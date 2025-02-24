AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:34 p.m. EST

Injured Embiid sits out 38th game for 76ers. What does the future hold for the 2-time scoring champ?

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was ruled out of Monday’s game against Chicago with an injured left knee. Embiid underwent testing on Monday and more exams were scheduled for this week. The oft-injured Embiid missed his 38th game of the season for the sagging Sixers, and all options from rest to surgery to playing through pain remain on the table, depending on the results of the testing and imaging. Coach Nick Nurse declined to say that Embiid has played his last game of the season.

Luka Doncic’s new Lakers teammates say he’s ready to face the Mavericks 3 weeks after the trade

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Just over three weeks after the trade that stunned the sports world, Luka Doncic and his Los Angeles Lakers will host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Doncic’s new teammates and coaches all believe he’ll be ready and eager for this quick showdown with the team that abruptly shipped him out of the city where he earned five All-NBA selections, where he led last season’s team to the NBA finals, and where he expected to spend the rest of his career. Doncic declined to speak to reporters Monday after the Lakers’ practice.

Cleveland Guardians owner Lawrence J. Dolan dies at 94

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lawrence J. Dolan, owner of Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team since 2000, has died at age 94. The Cleveland Guardians said in a statement Monday that Dolan died Sunday night of natural causes. Dolan, a Cleveland native, bought the team from Richard Jacobs in 2000 for $320 million. The Dolan family is the longest-tenured ownership group in Cleveland franchise history. The franchise was known as the Cleveland Indians before changing its name to the Guardians after the 2021 season. Over the past 24 seasons, Cleveland has won seven American League Central Division titles, made nine postseason appearances and advanced to the 2016 World Series before losing to the Chicago Cubs.

An unidentified team has proposed banning the tush push used so successfully by the Eagles

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One NFL team is proposing an end to the tush push play the Philadelphia Eagles have used so successfully at the goal line and in short-yardage situations, including during their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. According to NFL Network and the Washington Post, league executive Troy Vincent said Monday that a team submitted a proposal to ban the play. Vincent didn’t identify the team. The tush push is a modified quarterback sneak where two teammates behind Jalen Hurts push him forward to help him try to gain the yardage necessary for a first down or touchdown.

NFL scouting combine features plenty of debate over top players at multiple positions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The hopes of many NFL teams will start taking shape this week as the league’s annual scouting combine begins in Indianapolis. As usual, there’s plenty to debate. There doesn’t appear to be a clear-cut No. 1 overall pick or a top quarterback yet. Scouts are still trying to determine whether Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter would be more productive as a shutdown cornerback, a playmaking receiver or both. And with 329 players arriving starting Tuesday, teams will be looking to get answers to some of their biggest questions.

Broncos assistant coach Michael Wilhoite arrested after being accused of punching a police officer

DENVER (AP) — An assistant coach for the Denver Broncos is facing a felony assault charge after being accused of punching a police officer in the face at Denver International Airport. Outside linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault on a police officer and booked into the Denver jail on Sunday, according to jail records. A judge set a $5,000 bond on Monday.

Galatasaray accuses Jose Mourinho of making racist comments after Turkish league game

ISTANBUL (AP) — Galatasaray plans to start criminal proceedings against Jose Mourinho and file complaints with soccer’s governing body after accusing the Fenerbahce coach of making racist comments after a Turkish league game. The league leaders issued a statement after Monday’s 0-0 draw with Fenerbahce announcing the action against Mourinho, the 62-year-old Portuguese coach who moved to Turkey from Roma last year after stints at high-profile clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Inter Milan. Mourinho was fined and suspended earlier in the season for a tirade against local match officials and the league. His comments this time after a game between the league’s top two teams have sparked further criticism.

Wizards finally hold a team under 100 points, the last NBA team to do so this season

WASHINGTON (AP) — It took 57 games for the Washington Wizards to hold a team under 100 points this season. Marcus Smart and the Wizards held Brooklyn to 12 points in the fourth quarter of their 107-99 victory over the Nets on Monday night. Washington was the only team in the NBA that hadn’t kept an opponent in double digits this season, but the Wizards finally did it in Smart’s second game with them. Washington acquired Smart from Memphis in a recent trade. He was the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year with Boston.

Morrissey, Scheifele rally Jets to 2-1 overtime win over Sharks for 10th straight

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Josh Morrissey scored the tying goal in the final minute of regulation and Mark Scheifele got the winner 1:33 into overtime as the Winnipeg Jets rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 for their franchise-record 10th straight win. Connor Hellebuyck finished with 17 saves for the Jets. William Eklund scored for San Jose, and Vitek Vanecek had 33 saves. Morrissey tied it with a slap shot from the top of the circle with 26 seconds left after Hellebuyck was pulled for his eighth of the season. In the extra period, Scheifele scored on a backhand shot for his 32nd. It was also the 329th of his career to become the Jets’ franchise leader, passing Ilya Kovalchuk’s mark set when the team was the Atlanta Thrashers.

Manaea is expected to miss start of Mets season with oblique strain. Madrigal has fractured shoulder

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets starter Sean Manaea is expected to begin the season on the injured list because of a right oblique strain. Manaea said Monday that he had been dealing with the issue since getting to spring training. He says it never got worse but never improved. The left-hander was the Mets’ top starter last season and then got a $75 million, three-year contract. He had an MRI over the weekend and won’t throw for two to three weeks. Manager Carlos Mendoza also said infielder Nick Madrigal fractured his non-throwing shoulder in a spring training game Sunday.

