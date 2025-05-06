AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:35 p.m. EDT

Curry leaves Warriors’ series opener vs. Wolves in 2nd quarter with strained hamstring

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Golden State star Stephen Curry exited in the second quarter of the second-round series opener at Minnesota with a strained left hamstring. The Warriors said he would not return to the game. Curry grabbed at the back of his left leg after hitting a floater and immediately headed to the locker room. He scored 13 points in 13 minutes on 5-for-9 shooting. The 37-year-old Curry helped Golden State beat Houston in Game 7 of their first-round series two nights earlier.

Haliburton’s 3 with 1.1 seconds left gives Pacers 120-119 stunning win over Cavs and 2-0 series lead

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton made a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and the Indiana Pacers scored the final eight points in 47.9 seconds to stun the short handed and top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers 120-119 to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Haliburton scored 11 of his 19 points in the final 12 minutes. Donovan Mitchell scored 48 points for Cleveland, who were missing three key players, including two starters. Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith led Indiana with 23 points apiece. It’s the first time the Pacers won the first two games of a playoff series on the road since 1994 against Orlando.

Jaccob Slavin scores in OT as the Hurricanes beat the Capitals in Game 1 of their 2nd-round series

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jaccob Slavin scored in overtime, Frederik Andersen made 13 saves in his return from injury and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. Logan Stankoven started the comeback with his goal midway through the third period off a turnover. After failing to score on a power play late in regulation, Slavin scored 3:06 into OT from just inside the blue line to give Carolina the series lead.

Inter beats Barcelona 4-3 after extra time to reach another Champions League final

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan beat Barcelona 4-3 after extra time in another rollercoaster encounter to reach a second Champions League final in three years. In the end it took extra time, two astonishing Barcelona comebacks and 13 goals to separate the teams and see Inter prevail 7-6 on aggregate. Substitute Davide Frattesi was the extra-time star for Inter, firing home in the 99th minute to leave the Barcelona players slumped to the ground while his Nerazzurri teammates were racing to celebrate with him. Inter will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in Munich on May 31 for the title. Inter lost to Manchester City in the showpiece match in 2023.

Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty won’t run in the Preakness, dashing Triple Crown possibility

Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty won’t run in the Preakness Stakes. That means there won’t be a Triple Crown winner for a seventh consecutive year. Trainer Bill Mott told Preakness officials that the plan will be to enter Sovereignty in the Belmont Stakes on June 7. This is the fourth time since Justify won all three races in 2018 that the Preakness will go on without a true shot at a Triple Crown. The short, two-week turnaround from the Kentucky Derby to the Preakness and changes in modern racing have sparked debate around the sport about spacing out the races.

NBA playoffs are seeing close games become the norm. And there have been some heroic moments, too

Aaron Gordon went to the postgame interview room after his latest heroic moment for the Denver Nuggets, took a seat with his two nephews on his lap and waited for somebody to say something. He finally broke the silence by asking, “Any questions?” Seems about right that he would ask that, given that so far in these NBA playoffs, Gordon has been one of the players with all the answers when games are on the line. New York’s Jalen Brunson hit a 3-pointer to beat Detroit in Round 1. Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton got a layup with 1.4 seconds left in overtime of the Pacers’ series-clinching Game 5 to oust Milwaukee then hit a late 3-pointer on Tuesday to beat Cleveland.

Sliding mitts are baseball’s ‘must-have,’ even if at youth levels, they’re all fashion, no function

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Baseball players from major leaguers to Little Leaguers are using sliding mitts as a form of self-expression, even if at some levels, they’re not needed at all. The padded gloves are designed to protect a player’s hand when they slide headfirst to reach for a base. The equipment was first introduced by former major leaguer Scott Podsednik in the late 2000s. The market has exploded in the last 16 years, with millions of mitts being sold each season to players at all levels in a wide array of colors and designs. At the youth levels, it’s all about fashion over function. Most leagues ban or limit headfirst slides for players 12 and under. That hasn’t stopped them from being in heavy demand anyway.

Trump, Congress and city council: Managing relationships, DC’s mayor walks a tightrope

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has been walking a public tightrope for months with both the White House and Congress. Now Bowser’s relationship with the D.C. Council is under public stress as the legislative body squabbles with Bowser over budget issues and prepares to debate her new deal to bring the NFL’s Washington Commanders back to the District of Columbia.

The stars are still aligned in golf as the PGA Championship nears

The PGA Championship once was described as the “other” major. Now it’s as compelling as any. The stars are aligned going into the second major of the year. Rory McIlroy is still buzzing in his green jacket after winning the Masters. Three weeks later on the same day but 14 time zones apart, Bryson DeChambeau won on LIV Golf in South Korea and Scottie Scheffler obliterated the field in Dallas. And by the way, Jordan Spieth closed with a 62 in Dallas. That’s significant because Spieth goes into the PGA Championship with a spark in his pursuit of the career Grand Slam.

Caitlin Clark’s return to Iowa for Fever preseason game draws average ESPN viewership of 1.3 million

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Caitlin Clark’s return to Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the WNBA preseason game between the Indiana Fever and Brazilian national team averaged 1.3 million viewers on ESPN. The average viewership for Sunday’s game was 13% higher than ESPN’s 2024 regular-season average for the WNBA. The Fever-Brazil television audience peaked at 1.6 million, and the game drew a sellout crowd of 15,000 at Carver-Hawkeye, where the average paid ticket price on the resale market was $440.

