AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:35 p.m. EST

Eagles’ run to the Super Bowl vs. the Chiefs is fueled by changes after epic collapse last season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles can trace their run to the Super Bowl to an epic collapse last season. The Eagles were 10-1 and flying high as the best team in the NFL in 2023. Then they limped to a 1-5 regular-season finish before they were put of their misery in a wild-card loss to Tampa Bay. Changes were mandated. The Eagles needed to fix everything from the assistants to the game plan to drafting to repairing the loose connective tissue inside the locker room. The pain and lessons learned from last season fueled the Eagles on their way to a 14-win regular season and three more wins in the playoffs.

Nikola Jokic says the surging New York Knicks are a ‘top-5 candidate’ to win the NBA title

NEW YORK (AP) — Two years after he won an NBA title, Nikola Jokic views the surging New York Knicks as a “top-five candidate” to end their 52-year championship drought. The Knicks beat Jokic’s Denver Nuggets 122-112 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory. At 32-16, they are a game behind reigning champion Boston for second place in the Eastern Conference. After ringing up 143 points in each of their two previous games, their total Wednesday gave the Knicks 408 over their last three games, a franchise record. The Knicks haven’t won the title since 1973 and haven’t reached the conference finals since 2000.

Caitlin Clark declines invite to a 3-point shootout at NBA All-Star weekend

Caitlin Clark is going to wait until Indianapolis hosts the WNBA All-Star weekend to enter her first 3-point contest. Clark’s representatives said Wednesday that the Fever star declined an invitation to participate in a special challenge during NBA All-Star weekend next month. There had been discussions for Clark to participate in a contest similar to the one that pitted Stephen Curry against Sabrina Ionescu in a 3-point shootout during last season’s NBA All-Star festivities. The upcoming season’s WNBA All-Star weekend is scheduled at the end of July in Indianapolis.

PGA Tour contemplates announcing fines as part of study into slow play

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — More changes could be on the way for the PGA Tour. That might include the use of rangefinders to speed play and even disclosing violations and fines related to pace of play. It’s all part of the “Fan Forward” program announced last year. That included a survey of some 50,000 fans to see what they like and what they want to see. Among the key topics are improving the broadcast and speeding play. Also being studied is change to the Tour Championship format. Commissioner Jay Monahan is expected to go into more detail at The Players Championship in March.

Objections flow in on NCAA settlement over ‘unnecessarily harsh’ impact of roster limits

Most of the objections posted so far to the lawsuit settlement set to alter the college-sports model concerned the impact roster limits will have on players in so-called “Olympic sports,” some of whom have already been cut from their teams. As part of the settlement, the NCAA proposed limits on rosters that would be imposed for schools that choose to adhere to the terms of the deal. While the new roster limits expand the number of scholarships schools can provide, estimates are they could lead to the loss of 10,000 or more spots in “non-revenue,” or Olympic sports, across the NCAA.

Utah Hockey Club narrows the choice of a permanent name to three finalists. It won’t be the Yeti

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Hockey Club has chosen three finalists for the permanent team name it will adopt beginning with the 2025-26 NHL season. Yeti isn’t one of them. The franchise will use a final round of fan voting to decide among the Utah Mammoth, Utah Hockey Club and Utah Wasatch. Fans in attendance the next four home games beginning Wednesday night against Pittsburgh will vote at designated iPad stations at the Delta Center to help decide the name and logo. Team officials backed away from including Yeti as a finalist after being unable to work out a co-existence agreement with Yeti Coolers to use the name in branding and merchandising.

Ravens fans urged to donate for Kincaid after Bills fan organized effort for Andrews

Baltimore Ravens fans are being urged to donate to a group supported by Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid. He had a pass go through his arms late in last weekend’s playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. This effort comes after a Bills fan started a fundraiser for a charitable cause supported by Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. His dropped 2-point conversion helped seal Buffalo’s win over Baltimore in the divisional round. According to a GoFundMe page Wednesday night, over $20,000 had been raised for Summit Educational Resources. The Summit Center provides programs to children and adults with developmental, social and behavioral challenges. Last April, Kincaid visited with students and staff at Summit Academy.

Ohio State quality control coach placed on leave amid university investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State defensive quality control coach Joe Lyberger has been on paid administrative leave for the last month while the university investigates him. Ohio State’s human resources department sent Lyberger a letter on Dec. 27 that noted he would be placed on leave immediately. The investigation is being conducted by the university’s Office of Institutional Equity. The letter was obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press through a public records request. The Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch first reported Lyberger’s situation and noted that the Office of Institutional Equity deals with complaints of harassment, discrimination and sexual misconduct among other things. The letter didn’t specify the nature of the investigation.

Royals agree with RHP Carlos Estévez on 2-year, $22M deal, person familiar with deal tells AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals and reliever Carlos Estévez have agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday night. The deal includes a $13 million option with a $2 million buyout, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a physical. Kansas City will have to clear a spot for Estévez on the 40-man roster when that happens. He is expected to join Lucas Erceg in the back end of the Kansas City bullpen.

Mikaela Shiffrin prioritizes recovery over chasing World Cup win No. 100 in return from ski crash

Mikaela Shiffrin’s pursuit of World Cup win No. 100 isn’t at the top of her priority list on the eve of her return to ski racing two months after a serious crash. For her, the slalom competition Thursday in Courchevel, France, is simply the next step in getting her health back to 100%. The two-time Olympic champion is still rounding into top form after a spill in a giant slalom race on Nov. 30 in Killington, Vermont, where something punctured her in the side and caused severe trauma to her oblique muscles. Shiffrin said she wasn’t even sure if she would make it back at all this season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.