 points in 20 minutes as the Cavs trailed 80-39 at halftime and lost 129-109. Coach Kenny Atkinson said after the game Sunday night that Mitchell would have an MRI of his left ankle Monday. The No. 4-seeded Pacers, up in the series 3-1, can close it out Tuesday in Cleveland.

India great Virat Kohli retires from test cricket

NEW DELHI, India (AP) — India great Virat Kohli has retired from test cricket after playing 123 matches in his glorious 14-year red-ball career. Kohli’s retirement from the sport’s traditional format comes only days after fellow veteran Rohit Sharma stepped down from test cricket. Kohli scored 9,230 runs with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries at an average of 46.85. He also led India in 68 test matches and was India’s most successful captain with 40 test wins.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be a model of emotionless consistency for the Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is mostly an expressionless, seemingly emotionless model of consistency. Whether Oklahoma City’s superstar guard has an off night or scores 50 points, the cool Canadian sticks to the script. He says he’s not an all-time great yet, but Gilgeous-Alexander seems to be on his way to greatness. The MVP finalist led the league in scoring and helped the Thunder win a league-high 68 games this season, earning respect from teammates and opponents alike. He’ll need to summon all his skills to help the Thunder get past Denver.

The White Sox lost 121 games last season. This year’s Rockies have been worse so far

When the Chicago White Sox set the modern record of 121 losses last year, they were outscored by 306 runs over the whole season. Colorado has played less than a fourth of the 2025 campaign so far. And the Rockies are already at minus-128. Last year’s White Sox were 12-28 after 40 games. This year’s Rockies are 7-33. On Saturday, Colorado lost 21-0 to San Diego. Even after rebounding with a win Sunday, the Rockies fired manager Bud Black. It remains to be seen if Colorado stays bad enough to challenge Chicago’s loss total from a year ago. But so far the Rockies have been worse than the White Sox were.

NASCAR star Kyle Larson is ready to focus on the Indianapolis 500 — after a sprint car race

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — NASCAR star Kyle Larson is ready to take another shot at “the Double,” running every lap of the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day Memorial Day weekend. At least, he will be ready after squeezing in one more sprint car race on Monday night in Indiana. Larson won his third Cup Series race of the season on Sunday at Kansas Speedway, then flew that night to Indianapolis. But with practice for the 500 not starting until Tuesday, he figured he might as well head to Kokoma for a High Limit Racing series race first.

Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin ejected after hitting Cavs’ Hunter in the chest with a closed fist

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was ejected in the first quarter of Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday after hitting De’Andre Hunter in the chest with a closed fist. Hunter responded by wagging his finger at Mathurin and then following him toward midcourt and shoving Mathurin to the ground with two hands. Pacers center Myles Turner ran across the court and knocked down Hunter. Following a replay review, the referees called Mathurin for a flagrant 2, an automatic ejection, drawing a chorus of boos from Pacers fans. Technical fouls were given to Turner and Hunter.

Colorado Rockies fire manager Bud Black a day after losing 21-0 to San Diego

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have fired manager Bud Black. He was the winningest manager in franchise history, but the Rockies are off to a 7-33 start that’s one of the worst in Major League Baseball history. Colorado promoted third base coach Warren Schaeffer to be the interim manager Sunday after a 9-3 win over San Diego. That victory wasn’t enough to save Black’s job after the Rockies lost 21-0 to the Padres on Saturday. They also fired bench coach Mike Redmond. Hitting coach Clint Hurdle takes over as interim bench coach. The Rockies have the worst 40-game start since the 1988 Baltimore Orioles.

