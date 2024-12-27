AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:34 p.m. EST

Kings fire coach Mike Brown less than halfway through his 3rd season, AP source says

The Sacramento Kings have fired coach Mike Brown less than halfway through his third season with the team mired in a five-game losing streak, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the firing hadn’t been announced by the team. ESPN first reported the firing. Brown won NBA Coach of the Year in his first season in 2022-23, when he helped Sacramento end the longest playoff drought in NBA history at 16 seasons. But Sacramento lost in the play-in tournament last year and was off to a 13-18 start this season.

Injured Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won’t play Sunday against Dallas

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Injured Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won’t play Sunday against Dallas. Hurts is still in the NFL concussion protocol. The Eagles will turn to backup Kenny Pickett on Sunday because Hurts is dealing with the lingering effects of a concussion suffered against Washington. Hurts was injured early at Washington after his head slammed against the ground on one run and he was hit in the helmet by Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu at the end of another. Hurts isn’t healthy enough to play just yet.

Browns restructure QB Deshaun Watson’s contract to create cap space, flexibility, AP source says

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the Cleveland Browns have again restructured quarterback Deshaun Watson’s massive contract to create salary-cap space and give them future flexibility. Watson has been limited to just 19 games in three seasons because of an NFL suspension and injuries with the Browns, who signed him to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract in 2022. The restructuring allows the team to spread out the salary-cap hit after the 2026 season, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team does not disclose contract details.

Sportscaster Greg Gumbel dies from cancer at age 78

Longtime CBS sportscaster Greg Gumbel has died from cancer. He was 78. His family announced his death in a statement released by CBS on Friday. In March, Gumbel missed his first NCAA Tournament since 1997 due to what he said at the time were family health issues. Gumbel was the studio host for CBS since returning to the network from NBC in 1998. Gumbel signed an extension with CBS last year that allowed him to continue hosting college basketball while stepping back from NFL announcing duties. David Berson, the president and CEO of CBS Sports, described Gumbel as someone who broke barriers and set standards for others during his career.

Scottie Scheffler injures right hand on a broken glass, withdraws from PGA Tour opener in Hawaii

Scottie Scheffler injured his right hand on a broken glass preparing Christmas dinner, forcing the top-ranked player to withdraw from the PGA Tour’s season-opening event in Hawaii. Scheffler’s manager, Blake Smith, said Friday in a statement: “Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass,” Scheffler’s manager, Blake Smith, said Friday in a statement. “Small glass fragments remained in the palm which required surgery. He has been told that he should be back to 100% in three to four weeks.” Scheffler withdrew from The Sentry, the winners-only tournament Jan. 2-5 at Kapalua Resort. His next scheduled tournament is The American Express on Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California.

Taylen Green leads Arkansas to 39-26 victory over Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Taylen Green threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 81 yards in Arkansas’ 39-26 victory over Texas Tech on Friday night in the Liberty Bowl. Green completed 11 of 21 passes and Arkansas (7-6) had 573 yards of total offense. J’Koby Williams rushed for 123 yards and a TD for Texas Tech (8-5). Will Hammond threw for 280 yards and a touchdown. The Red Raiders took a shot before game time when leading running back Tahj Brooks, who rushed for 1,505 yards, opted not to play for “personal reasons.” The first half was highlighted by big scoring plays, including a 54-yard run by Williams and a 94-yard pass from Green to receiver Dazmin James, the longest pass play in Liberty Bowl history.

Vanderbilt beats Georgia Tech 35-27 in Birmingham Bowl for first postseason win in 11 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores and Vanderbilt secured its first winning season since 2013 with a 35-27 victory over Georgia Tech on Friday in the Birmingham Bowl. The Commodores capped the season with yet another big win led by Pavia, a New Mexico State transfer whose gritty play helped lead a huge turnaround from a 2-10 season. Pavia accounted for three of his scores in a six-minute span starting late in the third quarter before a Haynes King-led Georgia Tech rally.

Navy gets 95-yard TD run from Horvath and stops 2-point try to beat Oklahoma in Armed Forces Bowl

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Blake Horvath set a Navy record with a 95-yard touchdown run and scored a go-ahead 6-yarder with 4:34 left as the Midshipmen overcame an early two-touchdown deficit and stopped a late 2-point conversion attempt to beat Oklahoma 21-20 in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Sooners got a 10-yard touchdown pass from Michael Hawkins Jr. to Jake Roberts with six seconds left, but Hawkins was sacked by Justin Reed on the conversion try. Navy reached 10 wins for the first time since 2019, which had been their last winning season. Oklahoma has its second losing season in Brent Venables’ three years as coach.

2 sailor deaths result in muted celebrations on winning yacht in Sydney to Hobart race

Champagne corks often pop and loud, boisterous cheers are usually heard around Constitution Dock when the Sydney to Hobart line honors winner finishes in the Tasmanian state capital. There were no such celebrations on the yacht this year when defending champion LawConnect won the race in the early hours of Saturday morning, and with good reason: It came about 24 hours after two sailors died on separate boats in boom accidents two hours apart on a storm-ravaged first night of the race. LawConnect, a 100-foot super maxi skippered by Australian tech millionaire Christian Beck, sailed up the River Derwent just after 2:30 a.m. local time Saturday to win this year’s race.

Latvia stuns Canada in world junior hockey, winning 3-2 on lone shootout goal

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Eriks Mateiko scored the lone goal of a shootout in the eighth round to give Latvia a 3-2 victory over Canada on Friday night in the world junior hockey championship. Mateiko beat Jack Ivankovic to the blocker side to end the tiebreaker after the first 15 shooters failed to score. Mateiko and Peteris Bulans scored late power-play goals in the Group A game at Canadian Tire Centre. Mateiko tied it at 1 with 6:42 left and Bulans evened it at 2 with 2:29 to go. Linards Feldbergs stopped 54 shots for Latvia. Calum Ritchie and Jett Luchanko scored for Canada. The defending champion United States opened Group A play Thursday night with a 10-4 victory over Germany. The Americans will face Latvia on Saturday.

